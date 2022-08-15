Read full article on original website
Couple launches high-tech vending machine company
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls couple is starting a vending machine company focused on local, high-tech machines. The company 605 Snacks owned by Austin Klueber and his wife Megan, can serve high-quality snacks and meals with their high-tech vending machines. The machines have a UV system that kills bacteria and a laser system “that guarantees you don’t get things stuck in the machine,” Klueber said.
Researcher says Knife River’s parent company fined nearly $3.4 million since 2000 for OSHA, environment violations
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -If you were at the Sioux Empire Fair last week, you probably noticed the large Quarry next to the fairgrounds or maybe had a bird’s eye view from the Ferris wheel. Ownership of the Quarry changed when Knife river purchased it in 2018 and changed the company name earlier this year. After receiving a tip, we looked into the history of knife river and parent company MDU resources. A Knife River representative says the company has implemented changes to improve its standing in the future.
Police: Attempt to exchange goods turned robbery in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police report a person attempted to sell a phone and the potential buyer stole it. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the person who wanted to sell the phone found the potential buyer on Facebook. The two people agreed to meet at a gas station around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, when the potential buyer grabbed the phone, ran, and jumped into a car. The victim apparently saw a gun in the suspect’s car before it drove off.
Police: Seven storage units broken into in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police reported seven storage units broken into on Wednesday. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said Wednesday afternoon a victim reported their storage unit on West Tickman Street had been broken into and noticed six other locks were broken on other storage units. Officers are looking into notifying the owners of the other storage units.
Fairgrounds purchase offer: Knife River responds to pushback
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -When the president of Knife River Midwest, owner of the quarry next to the WH Lyon fairgrounds, approached the podium at a recent Minnehaha county commission meeting, he made an unexpected real estate offer to purchase the fairground land. When the land was donated...
Names released in fatal crash northeast of Farmer
FARMER, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say a Salem, S.D. woman has been identified as the person who died Tuesday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash northeast of Farmer. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2004 Dodge pickup was westbound on 252nd Street near 428th Avenue when the driver lost control of the vehicle on loose gravel. The vehicle went into the north ditch and rolled.
Sioux Falls childcare needs at critical levels as two centers close
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Amidst a difficult time in finding child care in Sioux Falls, two more centers are announcing they’ll be closing their doors. After caring for kids for over 50 years, the Unit Methodist Church Preschool and Daycare at both Asbury United Methodist and First United Methodist Churches will be ending their services on September 30th. Directors say it was a painful decision.
English classes helping employees move up in their careers
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Like many businesses in the area, Showplace Cabinetry has seen it’s number of Spanish speaking only employees grow over the years. But a new program at the company is helping bridge the language gap between those employees and everyone else. Maria Puente...
Increased importance for STI screening before returning to college
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A drastic increase in the number of sexually transmitted infections has healthcare officials sounding the alarm, encouraging students to take extra precautions. “Sexually transmitted infections are more common than many realize. 1 in 5 individuals have an S.T.I. and over half of our...
Authorities investigating incident in Buffalo Ridge camper
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - UPDATE: A large investigation outside of Sioux Falls Thursday was triggered after the bodies of two men were found dead, authorities said. Read the full story here. Authorities are asking for your help with an investigation just out of Sioux Falls. Dakota News...
Renner Days raises money for City’s fire department
RENNER, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Renner Days has been the town’s annual event since it began over 15 years ago. It started thanks to the Renner Volunteer Firefighters such as Assistant Fire Chief Mike Schmitz and organizers say it wouldn’t be possible without the support of the whole community though.
Authorities investigating after two men found dead outside Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Law enforcement officials are asking for assistance from the public after two people were found dead near an RV outside Sioux Falls. The bodies of the victims were found late Thursday morning in an area called Buffalo Ridge near the intersection of I-90 and South Dakota Highway 38 between Sioux Falls and Hartford, according to Capt. Josh Phillips of the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office.
First Chick N Max franchise coming to Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Chick N Max – a next-generation fast casual franchise specializing in almond wood smoked chicken and wings, chef-crafted sandwiches, and golden fried tenders – is headed to Sioux Falls. After signing its first-ever franchise agreement for three restaurants, the new owners...
Fridays on the Plaza featuring Don McKenna - Eclectic Americana
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week’s featured musical guest for Fridays on the Plaza was Don McKenna - Eclectic Americana. You can also find them on Facebook.
Featured activities and entertainment for family fun at Sioux Falls’ Downtown Riverfest
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 9th Annual Downtown Riverfest presented by Bancorp is coming to Sioux Falls. The event takes place Saturday, Aug. 20 from 4 p.m.-11 p.m. at Fawick Park. This is a new location due to construction at Cherapa Place, according to a press release from Downtown Sioux Falls. This annual event celebrates the Big Sioux River with live music, a variety of activities, over 10 food vendors, over 20 display vendors, adult beverages, and more.
Results of Sioux Falls SWAT Team Involved Shooting investigation released
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo and the Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) released the summary of the officer-involved shooting of Glenn Nisich of Sioux Falls, 57, by a Sioux Falls Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team member on July 3, 2022, in Sioux Falls.
Museum raising funds to preserve covered wagon
MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Lake County Historical Society is raising funds to bring a piece of South Dakota history back to life. The covered wagon was built in 1879 by the Boyd family that used it to travel to the Lake County region. Due to a prairie fire,...
Police: Man charged after firing gun in Sioux Falls apartment
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police report a man was involved in a heated argument when he threatened the victim with a gun. No injuries were reported. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday two men were arguing inside an apartment in southwest Sioux Falls when the suspect threatened the victim with a gun. There was a physical struggle over the gun, and one shot was fired. The bullet struck a table and did not leave the apartment. By the time officers arrived, the men had been separated.
Dakota Wheelin’ fundraiser will raise money for the military
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota Wheelin’ is a local Jeep club who holds various fundraisers. On September 4th, at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds, they’ll raise money for active duty, and veterans of the military. Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.
Sioux Falls School District rolls out parent/guardian app
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls School District announced a parent/guardian app called Stopfinder will help accurately track their children’s school bus location in real-time. The easy-to-use app is secured so only authorized users will have access to school bus information. Stopfinder, which is tied...
