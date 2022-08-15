ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Shall Bailey
4d ago

what about our veterans Where's the help for them

WSMV

“Booze It and Lose It” campaign begins in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) for its “Booze It and Lose It” campaign. During the campaign, the Office will be increasing sobriety checkpoints and patrol deputies in high-incident areas. The initiative coincides with the...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

East Tennessee nonprofit offering free Narcan kits through August

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee nonprofit, Forget You Not, is observing National Overdose Awareness Day by giving away free Narcan kits to help decrease the rate of overdose deaths. Narcan acts as an emergency overdose treatment. According to Forget You Not, Knoxville saw 281 overdose deaths from January...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WSMV

Is Tennessee’s anti-camping law working? It depends on who you ask

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee’s anti-camping law has been in effect for more than a month and a half, so how is it being enforced? It depends on who you ask. Some homeless advocates said with the new law on the books, encampments are being targeted and displaced, so they are popping up in new places. Others told WSMV 4 that they feel their encampments have largely been left alone.
NASHVILLE, TN
actionnews5.com

Tennessee Democrats want the US Department of Justice to be a part of election voting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Democrats are making good on their election night promise to bring high-powered legal eagles into the Shelby County election process. Action News 5 has learned the U.S. Department of Justice has been asked to get involved. Local democrats were not pleased with the August 4 election, questioning the integrity of the vote counting, the lack of paper receipts at the polls, and extra postage being required on absentee ballots. Now with eigtty-two days until the November election, they’ve asked federal authorities to intervene.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
thunder1320.com

Four Proposed Amendments to the Tennessee Constitution Will be on the Nov. 8 Ballot

Tennessee voters can cast a ballot for or against four proposed amendments to the Tennessee constitution on the Nov. 8 State and Federal General Election ballot. “Tennessee voters need to be aware of the proposed Constitutional amendments on the ballot,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “Voters can view the exact ballot language on our website in order to be prepared to make informed voting decisions.”

