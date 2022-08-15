ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

Related
streakingthelawn.com

Virginia Football Opponent Preview: Louisville Cardinals

Record: 6-7 Postseason: Lost First Responder Bowl 31-28 vs. Air Force. On paper, Louisville’s 2021 season wasn’t too bad. They built an efficient offensive attack behind dual threat quarterback Malik Cunningham that ranked 25th nationally in EPA and dominated their weaker opponents, winning three games by more than three scores. Their good offense and not-so-good defense balanced out to a .500 record entering bowl season — perfectly reasonable for a team still in the midst of a rebuild.
LOUISVILLE, KY
streakingthelawn.com

Get ready for UVA Football with BreakingT’s new shirts

As the Virginia Cavaliers are just over two weeks from their season opener against the Richmond Spiders, BreakingT has released a number of new UVA football t-shirts to commemorate the start of the Tony Elliott era in Charlottesville. To get your hands on one while simultaneously supporting us here at Streaking the Lawn, use our affiliate link here.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
streakingthelawn.com

WATCH: Highlights from UVA’s loss to KK Mega Basket

Against tough competition, the Virginia Cavaliers lost their first game in Italy to KK Mega Basket today, 92-73. After blowing out the competition in the first two contests, the ‘Hoos struggled against the Serbian outfit who rained threes down on Tony Bennett’s squad. While the UVA offense kept the team in the game for a while, eventually, the elastic broke and KK Mega pulled away.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia College Sports
City
Orange, VA
City
Syracuse, NY
City
Charlottesville, VA
Syracuse, NY
College Sports
Charlottesville, VA
Sports
Charlottesville, VA
College Sports
Local
Virginia Football
Syracuse, NY
Football
Syracuse, NY
Sports
Charlottesville, VA
Football
State
Virginia State
City
Blacksburg, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dino Babers
Person
Bronco Mendenhall
WIBX 950

Eat More! Try 1 for $2 at New York State Fair

With over 100 vendors, there's lots of food and drinks to taste at the New York State Fair this year. And you can try even more with the 1 for $2 deal. We want to encourage fairgoers to try more of the great food and beverages available at the Fair. That’s why we have come up with an exciting new promotional effort, Try 1 for $2.
SYRACUSE, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Sheppard takes SummerFAST race at Brewerton Speedway

CENTRAL SQUARE — Matt Sheppard left the first night of SummerFAST at Weedsport Speedway Monday night wanting more. Twenty-four hours later, he got it. Sheppard, of Waterloo, came back Tuesday on night number two of SummerFAST at Brewerton Speedway and led all 60 laps for his fourth Super DIRTcar Series win this year.
BREWERTON, NY
wwnytv.com

Carthage woman airlifted to Syracuse after motorcycle hits deer

TOWN OF RUTLAND, New York (WWNY) - A Carthage woman was airlifted to a Syracuse hospital Tuesday evening after her motorcycle struck a deer. It happened shortly before 7 p.m. on State Route 12, west of Churchill Road in the town of Rutland. State police said 61-year-old Barbara Trahan was...
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Syracuse Orange#Clemson#American Football#College Football#The Virginia Cavaliers#Hokies#Acc#Florida State#Wake Forest#Wr Taj Harris#Dl
Syracuse.com

Earth, Wind & Fire and Santana perform in Syracuse (concert set list, photos)

Two Rock and Roll Hall of Fame performers played a lifetime of hits at St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview on Wednesday night. Earth, Wind & Fire and Santana played to an estimated 14,000 people at St. Joe’s Amp in Syracuse, getting the crowd to dance to hits like “Serpentine Fire,” “September,” “Evil Ways” and “Smooth.” EWF featured original bassist Verdine White and longtime members Philip Bailey and Ralph Johnson, all aged 71, and Santana was led by 75-year-old guitar legend Carlos Santana and his wife, drummer Cindy Blackman.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Newsmakers: Poverty in Syracuse

(WSYR-TV) — This week’s guest on Newsmakers is NewsChannel 9 reporter Madison Moore, who recently created a five-piece special focusing on the massive issue of youth poverty in Syracuse. The special, called “City in Crisis: Combating Child Poverty,” looks into statistics, how local organizations are trying to help,...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Last time we see this in 2022 occurs Friday evening

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)- The last 8 o’clock sunset signals the beginning of the NYS Fair and the end of summer. Soak in the later sunshine while you can. After Friday, August 19th, we won’t have another 8 p.m. sunset until April 26th, 2023. Summer enthusiasts, we can’t leave...
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
College
Syracuse University
Sports
Boston College
localsyr.com

Three shootings in Syracuse Thursday night

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department shared details on three different shootings that happened on the night of Thursday, August 18. Police responded to the first shooting around 7:38 p.m. at 207 Catawba Street after receiving a shooting report, they say. When they arrived, officers say they found a 21-year-old man who was shot just above his right knee. Police say he was sent to Upstate Hospital by ambulance and is in stable condition.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Man reportedly shot on Syracuse’s Northside, police say

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A man was reportedly shot on Syracuse’s Northside Tuesday morning, police said. Around 11:41 a.m., a 911 caller reported hearing at least one gunshot on Highland Street, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatchers. When police arrived in the area, they found a 29-year-old man with...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

‘Cinderella’ reunion, retiring in Syracuse, and more

(WSYR-TV) — Allison and Tim talk about the ABC ‘Cinderella’ reunion, the anniversary of Elvis’s death, and living in Syracuse after retirement. The ‘Cinderella’ reunion is set to air Tuesday Aug. 23 at 8/7c on ABC to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s ‘Cinderella.’ The cast includes Whoopi Goldberg, Jason Alexander, Brandy, and Bernadette Peters. The reunion will be followed by the first broadcast of the original film in 20 years.
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy