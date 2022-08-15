ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA
Atlanta, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man fires at QuikTrip, arrested after I-20 crash, police say

DOUGLASVILLE - The Douglasville Police Department said a man is in custody following a drive-by shooting in Douglasville. Police said a man pulled up to a QuikTrip on Chapel Hill Road at around 8:30 p.m. and fired at least once at the QT. No one inside was hurt, police said....
DOUGLASVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

DeKalb County police search for second murder suspect

DeKalb County police say officers are trying to find the second person behind the murder of a 28-year-old man at a gas station last month. It happened at the Citgo gas station on Rockbridge Road. The victim's family says they are heartbroken over their loss.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Missing 26-year-old Atlanta woman found, condition unknown, police say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police say the 26-year-old woman reported missing on Wednesday has been found, but her condition was not immediately known. Savannah Sheats was reported missing on Wednesday, a day after she left the townhome she shared with her sister along Verlaine Place NW in the Cross Creek subdivision.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man shot dead in typically quiet SW Atlanta neighborhood, police say

ATLANTA - Police are investigating a deadly shooting in southwest Atlanta. Police said officers responded to the normally quiet neighborhood after a report of gunshots at around 1 a.m. on Wednesday. Investigators said the shooting happened outside a home on Anchor Terrace SW. Investigators saw a dead man at the...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Death of missing 26-year-old Atlanta woman under investigation

ATLANTA - Atlanta police say the 26-year-old woman reported missing on Wednesday has been found. She was rushed to an Atlanta hospital, but did not survive. Savannah Sheats was reported missing on Wednesday, a day after she left the townhome she shares with her sister along Verlaine Place NW in the Cross Creek subdivision.
ATLANTA, GA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Nappy Roots member kidnapped and shot during robbery at Atlanta brewery

Nappy Roots member Melvin Adams – known as Fish Scales – was kidnapped and shot during a robbery at Atlantucky Brewery on Wednesday night. Adams and other members of the hip-hop group own the Castleberry Hill brewery located at 170 Northside Drive. According to the police report, officers responded to Atlantucky around 11 p.m. and […] The post Nappy Roots member kidnapped and shot during robbery at Atlanta brewery appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
WMAZ

Verdict reached in shooting death of 7-year-old Atlanta girl

ATLANTA — A man standing trial in the 2020 shooting where a 7-year-old girl was killed by a stray bullet near Phipps Plaza was convicted of murder on Thursday. Daquan Reed was found guilty by a Fulton County jury on all eight charges he was facing. Here's a breakdown of the charges listed in Reed's eight-count indictment:
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Atlanta Police cancels missing person's alert for 26-year-old woman

ATLANTA — UPDATE: Atlanta Police said they have canceled the missing person's alert for a 26-year-old woman. APD confirmed that Savannah Sheats has died. On Thursday, APD said they responded to the 1600 block of Springer St. NW for a call about a person down. When they arrived, they said they found Sheats inside of her car. Police said she was taken to the hospital and has since been pronounced dead.
ATLANTA, GA

