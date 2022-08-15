ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
healio.com

Physical activity negatively impacted after Girdlestone resection arthroplasty

Patients experienced a negative impact on physical health and moderate impact on mental health and social activity after Girdlestone resection arthroplasty, according to results presented here. “We believe that these outcomes can be used to guide patient expectations as this procedure is necessary in certain clinical scenarios,” Colleen M. Wixted,...
healio.com

Noninvasive treatment for ptosis can provide cosmetic, visual function improvements

As an eye care provider, I know it can be frustrating to identify an ocular abnormality without a readily available treatment. Until recently, ptosis was one of those conditions. Patients with ptosis previously had the option of doing nothing or having surgery. A surgical procedure can benefit select patients, but for many the idea of eyelid surgery is daunting. And although adverse outcomes are rare with contemporary surgical strategies, they can occur.
healio.com

BLOG: Effective keratoconus management can improve quality of life

Decades of research has revealed that people with keratoconus experience significantly impaired vision-related quality of life, similar to that of patients with severe age-related macular degeneration. Katie Greiner. A 7-year follow-up of the Collaborative Longitudinal Evaluation of Keratoconus (CLEK) Study cohort further demonstrated that vision-related quality of life (V-QoL) continues...
healio.com

Even small transfers of value from industry may influence prescribing habits

Vision care professionals who receive even small transfers of value from pharmaceutical companies, such as meals, gifts, and travel and speaking fees, are more likely to prescribe branded as opposed to generic drugs, according to a study. The investigation was carried out specifically on prostaglandin analogues (PGAs) because a generic...
healio.com

Symptom burden in patients with COPD continues over time

High symptom burden patterns in patients with COPD are consistent over time and individual symptom experiences should be the main focus in treatment among these patients, researchers concluded in Respiratory Medicine Journal. “Subgroups of patients with specific symptom experience patterns have been associated with defined clinical characteristics and lower health-related...
healio.com

Pressurized capsular bag of intumescent white cataract can be challenging

In most cataract cases, there is no pressurization of the capsular bag because the cataract is solid. When we open the anterior capsule to create the capsulorrhexis, there is no intralenticular pressure pushing forward, and we can proceed normally. However, in some advanced cataracts, the lens cortex can become liquefied as it becomes opaque and white. These intumescent white cataracts have a capsular bag that is fluid filled and pressurized so that there is a tendency to have an uncontrolled run-out of the capsulorrhexis.
healio.com

Top news from ENDO: hair care EDCs, cell phone-obesity link, AI thyroid diagnosis and more

The Healio and Endocrine Today editors have compiled the most read news from the Endocrine Society annual meeting in June. Readers were most interested in learning about the effect of chemicals in hair care products on breast cancer cells, cardiometabolic health impact of heavy mobile device use, growth hormone as a treatment for liver disease, possible menstrual cycle disruption with obesity, and accuracy of artificial intelligence screening of thyroid nodules.
