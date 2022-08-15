ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

whopam.com

HPD investigating after car, home struck by gunfire

Hopkinsville police are investigating after gunfire struck a car and home Thursday night on Central Avenue near Walnut Street. It happened a few minutes after 7 p.m. when unknown suspects fired multiple rounds, hitting a home and car in the 1000 block of Central, according to the incident report, which says multiple spent shell casings and bullet fragments were recovered in the investigation.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

House And Vehicles Damaged In Hopkinsville Shooting (w/PHOTOS)

A shooting on Central Avenue in Hopkinsville damaged vehicles and a home Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a car, and two SUVs, along with a home were hit several times in a shooting just after 7 pm. A man was also checked out by emergency personnel due to an injury...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Man Charged With Theft

A Hopkinsville man was charged after a report of a theft in progress on Annette Court in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 30-year-old Scott Schobeloch was caught on camera taking cameras and solar panels from a home on Annette Court. The items have a value of $1,399. Schobeloch is...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Hopkinsville Woman Reports Gun Stolen

A Hopkinsville woman reported her gun stolen Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a 9 mm Glock handgun was taken out of a vehicle sometime between March 2nd and August 3rd on Glass Avenue. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge as theft by unlawful taking.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WSMV

Nashville man arrested with illegal narcotics, including 168 grams of fentanyl

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a man in possession of dangerous amounts of drugs on Wednesday afternoon near Nashville International Airport. Police conducted a search inside an apartment belonging to 41-year-old Vernon Roberts on Glastonbury Road before making the arrest. According to the affidavit, the search revealed roughly...
NASHVILLE, TN
whopam.com

Arraignment held for suspects in Glass Avenue robbery case

Suspects charged in the armed home invasion at the Glass Avenue residence of Charles “Bird Dog” Paige were arraigned Wednesday morning in Christian Circuit Court. The Christian County Grand Jury recently indicted Korey Zivotin, Isaiah Campbell, Michael Sims, Ajaizion Johnson and Marshall Austin for first-degree robbery for their alleged roles in the incident.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Woman Charged After Dawson Springs Road Pursuit

A woman was charged with trafficking drugs and fleeing from law enforcement on Dawson Springs Road in Christian County Thursday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Sheriff Tyler DeArmond attempted to stop a vehicle that fit the description of a stolen vehicle on Dawson springs Road near Pleasant Green Church Road and the driver 43-year-old Stephanie Newell fled at speeds of almost 100 mph.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Crime Stoppers: Logan County Murder

LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police say on Saturday, August 13, 2022 the Logan County Sheriff’s Office asked them to investigate the shooting death of Specialist Joshua D. Burks who was assigned to the 101st Airborne Division Air Assault at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. The 20-year-old’s body was...
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Man arrested after car stolen from Russellville located in Tennessee

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. – The Russellville Police Department stated in a release Monday that a man was arrested after a stolen car was located. On Saturday, Aug. 13, the Russellville Police Department responded to Connor Street in reference to a complaint about a vehicle theft. According to authorities, the victim stated he hired a man on Connor Street to do some work on the vehicle, but when the victim went to check on the vehicle, it was no longer at the residence.
RUSSELLVILLE, KY
actionnews5.com

‘Kiss of Death’: Woman accused of passing drugs to Tenn. inmate

DICKSON, Tenn. (WMC) - A visitor accused of smuggling drugs into a Tennessee Department of Correction facility is now facing murder charges. According to TDOC, Rachel Dollard allegedly passed drugs to inmate Joshua Brown during a kiss while visiting him in the Turney Center Industrial Complex in February. Dollard was...
DICKSON, TN

