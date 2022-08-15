In most cataract cases, there is no pressurization of the capsular bag because the cataract is solid. When we open the anterior capsule to create the capsulorrhexis, there is no intralenticular pressure pushing forward, and we can proceed normally. However, in some advanced cataracts, the lens cortex can become liquefied as it becomes opaque and white. These intumescent white cataracts have a capsular bag that is fluid filled and pressurized so that there is a tendency to have an uncontrolled run-out of the capsulorrhexis.

