ATLANTA — UPDATE: Atlanta Police said they have canceled the missing person's alert for a 26-year-old woman. APD confirmed that Savannah Sheats has died. On Thursday, APD said they responded to the 1600 block of Springer St. NW for a call about a person down. When they arrived, they said they found Sheats inside of her car. Police said she was taken to the hospital and has since been pronounced dead.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO