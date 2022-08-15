ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pitt football ranked No. 17 in opening AP poll

By Nick Horwat
93.7 The Fan
93.7 The Fan
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ipLac_0hHup2dT00

PITTSBURGH (93.7 the Fan) Just over two weeks out from kick off of a new college football season, the Pitt Panthers aim to defend their ACC title.

Before games can begin, however, the teams across the nation need to be given official rankings from sources covering the sport.

Last week, USA Today ranked Pitt as the No. 16 team in the nation; Associated Press released their official rankings and placed the Panthers at No. 17.

Three ACC teams were given higher rankings by AP; Clemson (4), North Carolina State (13), and Miami (16) were all given higher placement.

Through the AP vote, the Panthers received 383 points.

Over the offseason, Panthers lost some of their best players to either the NCAA transfer portal, or the NFL Draft.

Heisman nominee quarterback Kenny Pickett was taken by the Pittsburgh Steelers and Biletnikoff winner Jordan Addison transferred to USC.

Kedon Slovis and Nick Patti are currently battling it out to see who will replace Pickett as the Panther’s starting QB.

The Panthers finished last season with a ranking of 13, and the moves made in the offseason are likely a big reason for the drop in placement.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
College Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
PennLive.com

Pitt leads Penn State in battle for PA dominance; PSU quarterback Drew Allar generates buzz, and more

Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature an updated comparison between the Lions and Pitt, plus reports of progress for prized freshman quarterback Drew Allar. Ron Cook from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette saw Monday’s Associated Press poll, which had Pitt at No. 17 and Penn State unranked, and took a look at where both programs stand. The Panthers, Cook said, have “clearly passed Penn State since it went 1-3 against the school out east from 2016-’19, and the past two seasons could back up that assertion. The Lions are 11-11 over that stretch, while Pitt comes off the best season of coach Pat Narduzzi’s tenure, going 11-3 and winning the Atlantic Coast Conference behind quarterback Kenny Pickett.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap Poll#Nfl Draft#Clemson#American Football#Ap#Acc#Associated Press#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Usc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
College Football
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Marty Griffin moves to KDKA Morning Show

It didn’t take the powers that be at KDKA Radio long to find a replacement for Kevin Battle on the station’s morning show. Marty Griffin, a sharp-tongued talk show host and well-known investigative reporter for KDKA-TV, is being moved from his mid-morning slot to the new “Big K Morning Show,” airing from 5:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. weekdays. He is replacing popular co-host Kevin Battle as Larry Richert’s on-air partner.
PITTSBURGH, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Belle Vernon residents oppose new football team

Belle Vernon residents filled council chambers Tuesday in opposition to a proposal to allow a semi-professional football team to lease Brewer Stadium. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Wednesday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe or subscribe to our online edition at http://monvalleyindependent.com.
BELLE VERNON, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers is finally coming to Pittsburgh

Well, the Year of the Chicken has officially been extended. Last year, we had The Eagle, Tupelo Honey, Coop de Ville and a bunch of others doing the semi-upscale fried chicken thing. Recently, the more fast food-oriented Southern chain Layne’s Chicken Fingers plotted the arrival of five locations. Now,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
93.7 The Fan

93.7 The Fan

Pittsburgh, PA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Pittsburgh, including the Pirates, Steelers, Penguins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/937thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy