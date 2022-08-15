ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Comments / 1

Related
foodsafetynews.com

New outbreak of infections from Cyclospora parasite added to FDA’s investigations list

Federal officials are investigating a new outbreak of infections from the Cyclospora parasite, but little information is available. The Food and Drug Administration reports that it has begun traceback efforts in relation to the outbreak, but the agency has not revealed what food or foods are being traced. As of Aug. 3, there were 6 confirmed patients in the outbreak. The FDA did not release the patients’ age range or states of residence.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Linus Influenza#Linus Covid#General Health#Diseases#Eua
verywellhealth.com

Early Signs of Shingles You Shouldn't Ignore

Shingles is a painful infection triggered by the varicella-zoster virus (VZV). This virus causes two types of disease, varicella (chicken pox) and herpes zoster (shingles). About one-third of the U.S. population will develop shingles in their lifetime. People who have had chicken pox can get shingles later in life. VZV...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
contagionlive.com

Longer Interval Between COVID-19 Vaccine Doses May Cut Risk of Myocarditis or Pericarditis

The highest rate of myocarditis or pericarditis after mRNA COVID-19 vaccination occurred among young men ages 18 to 24 after receiving a second dose of the Moderna vaccine. The risk of myocarditis or pericarditis following COVID-19 vaccination may vary by type of vaccine and interval between doses, according to a recent study, which may help inform vaccination programs.
PUBLIC HEALTH
US News and World Report

FDA: People Exposed to COVID-19 Without Symptoms Should Take 3 Rapid, At-Home Tests

The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday changed its recommendations for taking rapid, at-home COVID-19 tests in the hopes of decreasing false negatives. People who have symptoms of the coronavirus should take at least two tests 48 hours apart, the FDA said in its new recommendations. Those who have no symptoms but believe they were exposed to the virus should take a minimum of three tests with each spaced 48 hours apart.
PUBLIC HEALTH
komando.com

Check your cabinet! 63 medications recalled for possible contamination

Keeping a cabinet stocked with medicine for ailments is always a good idea. Band-Aids and an antiseptic solution are must-haves, but you should also have emergency items. Tap or click for 18 must-have items that help you survive any emergency. Before you take any medicine, you must always check the...
RETAIL
MedicalXpress

FDA warns Amazon, other vendors about sale of skin tag removal products

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday issued warning letters to three companies, including Amazon, for selling unapproved products for removing moles and skin tags. No over-the-counter medications have FDA approval for that purpose, and the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act prohibits interstate sale of unapproved drugs and cosmetics.
CANCER
BGR.com

Salad recall: Find out if your salad kits need to be thrown away

Salad kits see frequent recalls, and contamination with dangerous bacteria is often the reason why. But the Fifth Season Crunchy Sesame Salad Kits recall is different. The product doesn’t contain any microorganisms that could cause illnesses. Instead, it comes with a dressing packet that contains milk and egg without declaring the two ingredients.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS News

CDC relaxes COVID-19 guidelines

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its COVID-19 guidance to loosen a number of its recommendations. CBS News' chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook has the details.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Centre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy

Studies: 3 or 4 COVID vaccine doses protective against Omicron

Three new studies show that recipients of three or four mRNA COVID-19 vaccine doses received substantially better protection against infection with the Omicron variant than those who received only two. 7% vs 20% infection rate after 4, 3 doses. In the first study, published yesterday in JAMA Network Open, researchers...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy