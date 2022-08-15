Read full article on original website
fox35orlando.com
DeSantis: 20 Florida felons accused of voting illegally in 2020 election
Twenty felons across Florida were being arrested Thursday on allegations that they voted illegally during the 2020 elections, Gov. Ron DeSantis said. The arrests came just days before Tuesday’s primary elections, and DeSantis and Florida Department of Law Enforcement Acting Commissioner Mark Glass said more arrests are expected. DeSantis pointed to a new state office created to probe election wrongdoing.
Val Demings Announces $61.6 Million in Homeland Security Funds for Florida
From her perch as the chairwoman of the U.S. House Homeland Security Subcommittee on Emergency Preparedness, Response, and Recovery, this week, U.S. Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., announced $61.6 million in new Homeland Security grant funding for Florida. Funding will help to secure Florida’s ports, airports, transit, borders, communities, and community...
floridapolitics.com
Jax Sheriff candidate TK Waters addresses residency controversy
Republican Sheriff candidate bats back against what he says is a 'factually inaccurate smear.'. Jacksonville Sheriff candidate TK Waters is speaking out after a report suggested he’s improperly registered to vote. “Waters registered to vote in Nocatee. But he doesn’t live there,” read the headline from The Tributary, the...
Florida State Attorney Suspended By DeSantis Allegedly Used Taxpayer Dollars For ‘Woke Justice’ Agenda
Andrew Warren, the former state attorney for Hillsborough County, allegedly used taxpayers’ funding to promote progressive activism, including making at least a half-dozen trips across the nation to learn more about woke justice, according to a new report. Florida’s Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended
palmcoastobserver.com
Don’t pick palmetto berries on Flagler County property — it’s unlawful
Palmetto berries on Flagler County public lands might be tempting to pick, but county ordinance forbids it. “It’s palmetto berry season, which means it is the time of year when we see people on the side of roadways and in our parks to pick the berries. I received my first call of the year about palmetto berry picking at MalaCompra a week ago, and our parks staff called a deputy for palmetto berry poachers at River to Sea Preserve today,” said Flagler County Public Lands and Natural Resource Manager Mike Lagassé. “While some private property owners allow the harvesting of the berries with permission, picking palmetto berries is not allowed on Flagler County owned or managed preserves and parks.”
penncapital-star.com
Jewish and Democratic leaders in Florida urge DeSantis to cancel Mastriano rally appearance
Jewish and Democratic leaders in Florida urged Sunshine State Gov. Ron DeSantis to cancel his appearance Friday in Pittsburgh where he is set to campaign for Doug Mastriano, the Republican nominee for Pennsylvania governor. In a video call with reporters Thursday, Rabbi Mark Winer, president of the Florida Democratic Party’s...
fox35orlando.com
Gov. DeSantis plan to make retired first responders teachers is 'too little, too late' says union leader
ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis proposed a list of changes to state law that he hopes will help fill thousands of teacher vacancies across the state. One of them would make it easier for retired first responders to become teachers. The school year has started, but hundreds of...
fox35orlando.com
Florida man fired after failing drug test for medical marijuana wants his state job back
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa attorney Michael Minardi says his client, Samuel Ortiz-Velez, a marine combat veteran, was fired recently from his post as a Florida Department of Corrections worker for his use of legally prescribed medical marijuana to battle his PTSD. Minardi says the firing, which followed a failed random...
spacecoastdaily.com
THE DAILY WIRE: FLDOE Responds to Allegation of Assault on Girl By Biological Male in Space Coast Jr./Sr. High Bathroom
According to the partially redacted Brevard County Sheriff’s Office case report, on June 20, 2022, around noon, the biologically male transgender student allegedly went into the women’s restroom at Space Coast Jr./Sr. High school and “fondled” the female student’s breasts “against her will and without her permission.”
fox35orlando.com
Nikki Fried leads in democratic primary for Florida governor, UNF poll shows
A recent poll conducted by the University of North Florida shows candidate Nikki Fried ahead of Charlie Crist in the Democratic primary election for governor, but behind Republican incumbent Ron DeSantis in a head-to-head race among registered voters. When asked who registered Democrats would vote for among the Democratic nominees...
Florida Senate Puts Suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren On The Clock
The Florida Senate on Monday gave suspended Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren 15 days to request a Senate hearing that could determine whether he is reinstated or removed from office. The Senate sent a letter Monday stemming from Gov. Ron DeSantis’ move Aug.
Security Cost To Protect Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Family Increase
The costs of protecting Gov. Ron DeSantis, his family, the governor’s mansion, and visiting dignitaries were up more than 25 percent during the past year, according to a new state report. Florida taxpayers spent more than $6.097 million during the 2021-2022 fiscal year on
All registered voters in Duval will see Republicans on the primary ballot for one race - Here's why
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Primary election day is on Tuesday, August 23. The ballot is usually straight forward. Whatever party you're registered to-- determines the candidates you'll see on your ballot in the primaries… but things are a bit different this time around. Whether you're registered Democrat, Republican, Libertarian,...
wlrn.org
Florida doctors sign letter urging health care companies to stop donating to anti-abortion lawmakers
The advocacy group Floridians for Reproductive Freedom, says state-based corporations, including health care companies, have donated $1.7 million to anti-abortion lawmakers. Dozens of Florida medical professionals have signed on to a letter the group sent to several health care companies, condemning them for donating money to politicians who supported a ban on abortions after 15 weeks.
flaglerlive.com
School Board’s Jill Woolbright Says She’s in ‘Satanic Warfare’ Against ‘Evil Spirits’ at School District
Flagler County School Board incumbent Jill Woolbright, who is in a non-partisan race against Sally Hunt to be decided in the Aug. 23 election, says God placed her on the school board, that she is involved in “satanic warfare,” and that, in a reference to others on the school board and at the district office, she has “felt the evil spirits around me.”
fox35orlando.com
Florida man arrested, indicted in beating death of James 'Whitey' Bulger
OCALA, Fla. - A Florida man was arrested Thursday after being indicted on a conspiracy charge in connection to the death of crime boss James "Whitey" Bulger. The Justice Department said Sean McKinnon, 36, of Ocala, Florida, and two others – Fotios "Freddy" Geas, 55, and Paul "Pauly" J. DeCologero – were indicted Wednesday with conspiracy to commit first degree murder in Bulger's death. Bulger, 89, died in October 2018 at the Hazelton federal prison in West Virginia.
Early voting down in Florida primary, data shows
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Thousands of people aren’t voting early in the primary election with days left to take advantage of that option, according to data obtained by Channel 9. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. There are more mail-in ballots than in-person voting in some...
flaglerlive.com
Sheriff Plans Show of Force, and Threatens Appeal to Governor, Over Budget Stalemate With County
Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly and the Police Benevolent Association, the union representing deputies, are organizing a show of force that would pack the county commission’s chambers this evening in hopes of swaying commissioners to give the sheriff more than the additional $4.45 million they are so far providing for next year’s budget.
WESH
Flagler Beach commissioners unveil short-term plans to address dramatic erosion
Mountains of sand have been washed away along parts of Flagler Beach. City leaders have been meeting in emergency sessions to seek long-term beach management solutions. Anytime there is erosion, it's a threat to the beach and as one commissioner stated Thursday night, that will have a significant impact on tourism.
fox35orlando.com
Oldest city in America finds itself battling Mother Nature
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Known for being the oldest city in America, St. Augustine, Florida, works to preserve its history after the coastal town is often inundated with flooding. In October 2016, Hurricane Matthew battered the eastern coast of Florida. One year later, Hurricane Irma hit, flooding many communities across...
