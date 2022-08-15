ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Physical activity negatively impacted after Girdlestone resection arthroplasty

Patients experienced a negative impact on physical health and moderate impact on mental health and social activity after Girdlestone resection arthroplasty, according to results presented here. “We believe that these outcomes can be used to guide patient expectations as this procedure is necessary in certain clinical scenarios,” Colleen M. Wixted,...
Nearly half of cancer deaths worldwide attributable to modifiable risk factors

Nearly half of cancer deaths worldwide may be attributable to modifiable risk factors such as smoking or alcohol consumption, according to study results. “Reducing exposure to these modifiable risk factors would decrease cancer mortality and [disability-adjusted life-year] rates worldwide, and policies should be tailored appropriately to local cancer risk factor burden,” researchers wrote in The Lancet.
Noninvasive treatment for ptosis can provide cosmetic, visual function improvements

As an eye care provider, I know it can be frustrating to identify an ocular abnormality without a readily available treatment. Until recently, ptosis was one of those conditions. Patients with ptosis previously had the option of doing nothing or having surgery. A surgical procedure can benefit select patients, but for many the idea of eyelid surgery is daunting. And although adverse outcomes are rare with contemporary surgical strategies, they can occur.
#Cdc#Linus Mental Health#Linus Influenza#Diseases#General Health#Denver Health#The Aap#Council On School Health
Allergic multimorbidity associated with anaphylaxis in adults

Patients who self-reported anaphylaxis in adulthood had significantly higher proportions of asthma, food allergy, allergic conjunctivitis and atopic dermatitis than patients who did not have anaphylaxis. Forty-four patients with anaphylaxis had visited an ED in the previous 12 months for allergies or asthma. Researchers found a dose-response relationship between the...
Symptom burden in patients with COPD continues over time

High symptom burden patterns in patients with COPD are consistent over time and individual symptom experiences should be the main focus in treatment among these patients, researchers concluded in Respiratory Medicine Journal. “Subgroups of patients with specific symptom experience patterns have been associated with defined clinical characteristics and lower health-related...
Tweak in survey language identifies more gender-diverse youth in Appalachia

A survey of students in the Appalachian region of the United States found more gender diversity than previously identified, according to a research letter published in JAMA Pediatrics. A prior study by UCLA’s Williams Institute found that roughly 1% of youth in the Appalachian state of West Virginia identified as...
