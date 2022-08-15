Read full article on original website
Virginia Football Opponent Preview: Louisville Cardinals
Record: 6-7 Postseason: Lost First Responder Bowl 31-28 vs. Air Force. On paper, Louisville’s 2021 season wasn’t too bad. They built an efficient offensive attack behind dual threat quarterback Malik Cunningham that ranked 25th nationally in EPA and dominated their weaker opponents, winning three games by more than three scores. Their good offense and not-so-good defense balanced out to a .500 record entering bowl season — perfectly reasonable for a team still in the midst of a rebuild.
Syracuse Basketball: Orange nixed from contention for 4-star point guard
Elmarko Jackson, a fast-rising point guard in the rising-senior class who was offered a scholarship from Syracuse basketball coaches this spring, has eliminated the Orange in his recruiting process. The 6-foot-4 Jackson, who has spoken highly of the ‘Cuse program and even noted in some prior interviews that he was...
Get ready for UVA Football with BreakingT’s new shirts
As the Virginia Cavaliers are just over two weeks from their season opener against the Richmond Spiders, BreakingT has released a number of new UVA football t-shirts to commemorate the start of the Tony Elliott era in Charlottesville. To get your hands on one while simultaneously supporting us here at Streaking the Lawn, use our affiliate link here.
WATCH: Highlights from UVA’s loss to KK Mega Basket
Against tough competition, the Virginia Cavaliers lost their first game in Italy to KK Mega Basket today, 92-73. After blowing out the competition in the first two contests, the ‘Hoos struggled against the Serbian outfit who rained threes down on Tony Bennett’s squad. While the UVA offense kept the team in the game for a while, eventually, the elastic broke and KK Mega pulled away.
This will be ‘the year’ for Syracuse football, Eric Dungey says
Syracuse has not been to a bowl game since 2018 when Eric Dungey was under center. Since he graduated from SU, the Orange has struggled, winning just 11 games in the past three seasons. But Dungey is predicting that streak will be coming to an end in 2022, he said...
He gave a six-figure sum to launch Syracuse’s collective: ‘NIL has systematically changed college sports’
Syracuse, N.Y. — For Vinny Lobdell, investing in a collective to help Syracuse athletes capitalize on their name, image and likeness seems like essential use of his charitable clout. Lobdell, 42, has made a six-figure commitment to the 315 Foundation, the new collective constructed to enable Syracuse University coaches...
Best pizza in Central NY? Barstool’s Dave Portnoy reveals his Syracuse, Utica rankings
Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy has revealed his picks for the best pizza in Syracuse and Utica. The sports blogging company leader visited a dozen pizzerias in Central New York at the end of July, and shared video from each visit over the past three weeks for his social media series “One Bite Pizza Reviews.”
New Syracuse lacrosse team announces nickname (hint: it’s shiny, soft and crawls)
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Meet the mighty Syracuse Sparklemuffins. That’s the nickname of the Syracuse franchise in the new Professional Box Lacrosse Association. Sparklemuffins are a species of peacock spider native to Australia which performs a leg-waving mating dance. The moniker was the result of fan voting that determined the...
Eat More! Try 1 for $2 at New York State Fair
With over 100 vendors, there's lots of food and drinks to taste at the New York State Fair this year. And you can try even more with the 1 for $2 deal. We want to encourage fairgoers to try more of the great food and beverages available at the Fair. That’s why we have come up with an exciting new promotional effort, Try 1 for $2.
Come inside the mansion built for the ‘richest man in Syracuse’ (Beyond the Front Door)
Syracuse is brimming with old buildings. The city is a tapestry of majestic mansions and imposing relics of industry. Some have been lost, while others are still loved or being brought back to life and vitality. My name is David Haas and I’ve spent years exploring and photographing the beautiful...
Sheppard takes SummerFAST race at Brewerton Speedway
CENTRAL SQUARE — Matt Sheppard left the first night of SummerFAST at Weedsport Speedway Monday night wanting more. Twenty-four hours later, he got it. Sheppard, of Waterloo, came back Tuesday on night number two of SummerFAST at Brewerton Speedway and led all 60 laps for his fourth Super DIRTcar Series win this year.
Carthage woman airlifted to Syracuse after motorcycle hits deer
TOWN OF RUTLAND, New York (WWNY) - A Carthage woman was airlifted to a Syracuse hospital Tuesday evening after her motorcycle struck a deer. It happened shortly before 7 p.m. on State Route 12, west of Churchill Road in the town of Rutland. State police said 61-year-old Barbara Trahan was...
Earth, Wind & Fire and Santana perform in Syracuse (concert set list, photos)
Two Rock and Roll Hall of Fame performers played a lifetime of hits at St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview on Wednesday night. Earth, Wind & Fire and Santana played to an estimated 14,000 people at St. Joe’s Amp in Syracuse, getting the crowd to dance to hits like “Serpentine Fire,” “September,” “Evil Ways” and “Smooth.” EWF featured original bassist Verdine White and longtime members Philip Bailey and Ralph Johnson, all aged 71, and Santana was led by 75-year-old guitar legend Carlos Santana and his wife, drummer Cindy Blackman.
Rapper canceled at War Memorial, books concert at St. Joe’s Amp
Fans who missed Chicago-based rapper Lil Durk when his Syracuse show was canceled last spring will have a new chance to see him this fall at St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview. A Little Booking Agency, LLC along with local organizations and hospitals will bring Grammy-nominated rapper Lil Durk...
Newsmakers: Poverty in Syracuse
(WSYR-TV) — This week’s guest on Newsmakers is NewsChannel 9 reporter Madison Moore, who recently created a five-piece special focusing on the massive issue of youth poverty in Syracuse. The special, called “City in Crisis: Combating Child Poverty,” looks into statistics, how local organizations are trying to help,...
Last time we see this in 2022 occurs Friday evening
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)- The last 8 o’clock sunset signals the beginning of the NYS Fair and the end of summer. Soak in the later sunshine while you can. After Friday, August 19th, we won’t have another 8 p.m. sunset until April 26th, 2023. Summer enthusiasts, we can’t leave...
Three shootings in Syracuse Thursday night
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department shared details on three different shootings that happened on the night of Thursday, August 18. Police responded to the first shooting around 7:38 p.m. at 207 Catawba Street after receiving a shooting report, they say. When they arrived, officers say they found a 21-year-old man who was shot just above his right knee. Police say he was sent to Upstate Hospital by ambulance and is in stable condition.
Man reportedly shot on Syracuse’s Northside, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A man was reportedly shot on Syracuse’s Northside Tuesday morning, police said. Around 11:41 a.m., a 911 caller reported hearing at least one gunshot on Highland Street, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatchers. When police arrived in the area, they found a 29-year-old man with...
‘Cinderella’ reunion, retiring in Syracuse, and more
(WSYR-TV) — Allison and Tim talk about the ABC ‘Cinderella’ reunion, the anniversary of Elvis’s death, and living in Syracuse after retirement. The ‘Cinderella’ reunion is set to air Tuesday Aug. 23 at 8/7c on ABC to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s ‘Cinderella.’ The cast includes Whoopi Goldberg, Jason Alexander, Brandy, and Bernadette Peters. The reunion will be followed by the first broadcast of the original film in 20 years.
Sarah Klee Hood questions integrity of Francis Conole in final Democratic debate
Syracuse, N.Y. – Sarah Klee Hood on Thursday made her most serious charges yet against Francis Conole, the Democratic frontrunner in the primary election for the 22nd Congressional District seat. Klee Hood, speaking at a debate sponsored by WSYR-TV (Channel 9), questioned Conole’s integrity for not trying to stop...
