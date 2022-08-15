Read full article on original website
New education materials, data used to enhance diabetes care and education during COVID-19
BALTIMORE — Novel education tools and using data to pinpoint people with diabetes with educational needs allowed a health system to cope with a lack of diabetes care and education specialists during COVID-19, according to a presenter. “Methodist Health System utilizes a multidisciplinary team, the Methodist Health System Diabetes...
Physical activity negatively impacted after Girdlestone resection arthroplasty
Patients experienced a negative impact on physical health and moderate impact on mental health and social activity after Girdlestone resection arthroplasty, according to results presented here. “We believe that these outcomes can be used to guide patient expectations as this procedure is necessary in certain clinical scenarios,” Colleen M. Wixted,...
Analgesics in combination with gabapentin just as effective as opioids for dental pain
A combination of analgesics prescribed with gabapentin after dental procedures was shown to be just as effective for treating pain as opioids, researchers reported in JAMA Network Open. Qirong Huang, DDS, MS, of the Eastman Institute for Oral Health at the University of Rochester Medical Center in New York, and...
Noninvasive treatment for ptosis can provide cosmetic, visual function improvements
As an eye care provider, I know it can be frustrating to identify an ocular abnormality without a readily available treatment. Until recently, ptosis was one of those conditions. Patients with ptosis previously had the option of doing nothing or having surgery. A surgical procedure can benefit select patients, but for many the idea of eyelid surgery is daunting. And although adverse outcomes are rare with contemporary surgical strategies, they can occur.
BLOG: Effective keratoconus management can improve quality of life
Decades of research has revealed that people with keratoconus experience significantly impaired vision-related quality of life, similar to that of patients with severe age-related macular degeneration. Katie Greiner. A 7-year follow-up of the Collaborative Longitudinal Evaluation of Keratoconus (CLEK) Study cohort further demonstrated that vision-related quality of life (V-QoL) continues...
Even small transfers of value from industry may influence prescribing habits
Vision care professionals who receive even small transfers of value from pharmaceutical companies, such as meals, gifts, and travel and speaking fees, are more likely to prescribe branded as opposed to generic drugs, according to a study. The investigation was carried out specifically on prostaglandin analogues (PGAs) because a generic...
Symptom burden in patients with COPD continues over time
High symptom burden patterns in patients with COPD are consistent over time and individual symptom experiences should be the main focus in treatment among these patients, researchers concluded in Respiratory Medicine Journal. “Subgroups of patients with specific symptom experience patterns have been associated with defined clinical characteristics and lower health-related...
Pressurized capsular bag of intumescent white cataract can be challenging
In most cataract cases, there is no pressurization of the capsular bag because the cataract is solid. When we open the anterior capsule to create the capsulorrhexis, there is no intralenticular pressure pushing forward, and we can proceed normally. However, in some advanced cataracts, the lens cortex can become liquefied as it becomes opaque and white. These intumescent white cataracts have a capsular bag that is fluid filled and pressurized so that there is a tendency to have an uncontrolled run-out of the capsulorrhexis.
Flash glucose monitoring reduces rate of acute diabetes events 2 years after initiation
The use of flash glucose monitoring is associated with a reduction in hospitalization for acute diabetes events, particularly diabetic ketoacidosis, for people with type 1 and type 2 diabetes, according to study data. As Healio previously reported, in the RELIEF study, researchers found people with diabetes had a lower rate...
Top news from ENDO: hair care EDCs, cell phone-obesity link, AI thyroid diagnosis and more
The Healio and Endocrine Today editors have compiled the most read news from the Endocrine Society annual meeting in June. Readers were most interested in learning about the effect of chemicals in hair care products on breast cancer cells, cardiometabolic health impact of heavy mobile device use, growth hormone as a treatment for liver disease, possible menstrual cycle disruption with obesity, and accuracy of artificial intelligence screening of thyroid nodules.
‘Surprising’ rise in distant-stage cervical cancer rates driven by white and younger women
Distant-stage cervical cancer increased at a rate of 1.3% per year from 2001 to 2018. The highest number of cases occurred in the South, followed by the Midwest, the Northeast and the West. White women had the highest rates of nonguideline screening and lowest rates of HPV vaccination. Rates of...
