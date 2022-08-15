Read full article on original website
Job Fair: Dollar Loan Center in Henderson is hosting a job fair on August 24thEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
The Mob Museum: An excellent deep dive into the history of Las VegasEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Landlord Forced Homeless Mother to Sign Sex Agreement In Order to Lease PropertyBriana BelcherLas Vegas, NV
5 Fun Things to Do in Las Vegas Besides GambleBecca CLas Vegas, NV
An Indoor Football League thriller crowns a new champion in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
news3lv.com
Club Quarantine Live in Las Vegas for Labor Day Weekend
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Celebrate Labor Day weekend at Club Quarantine Live in Las Vegas with your favorite performers. From September 2-4, D-Nice will be joining Live Nation Urban to host a three-day music spectacular. Venues include Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas at The LINQ Promenade, AZILO Ultra Pool at...
news3lv.com
Resorts World Las Vegas hosts PulseCon 2022
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Bridging the gap between entertainment and crypto culture is this year's PulseCon. On Labor Day, Singleton Entertainment Corp. kicks off the event with DJ Tiesto showcasing “Breezyverse — Chris Brown’s official NFT Collection” at AUY Dayclub. From September 6-9, guests will...
news3lv.com
First Randy's Donuts location in Las Vegas sells out on opening days
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The newest Randy's Donuts location made a little bit of history this week. The doughnut shop opened Tuesday in Las Vegas to huge crowds, resulting in the franchise's first sellout in 70 years. "WHAT A DAY!!! We were FLOODED with love from the Vegas community!!"...
Las Vegas home of Siegfried & Roy to be demolished
The Las Vegas City Council approved plans to demolish one of the former homes of German-American entertainers Siegfried & Roy.
Top water users in the Las Vegas metro area revealed
13 Investigates obtained lists from water providers showing which businesses and residential properties consume the most water
news3lv.com
Corduroy bar celebrates 5 years on Fremont East
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Rock n' roll off Fremont East to celebrate five years of Corduroy!. On August 26, guests are invited to their birthday celebration at 9 p.m. featuring Adam The DJ and $5 signature cocktails such as their "world famous" whiskey habanero pickle back shots. Guests can...
Best Hotels For Views For F1 Las Vegas 2023
Now that the cat’s out of the bag, Formula 1 fans have already started researching the ins and outs of visiting Sin City for the November 2023 event. According to several sources and leaked documents, Formula 1 is set to come to the Las Vegas streets between November 16-18, 2023. Unlike all other races, the race weekend starts a day early because of how far west the track is located, and will take place late at night to cater for F1’s European viewing audience. In the leaked letter, the main event will take place on the night of November 18, 2023, and all track activity will end at 1:30 a.m. PT the next morning.
Local Bakery Celebrates 40 Years
Las Vegas(KLAS)-Great buns bakery is celebrating forty years in Las Vegas and they are all about family, and delicious treats of course. Jillian Lopez joins Tony Madonia Jr and Deborah Morelli from Great Buns.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas welcomes Ocean Prime's 18th location
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas is getting ready for a new spot on The Strip with Ocean Prime's 18th location in the upcoming shopping center, 63. Cameron Mitchell Restaurants is investing nearly $20 million to develop the famous restaurant located on the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue.
news3lv.com
YESCO centennial exhibit moving to East Las Vegas Library
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An exhibit celebrating more than 100 years of the electric sign company YESCO will be on the move. A spokesperson says the exhibition "Lighting Up Las Vegas: YESCO Marks a Glittering Century" will open at the East Las Vegas Library starting on Thursday, Sept. 15.
news3lv.com
Scale model of Durango resort goes on display at Red Rock Casino
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There's a new model attraction on display in Las Vegas. Station Casinos has set up a scale model of the forthcoming Durango Casino & Resort at Red Rock Casino. Durango is being built near Durango Drive and the 215 Beltway in the southwest valley, but...
Beard Papa’s is Bringing Its Cream Puff Back to Las Vegas
This time around, the brand is getting off the Strip and focusing on Las Vegas locals
travelblog.org
Las Vegas to New Orleans
The alarm went off at 5:30 and we were in a Lyft ride by 6:15 to get to the airport. We had to take two flights and connect through Dallas, Texas. The first flight was on time and we had no problems. The only thing was we had a very short layover time. The passengers were taking their time to get off the plane, so we had to practically run to the shuttle train to get to our next flight on the other side of Dallas airport. We were last on and if we had have been 5 mins later, it would have left without us.
$3.3 million bid wins contract to replace artificial turf in Las Vegas
Las Vegas will spend $3.3 million to replace artificial turf at several athletic fields over the next year, starting with two fields at Kellogg Zaher Sports Complex at Washington Avenue and Buffalo Drive.
news3lv.com
SPORTS: McDaniels reveals his Training Camp surprise, Shadow Ridge kicks off TNL with win
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — So far head coach Josh McDaniels hasn't been the most transparent in his interviews however, Thursday coach did reveal what's been his biggest surprise in camp. His answer wasn't a player or how good or bad his team has looked, it was our Las Vegas summer weather which hasn't been as hot as he thought it'd be.
Las Vegas Weekly
Las Vegas’ Xiao Long Dumplings does its namesake justice on Spring Mountain Road
Xiao long bao—Shanghai-style steamed soup dumplings—are a thing in Las Vegas, which is sort of fascinating, because they’re not necessarily a big deal in other great American food cities. Thanks to brilliant local restaurants like China Mama and Shanghai Taste and Strip spots like Din Tai Fung and Mott 32, our community has developed an affinity for these ultra-savory, soup-filled bites, now available at loads of different Chinese and Asian restaurants.
cohaitungchi.com
Las Vegas to Bryce Canyon – Distance, Driving Time and Maps
It’s beautiful and defies description, with rocky cliffs, rising spires and a pink and amber sandstone landscape that makes you think this is a National Park that could fit right in on another planet. You are reading: Las vegas to bryce canyon map | Las Vegas to Bryce Canyon...
news3lv.com
Check out Soul Full Sundays
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The INDUSTRIAL Event Space’s new residency series, “Soul Full Sundays,” will host its final August showing this Sunday, August 21 at 7 p.m.. Powerhouse vocalists Elisa Fiorillo and D Train will perform some of the greatest soul and funk classics by iconic artists including Marvin Gaye, Chaka Khan, Roberta Flack, Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder, Prince and more, to benefit Pawtastic Friends.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas Fire spokesman retires after 51 years of service
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - At 2:00 Thursday afternoon, Tim Szymanski will walk into the Las Vegas Fire and Rescue human resources department, turn in his keys and badge, then walk out a civilian for the first time in 51 years. “We’ve had an emergency phone and emergency radio next...
Comments / 1