Flagler County, FL

fox35orlando.com

DeSantis: 20 Florida felons accused of voting illegally in 2020 election

Twenty felons across Florida were being arrested Thursday on allegations that they voted illegally during the 2020 elections, Gov. Ron DeSantis said. The arrests came just days before Tuesday’s primary elections, and DeSantis and Florida Department of Law Enforcement Acting Commissioner Mark Glass said more arrests are expected. DeSantis pointed to a new state office created to probe election wrongdoing.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Jax Sheriff candidate TK Waters addresses residency controversy

Republican Sheriff candidate bats back against what he says is a 'factually inaccurate smear.'. Jacksonville Sheriff candidate TK Waters is speaking out after a report suggested he’s improperly registered to vote. “Waters registered to vote in Nocatee. But he doesn’t live there,” read the headline from The Tributary, the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Flagler County, FL
Flagler County, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Palm Coast, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Don’t pick palmetto berries on Flagler County property — it’s unlawful

Palmetto berries on Flagler County public lands might be tempting to pick, but county ordinance forbids it. “It’s palmetto berry season, which means it is the time of year when we see people on the side of roadways and in our parks to pick the berries. I received my first call of the year about palmetto berry picking at MalaCompra a week ago, and our parks staff called a deputy for palmetto berry poachers at River to Sea Preserve today,” said Flagler County Public Lands and Natural Resource Manager Mike Lagassé. “While some private property owners allow the harvesting of the berries with permission, picking palmetto berries is not allowed on Flagler County owned or managed preserves and parks.”
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

THE DAILY WIRE: FLDOE Responds to Allegation of Assault on Girl By Biological Male in Space Coast Jr./Sr. High Bathroom

According to the partially redacted Brevard County Sheriff’s Office case report, on June 20, 2022, around noon, the biologically male transgender student allegedly went into the women’s restroom at Space Coast Jr./Sr. High school and “fondled” the female student’s breasts “against her will and without her permission.”
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Nikki Fried leads in democratic primary for Florida governor, UNF poll shows

A recent poll conducted by the University of North Florida shows candidate Nikki Fried ahead of Charlie Crist in the Democratic primary election for governor, but behind Republican incumbent Ron DeSantis in a head-to-head race among registered voters. When asked who registered Democrats would vote for among the Democratic nominees...
FLORIDA STATE
wlrn.org

Florida doctors sign letter urging health care companies to stop donating to anti-abortion lawmakers

The advocacy group Floridians for Reproductive Freedom, says state-based corporations, including health care companies, have donated $1.7 million to anti-abortion lawmakers. Dozens of Florida medical professionals have signed on to a letter the group sent to several health care companies, condemning them for donating money to politicians who supported a ban on abortions after 15 weeks.
FLORIDA STATE
flaglerlive.com

School Board’s Jill Woolbright Says She’s in ‘Satanic Warfare’ Against ‘Evil Spirits’ at School District

Flagler County School Board incumbent Jill Woolbright, who is in a non-partisan race against Sally Hunt to be decided in the Aug. 23 election, says God placed her on the school board, that she is involved in “satanic warfare,” and that, in a reference to others on the school board and at the district office, she has “felt the evil spirits around me.”
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida man arrested, indicted in beating death of James 'Whitey' Bulger

OCALA, Fla. - A Florida man was arrested Thursday after being indicted on a conspiracy charge in connection to the death of crime boss James "Whitey" Bulger. The Justice Department said Sean McKinnon, 36, of Ocala, Florida, and two others – Fotios "Freddy" Geas, 55, and Paul "Pauly" J. DeCologero – were indicted Wednesday with conspiracy to commit first degree murder in Bulger's death. Bulger, 89, died in October 2018 at the Hazelton federal prison in West Virginia.
OCALA, FL
WESH

Flagler Beach commissioners unveil short-term plans to address dramatic erosion

Mountains of sand have been washed away along parts of Flagler Beach. City leaders have been meeting in emergency sessions to seek long-term beach management solutions. Anytime there is erosion, it's a threat to the beach and as one commissioner stated Thursday night, that will have a significant impact on tourism.
fox35orlando.com

Oldest city in America finds itself battling Mother Nature

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Known for being the oldest city in America, St. Augustine, Florida, works to preserve its history after the coastal town is often inundated with flooding. In October 2016, Hurricane Matthew battered the eastern coast of Florida. One year later, Hurricane Irma hit, flooding many communities across...
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL

