This Is How Long It Takes For The Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine To Start Working
If you're thinking about receiving the Pfizer vaccine, you may have questions regarding how long it actually takes to start working. Here's what to know.
foodsafetynews.com
New outbreak of infections from Cyclospora parasite added to FDA’s investigations list
Federal officials are investigating a new outbreak of infections from the Cyclospora parasite, but little information is available. The Food and Drug Administration reports that it has begun traceback efforts in relation to the outbreak, but the agency has not revealed what food or foods are being traced. As of Aug. 3, there were 6 confirmed patients in the outbreak. The FDA did not release the patients’ age range or states of residence.
FDA: 3 at-home COVID-19 tests needed to confirm negative result
People who test at home after being exposed to COVID-19 should take the test three, not two, times to make sure they're not infected, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said. In issuing its new safety communication, the agency said Thursday the latest research suggests that taking just two antigen...
Washington Examiner
CDC accused of violating scientific integrity policies when approving COVID-19 vaccine for toddlers
A watchdog group has accused the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of violating their own scientific integrity policies in authorizing and recommending infants and toddlers to take COVID-19 vaccine doses. Protect the Public's Trust, a conservative watchdog group, made the allegations in a...
CBS News
FDA: Hearing aids will be available to purchase over-the-counter starting mid-October
TEANECK, N.J. -- It'll soon be easier, and potentially cheaper, to buy hearing aids. Tuesday, the Food and Drug Administration announced Americans will be able to purchase the devices over-the-counter starting in mid-October. The FDA estimates about 30 million Americans suffer from hearing loss. Of those, only 1 in 5...
Washington Examiner
CDC grilled after revealing it didn't perform data analysis on COVID-19 vaccine doses
Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) is demanding answers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention after the agency told a nonprofit group that it never conducted a mandated data mining analysis on reported adverse effects that followed the administration of COVID-19 vaccine doses. The CDC is tasked with performing a...
verywellhealth.com
Early Signs of Shingles You Shouldn't Ignore
Shingles is a painful infection triggered by the varicella-zoster virus (VZV). This virus causes two types of disease, varicella (chicken pox) and herpes zoster (shingles). About one-third of the U.S. population will develop shingles in their lifetime. People who have had chicken pox can get shingles later in life. VZV...
23 infants hospitalized in Tennessee for parechovirus, CDC warns
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is warning doctors about the spread of parechovirus, a common viral infection that can cause severe illness among infants younger than three months. From April 12 through May 24 of this year, 23 infants were admitted to the Monroe Carell Jr....
contagionlive.com
Longer Interval Between COVID-19 Vaccine Doses May Cut Risk of Myocarditis or Pericarditis
The highest rate of myocarditis or pericarditis after mRNA COVID-19 vaccination occurred among young men ages 18 to 24 after receiving a second dose of the Moderna vaccine. The risk of myocarditis or pericarditis following COVID-19 vaccination may vary by type of vaccine and interval between doses, according to a recent study, which may help inform vaccination programs.
US News and World Report
FDA: People Exposed to COVID-19 Without Symptoms Should Take 3 Rapid, At-Home Tests
The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday changed its recommendations for taking rapid, at-home COVID-19 tests in the hopes of decreasing false negatives. People who have symptoms of the coronavirus should take at least two tests 48 hours apart, the FDA said in its new recommendations. Those who have no symptoms but believe they were exposed to the virus should take a minimum of three tests with each spaced 48 hours apart.
komando.com
Check your cabinet! 63 medications recalled for possible contamination
Keeping a cabinet stocked with medicine for ailments is always a good idea. Band-Aids and an antiseptic solution are must-haves, but you should also have emergency items. Tap or click for 18 must-have items that help you survive any emergency. Before you take any medicine, you must always check the...
China just ran into something that could be even more devastating for its supply chains than COVID-19 lockdowns: A record heat wave
COVID-19 lockdowns in China threw a wrench into global supply chains earlier this year, causing shipping and production delays worldwide, and hindering economic growth. Now, the country is facing another major threat—and this one could be even worse for the economy. China has been coping with its worst heat...
MedicalXpress
FDA warns Amazon, other vendors about sale of skin tag removal products
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday issued warning letters to three companies, including Amazon, for selling unapproved products for removing moles and skin tags. No over-the-counter medications have FDA approval for that purpose, and the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act prohibits interstate sale of unapproved drugs and cosmetics.
Salad recall: Find out if your salad kits need to be thrown away
Salad kits see frequent recalls, and contamination with dangerous bacteria is often the reason why. But the Fifth Season Crunchy Sesame Salad Kits recall is different. The product doesn’t contain any microorganisms that could cause illnesses. Instead, it comes with a dressing packet that contains milk and egg without declaring the two ingredients.
CDC relaxes COVID-19 guidelines
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its COVID-19 guidance to loosen a number of its recommendations. CBS News' chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook has the details.
theedgemarkets.com
US FDA asks Pfizer to test second Paxlovid course in patients with Covid rebound
BENGALURU (Aug 19): The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has asked Pfizer Inc to test the effects of an additional course of its antiviral Paxlovid among people who experience a rebound in Covid-19 after treatment, the regulator said on Friday (Aug 19). The drugmaker must produce the initial results...
The U.K. approved omicron-specific booster shots. They're coming to the U.S. soon
In the U.S., officials have asked vaccine makers to target BA.5, rather than the original omicron strain. That has delayed the boosters' development — but officials hope they will be more effective.
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: FDA Recommends 3 At-Home Tests, COVID Alert Levels Shift
As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shifts its guidelines around COVID, the Federal Drug Association also revised its guidance around the amount of at-home tests one should take if potentially exposed to the virus. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:. FDA...
Centre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy
Studies: 3 or 4 COVID vaccine doses protective against Omicron
Three new studies show that recipients of three or four mRNA COVID-19 vaccine doses received substantially better protection against infection with the Omicron variant than those who received only two. 7% vs 20% infection rate after 4, 3 doses. In the first study, published yesterday in JAMA Network Open, researchers...
FDA authorizes Novavax Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use in ages 12-17
The US Food and Drug Administration authorized Novavax's Covid-19 vaccine on Friday for emergency use in adolescents. It is the fourth coronavirus vaccine available in the United States and, unlike the others, it uses a protein-based technology.
