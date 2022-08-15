ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Club Quarantine Live in Las Vegas for Labor Day Weekend

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Celebrate Labor Day weekend at Club Quarantine Live in Las Vegas with your favorite performers. From September 2-4, D-Nice will be joining Live Nation Urban to host a three-day music spectacular. Venues include Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas at The LINQ Promenade, AZILO Ultra Pool at...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Resorts World Las Vegas hosts PulseCon 2022

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Bridging the gap between entertainment and crypto culture is this year's PulseCon. On Labor Day, Singleton Entertainment Corp. kicks off the event with DJ Tiesto showcasing “Breezyverse — Chris Brown’s official NFT Collection” at AUY Dayclub. From September 6-9, guests will...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
news3lv.com

Corduroy bar celebrates 5 years on Fremont East

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Rock n' roll off Fremont East to celebrate five years of Corduroy!. On August 26, guests are invited to their birthday celebration at 9 p.m. featuring Adam The DJ and $5 signature cocktails such as their "world famous" whiskey habanero pickle back shots. Guests can...
LAS VEGAS, NV
gatechecked

Best Hotels For Views For F1 Las Vegas 2023

Now that the cat’s out of the bag, Formula 1 fans have already started researching the ins and outs of visiting Sin City for the November 2023 event. According to several sources and leaked documents, Formula 1 is set to come to the Las Vegas streets between November 16-18, 2023. Unlike all other races, the race weekend starts a day early because of how far west the track is located, and will take place late at night to cater for F1’s European viewing audience. In the leaked letter, the main event will take place on the night of November 18, 2023, and all track activity will end at 1:30 a.m. PT the next morning.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Local Bakery Celebrates 40 Years

Las Vegas(KLAS)-Great buns bakery is celebrating forty years in Las Vegas and they are all about family, and delicious treats of course. Jillian Lopez joins Tony Madonia Jr and Deborah Morelli from Great Buns.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Elvis
news3lv.com

Las Vegas welcomes Ocean Prime's 18th location

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas is getting ready for a new spot on The Strip with Ocean Prime's 18th location in the upcoming shopping center, 63. Cameron Mitchell Restaurants is investing nearly $20 million to develop the famous restaurant located on the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

YESCO centennial exhibit moving to East Las Vegas Library

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An exhibit celebrating more than 100 years of the electric sign company YESCO will be on the move. A spokesperson says the exhibition "Lighting Up Las Vegas: YESCO Marks a Glittering Century" will open at the East Las Vegas Library starting on Thursday, Sept. 15.
LAS VEGAS, NV
#Downtown Las Vegas#Las Vegas Boulevard#Challenge
travelblog.org

Las Vegas to New Orleans

The alarm went off at 5:30 and we were in a Lyft ride by 6:15 to get to the airport. We had to take two flights and connect through Dallas, Texas. The first flight was on time and we had no problems. The only thing was we had a very short layover time. The passengers were taking their time to get off the plane, so we had to practically run to the shuttle train to get to our next flight on the other side of Dallas airport. We were last on and if we had have been 5 mins later, it would have left without us.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Las Vegas Weekly

Las Vegas’ Xiao Long Dumplings does its namesake justice on Spring Mountain Road

Xiao long bao—Shanghai-style steamed soup dumplings—are a thing in Las Vegas, which is sort of fascinating, because they’re not necessarily a big deal in other great American food cities. Thanks to brilliant local restaurants like China Mama and Shanghai Taste and Strip spots like Din Tai Fung and Mott 32, our community has developed an affinity for these ultra-savory, soup-filled bites, now available at loads of different Chinese and Asian restaurants.
LAS VEGAS, NV
cohaitungchi.com

Las Vegas to Bryce Canyon – Distance, Driving Time and Maps

It’s beautiful and defies description, with rocky cliffs, rising spires and a pink and amber sandstone landscape that makes you think this is a National Park that could fit right in on another planet. You are reading: Las vegas to bryce canyon map | Las Vegas to Bryce Canyon...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Check out Soul Full Sundays

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The INDUSTRIAL Event Space’s new residency series, “Soul Full Sundays,” will host its final August showing this Sunday, August 21 at 7 p.m.. Powerhouse vocalists Elisa Fiorillo and D Train will perform some of the greatest soul and funk classics by iconic artists including Marvin Gaye, Chaka Khan, Roberta Flack, Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder, Prince and more, to benefit Pawtastic Friends.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas Fire spokesman retires after 51 years of service

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - At 2:00 Thursday afternoon, Tim Szymanski will walk into the Las Vegas Fire and Rescue human resources department, turn in his keys and badge, then walk out a civilian for the first time in 51 years. “We’ve had an emergency phone and emergency radio next...
LAS VEGAS, NV

