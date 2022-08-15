Texas TikTok Gives High Praises To H-E-B's Hardworking Sushi Makers

Photo: Getty Images

H-E-B's hardworking sushi makers are getting praised on TikTok. My San Antonio reported that Houston-based TikTok user Kelly made a video vouching for H-E-B's sushi.

Kelly says that the sushi is high quality and goes into how it is made. She says, "It is being homemade every single day by people who really care. I know my mom did about making sure the food was really good. She handled everything from food prep, to making it, to serving it, and hiring other people."

H-E-B shoppers wanted to learn more about Kelly's mom and left hundreds of comments about how delicious the sushi really is.

One user commented, "That sushi has SUSTAINED me MULTIPLE TIMES, great cheap lunch option in Texas."

Another wrote, "Sushi Wednesday is quite literally the only thing that gets me thru the week."

H-E-B even commented on the video, writing, "We're so lucky to have had your mom and dad on our team. Every day we see new examples of the integrity our Partners have and it truly blows us away."

Check out the video below: