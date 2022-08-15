Read full article on original website
We Need To Rethink Supplier Segmentation To Boost Sustainability
As environmental concerns continue to take center stage, businesses are under more pressure than ever to act sustainably. According to a Deloitte study, 45% of Gen Z consumers have stopped buying certain brands due to sustainability concerns. Other stakeholders such as employees, investors and governments, also expect better business practices.
