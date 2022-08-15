Read full article on original website
‘Thinking I’m going to die’: Clarksville teen charged after carjacking, police chase
A carjacking and police chase has landed a 16-year-old juvenile facing serious charges.
Man killed, 2 others wounded after Madison shooting
The shooting happened around 9:20 p.m. at a townhome on Jenna Lee Circle.
whopam.com
HPD investigating after car, home struck by gunfire
Hopkinsville police are investigating after gunfire struck a car and home Thursday night on Central Avenue near Walnut Street. It happened a few minutes after 7 p.m. when unknown suspects fired multiple rounds, hitting a home and car in the 1000 block of Central, according to the incident report, which says multiple spent shell casings and bullet fragments were recovered in the investigation.
whvoradio.com
House And Vehicles Damaged In Hopkinsville Shooting (w/PHOTOS)
A shooting on Central Avenue in Hopkinsville damaged vehicles and a home Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a car, and two SUVs, along with a home were hit several times in a shooting just after 7 pm. A man was also checked out by emergency personnel due to an injury...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Charged With Theft
A Hopkinsville man was charged after a report of a theft in progress on Annette Court in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 30-year-old Scott Schobeloch was caught on camera taking cameras and solar panels from a home on Annette Court. The items have a value of $1,399. Schobeloch is...
whopam.com
Three inmates charged with new felonies for alleged jail assault
The man charged with murder for a 2019 fatal shooting on McHenry Street is facing a new felony along with two other suspects for an alleged assault in the Christian County Jail. Personnel at the Christian County Jail on August 2 charged 21-year old Robert Torian, 19-year old Isaiah Campbell...
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Reports Gun Stolen
A Hopkinsville woman reported her gun stolen Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a 9 mm Glock handgun was taken out of a vehicle sometime between March 2nd and August 3rd on Glass Avenue. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge as theft by unlawful taking.
WSMV
Nashville man arrested with illegal narcotics, including 168 grams of fentanyl
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a man in possession of dangerous amounts of drugs on Wednesday afternoon near Nashville International Airport. Police conducted a search inside an apartment belonging to 41-year-old Vernon Roberts on Glastonbury Road before making the arrest. According to the affidavit, the search revealed roughly...
whopam.com
Arraignment held for suspects in Glass Avenue robbery case
Suspects charged in the armed home invasion at the Glass Avenue residence of Charles “Bird Dog” Paige were arraigned Wednesday morning in Christian Circuit Court. The Christian County Grand Jury recently indicted Korey Zivotin, Isaiah Campbell, Michael Sims, Ajaizion Johnson and Marshall Austin for first-degree robbery for their alleged roles in the incident.
Metro police find fentanyl, heroin, cocaine at home near airport
A man now has ten charges to his name after police found him with fentanyl and a slew of other drugs.
Fight leads to woman being indicted for attempted criminal homicide
A 34-year-old woman has been indicted on attempted criminal homicide charges after a fight resulted in another woman being critically injured last year.
wkdzradio.com
Woman Charged After Dawson Springs Road Pursuit
A woman was charged with trafficking drugs and fleeing from law enforcement on Dawson Springs Road in Christian County Thursday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Sheriff Tyler DeArmond attempted to stop a vehicle that fit the description of a stolen vehicle on Dawson springs Road near Pleasant Green Church Road and the driver 43-year-old Stephanie Newell fled at speeds of almost 100 mph.
WBKO
Crime Stoppers: Logan County Murder
LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police say on Saturday, August 13, 2022 the Logan County Sheriff’s Office asked them to investigate the shooting death of Specialist Joshua D. Burks who was assigned to the 101st Airborne Division Air Assault at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. The 20-year-old’s body was...
130 pounds of marijuana found inside Madison home
A man is facing charges after police allegedly found about 130 pounds of marijuana inside his home while performing a search warrant.
WSMV
Friends, family seek justice in death of Wilson Co. woman who ‘lit up a room’
WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office says they have not received many tips regarding the homicide of a 22-year-old woman whose body was found earlier this month. The Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that Mya Fuller’s remains were found on August 6 off Trammel Lane in...
wnky.com
Man arrested after car stolen from Russellville located in Tennessee
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. – The Russellville Police Department stated in a release Monday that a man was arrested after a stolen car was located. On Saturday, Aug. 13, the Russellville Police Department responded to Connor Street in reference to a complaint about a vehicle theft. According to authorities, the victim stated he hired a man on Connor Street to do some work on the vehicle, but when the victim went to check on the vehicle, it was no longer at the residence.
Gallatin police searching for Subway bandit
Gallatin police are on the hunt for a Subway bandit, a man who burglarized a popular sandwich shop after employees locked up and went home for the evening.
1 injured in North Nashville shooting
One person was injured in a shooting in North Nashville late Wednesday night.
Stewart County teen charged with threatening 'Death Assassin' post
A Stewart County High School student is charged with making threats on a social media post. He included photos of 11 female students and signed the post "Death Assassin."
actionnews5.com
‘Kiss of Death’: Woman accused of passing drugs to Tenn. inmate
DICKSON, Tenn. (WMC) - A visitor accused of smuggling drugs into a Tennessee Department of Correction facility is now facing murder charges. According to TDOC, Rachel Dollard allegedly passed drugs to inmate Joshua Brown during a kiss while visiting him in the Turney Center Industrial Complex in February. Dollard was...
