Shall Bailey
4d ago
what about our veterans Where's the help for them
Related
$200,000 grant helps Tennesseans leaving prison find housing
The Tennessee Department of Correction has received a $200,000 grant to assist offenders finishing their sentences to find stable housing upon release.
Nashville family scammed in EBT card skimmer scheme
Some Tennessee families who depend on EBT cards are getting declined for insufficient funds notifications. They are finding out the money was skimmed.
WSMV
“Booze It and Lose It” campaign begins in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) for its “Booze It and Lose It” campaign. During the campaign, the Office will be increasing sobriety checkpoints and patrol deputies in high-incident areas. The initiative coincides with the...
wvlt.tv
East Tennessee nonprofit offering free Narcan kits through August
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee nonprofit, Forget You Not, is observing National Overdose Awareness Day by giving away free Narcan kits to help decrease the rate of overdose deaths. Narcan acts as an emergency overdose treatment. According to Forget You Not, Knoxville saw 281 overdose deaths from January...
New Tennessee short-barrel gun laws add confusion for gun owners and stores
One Nashville gun shop owner says Tennessee's new short-barrel gun law has probably caused more confusion than clarity.
Crimes directed at Tennessee law enforcement officers increased by nearly 10% in 2021, report finds
According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's Law Enforcement Officers Killed or Assaulted 2021 (LEOKA) report, there were 2,586 incidents last year.
localmemphis.com
Opinion | State leaders should've gotten involved in the clerk's office months ago | Richard Ransom
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you don't understand how closing all the clerk's offices for two weeks is going to help them catch up on anything, you're not alone. Will people just stop buying cars in those two weeks? Or needing their cars registered? And what about the many other things Clerk Wanda Halbert is responsible for?
WSMV
Is Tennessee’s anti-camping law working? It depends on who you ask
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee’s anti-camping law has been in effect for more than a month and a half, so how is it being enforced? It depends on who you ask. Some homeless advocates said with the new law on the books, encampments are being targeted and displaced, so they are popping up in new places. Others told WSMV 4 that they feel their encampments have largely been left alone.
actionnews5.com
Tennessee Democrats want the US Department of Justice to be a part of election voting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Democrats are making good on their election night promise to bring high-powered legal eagles into the Shelby County election process. Action News 5 has learned the U.S. Department of Justice has been asked to get involved. Local democrats were not pleased with the August 4 election, questioning the integrity of the vote counting, the lack of paper receipts at the polls, and extra postage being required on absentee ballots. Now with eigtty-two days until the November election, they’ve asked federal authorities to intervene.
wpln.org
Extreme rainfall in Tennessee is revealing a hidden health threat — hazardous chemical facilities
In the U.S., more than 11,000 facilities have “extremely” hazardous chemicals in amounts that could harm people, the environment and property if released. About a third are located in areas with prominent climate hazards, like wildfires, storm surges, flooding and sea level rise. In Tennessee, the main threat...
fox17.com
Mother of Tennessee toddler charged with boy's homicide after he dies from gunshot wound
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn.--The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has arrested two people for the death of a 2-year-old in March. The TBI reports on March 23, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office in East Tennessee responded to a home where they found the child suffering from a gunshot wound. Identified as...
localmemphis.com
'I'm sitting in front of my classroom library on a Saturday': Tennessee teacher pushes back on state's book ban
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — A new state law banning books is causing some controversy in the classroom and a teacher out of Murfreesboro is at the center of it. In Sydney Rawls' three-minute-long video, she calls the Age-Appropriate Materials Act useless, saying it's shifting the focus away from teaching kids how to read.
wvlt.tv
‘Living a nightmare’ | Missing East Tennessee man’s mom holds onto hope
The Strip will not look the same in the coming years; four new apartment buildings and a ten-story parking garage are in the works for Cumberland Avenue. A Knoxville staple is closing its doors for good- S&S Cafeteria will be going out of business on Aug. 31. Catch up Quick.
Elevated lead levels reported at schools in 19 Middle Tennessee counties
The report, issued this month, says 53 school districts across Tennessee reported at least one elevated result; 44 counties across the state had at least one school with an elevated result; and a total of 794 drinking fixtures were reported to have elevated lead levels.
Parents sue Tennessee school district over curriculum including race and gender topics
A parent group on July 8, 2022, filed a lawsuit in the Twenty-First Judicial District against Tennessee education officials and the Williamson County school district for allegedly violating state laws restricting teachings on race and gender. Tennessee House Bill 580 aims to prohibit school districts from incorporating materials into the...
localmemphis.com
Tennessee third graders who fail TNReady reading test could be held back starting this school year
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A single test and summer school could mean the difference in a full year of schooling. This month the renewed third-grade retention law goes into effect in Tennessee. The law, passed back in 2021, will allow schools to hold back third graders who don't pass the.
TBI: Four killed in suspected murder-suicide in LaFollette identified
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has identified four people killed in an suspected murder-suicide in LaFollette earlier this month.
Retired U.S. Army Colonel to take command of Tennessee State Guard
The Tennessee State Guard is getting a new commander. Tennessee Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Jeff Holmes, announced Friday that Governor Bill Lee had appointed retired U.S. Army Colonel Kevin Stewart as the new commander.
These two cities in TN named the best markets for house flipping in the United States
Looking to flip a house? One study says those looking to get into the house flipping business should pay close attention to two cities in Tennessee.
thunder1320.com
Four Proposed Amendments to the Tennessee Constitution Will be on the Nov. 8 Ballot
Tennessee voters can cast a ballot for or against four proposed amendments to the Tennessee constitution on the Nov. 8 State and Federal General Election ballot. “Tennessee voters need to be aware of the proposed Constitutional amendments on the ballot,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “Voters can view the exact ballot language on our website in order to be prepared to make informed voting decisions.”
