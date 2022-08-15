Read full article on original website
Physical activity negatively impacted after Girdlestone resection arthroplasty
Patients experienced a negative impact on physical health and moderate impact on mental health and social activity after Girdlestone resection arthroplasty, according to results presented here. “We believe that these outcomes can be used to guide patient expectations as this procedure is necessary in certain clinical scenarios,” Colleen M. Wixted,...
Analgesics in combination with gabapentin just as effective as opioids for dental pain
A combination of analgesics prescribed with gabapentin after dental procedures was shown to be just as effective for treating pain as opioids, researchers reported in JAMA Network Open. Qirong Huang, DDS, MS, of the Eastman Institute for Oral Health at the University of Rochester Medical Center in New York, and...
Nearly half of cancer deaths worldwide attributable to modifiable risk factors
Nearly half of cancer deaths worldwide may be attributable to modifiable risk factors such as smoking or alcohol consumption, according to study results. “Reducing exposure to these modifiable risk factors would decrease cancer mortality and [disability-adjusted life-year] rates worldwide, and policies should be tailored appropriately to local cancer risk factor burden,” researchers wrote in The Lancet.
Noninvasive treatment for ptosis can provide cosmetic, visual function improvements
As an eye care provider, I know it can be frustrating to identify an ocular abnormality without a readily available treatment. Until recently, ptosis was one of those conditions. Patients with ptosis previously had the option of doing nothing or having surgery. A surgical procedure can benefit select patients, but for many the idea of eyelid surgery is daunting. And although adverse outcomes are rare with contemporary surgical strategies, they can occur.
Allergic multimorbidity associated with anaphylaxis in adults
Patients who self-reported anaphylaxis in adulthood had significantly higher proportions of asthma, food allergy, allergic conjunctivitis and atopic dermatitis than patients who did not have anaphylaxis. Forty-four patients with anaphylaxis had visited an ED in the previous 12 months for allergies or asthma. Researchers found a dose-response relationship between the...
Symptom burden in patients with COPD continues over time
High symptom burden patterns in patients with COPD are consistent over time and individual symptom experiences should be the main focus in treatment among these patients, researchers concluded in Respiratory Medicine Journal. “Subgroups of patients with specific symptom experience patterns have been associated with defined clinical characteristics and lower health-related...
Tweak in survey language identifies more gender-diverse youth in Appalachia
A survey of students in the Appalachian region of the United States found more gender diversity than previously identified, according to a research letter published in JAMA Pediatrics. A prior study by UCLA’s Williams Institute found that roughly 1% of youth in the Appalachian state of West Virginia identified as...
Patients with mild TBI, negative CT scan should be evaluated 2 weeks after injury
Most patients with mild traumatic brain injury and a negative CT scan experience incomplete recovery and should undergo a follow-up exam 2 weeks after injury to improve rehabilitation, according to a study published in JAMA Network Open. “Although all-cause mortality for mild TBI is low, studies have found that patients...
Top in GI: Viruses implicated in hepatitis surge; NASH is driving liver cancer deaths
A combination of viruses has been linked to an unexplained surge of severe hepatitis in children. Researchers found that coinfection with adenovirus type F41 — a common virus in children — and adeno-associated virus 2 and a family of herpes viruses could be responsible for the outbreak. It was the top story in gastroenterology last week.
