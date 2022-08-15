Read full article on original website
Police: What started out as drug deal between teens leads to robbery, shooting in mall parking lot
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — Two teens are being charged as adults after Douglasville Police said they tried to rob and allegedly shoot another teen during a drug deal at the Arbor Place Mall last month. Officers said there were a total of three people arrested. According to Douglasville Police, a...
fox5atlanta.com
Police arrest suspect in Midtown rainbow crosswalk vandalism
Atlanta police arrested a man who investigators believe vandalized Midtown's iconic rainbow crosswalk. The man was caught on camera painting a swastika and other offensive graffiti on the crosswalk twice this week.
1994 Atlanta murder suspect arrested after nearly 30 years on the run during traffic stop
ATLANTA — The suspect in the 1994 murder of an Atlanta man has been arrested after spending nearly 30 years on the run. The FBI says its more than 27-year manhunt for Muhammed Bilal El-Amin, now-47, ended when he was arrested during a routine traffic stop in Oconee County earlier this week.
fox5atlanta.com
Suspect opens fire at QuikTrip, arrested after interstate crash
Police arrested a man in a gas station shooting in Douglasville. Police said he fired at least one shot at a QT on Chapel Hill Road.
fox5atlanta.com
Man fires at QuikTrip, arrested after I-20 crash, police say
DOUGLASVILLE - The Douglasville Police Department said a man is in custody following a drive-by shooting in Douglasville. Police said a man pulled up to a QuikTrip on Chapel Hill Road at around 8:30 p.m. and fired at least once at the QT. No one inside was hurt, police said....
fox5atlanta.com
DeKalb County police search for second murder suspect
DeKalb County police say officers are trying to find the second person behind the murder of a 28-year-old man at a gas station last month. It happened at the Citgo gas station on Rockbridge Road. The victim's family says they are heartbroken over their loss.
fox5atlanta.com
Buckhead Theatre vandalized by drunken man who got into fight at nearby bar, police say
ATLANTA - A popular Atlanta venue will require some repairs after police said a drunk man smashed the glass out of the front doors. Police said a suspect is in custody for damage caused at Buckhead Theatre overnight or early Thursday morning. Investigators think the incident started with an argument...
fox5atlanta.com
Family hopes a tip will lead to second arrest in murder of 28-year-old father
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. - A Stone Mountain family is desperate to know the person who shot and killed a father will be held accountable. DeKalb County police are trying to find the second person suspected in the murder of 28-year-old Deven Tillis. It happened at a Citgo gas station on Rockbridge Road last month.
fox5atlanta.com
Missing 26-year-old Atlanta woman found, condition unknown, police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police say the 26-year-old woman reported missing on Wednesday has been found, but her condition was not immediately known. Savannah Sheats was reported missing on Wednesday, a day after she left the townhome she shared with her sister along Verlaine Place NW in the Cross Creek subdivision.
911 calls released in deadly shooting that 'devastated' victim's family
ATLANTA — Alexis McKenzie remembers getting calls from her little brother, Joseph Smith. McKenzie said Smith would check in, get advice and look for support and encouragement while pursuing a career in videography and directing films. McKenzie said she wasn't prepared for losing her brother in a matter of...
fox5atlanta.com
Man shot dead in typically quiet SW Atlanta neighborhood, police say
ATLANTA - Police are investigating a deadly shooting in southwest Atlanta. Police said officers responded to the normally quiet neighborhood after a report of gunshots at around 1 a.m. on Wednesday. Investigators said the shooting happened outside a home on Anchor Terrace SW. Investigators saw a dead man at the...
fox5atlanta.com
Death of missing 26-year-old Atlanta woman under investigation
ATLANTA - Atlanta police say the 26-year-old woman reported missing on Wednesday has been found. She was rushed to an Atlanta hospital, but did not survive. Savannah Sheats was reported missing on Wednesday, a day after she left the townhome she shares with her sister along Verlaine Place NW in the Cross Creek subdivision.
Nappy Roots member kidnapped and shot during robbery at Atlanta brewery
Nappy Roots member Melvin Adams – known as Fish Scales – was kidnapped and shot during a robbery at Atlantucky Brewery on Wednesday night. Adams and other members of the hip-hop group own the Castleberry Hill brewery located at 170 Northside Drive. According to the police report, officers responded to Atlantucky around 11 p.m. and […] The post Nappy Roots member kidnapped and shot during robbery at Atlanta brewery appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
WMAZ
Verdict reached in shooting death of 7-year-old Atlanta girl
ATLANTA — A man standing trial in the 2020 shooting where a 7-year-old girl was killed by a stray bullet near Phipps Plaza was convicted of murder on Thursday. Daquan Reed was found guilty by a Fulton County jury on all eight charges he was facing. Here's a breakdown of the charges listed in Reed's eight-count indictment:
1 Person Killed, 2 Others Injured After Crash In DeKalb County (Atlanta, GA)
Official reports from DeKalb County authorities state that a fatal accident took place on Thursday sometime in the morning, closing all westbound lanes of the I-20. The incident is said to have specifically taken place close to SR 260/ Glenwood Avenue, reports said.
fox5atlanta.com
Dispute leads to deadly gunfire, Atlanta police say
Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting in a normally quiet SW Atlanta neighborhood. Police said the victim' age was mid-to-late 20s or early 30s.
Atlanta Police cancels missing person's alert for 26-year-old woman
ATLANTA — UPDATE: Atlanta Police said they have canceled the missing person's alert for a 26-year-old woman. APD confirmed that Savannah Sheats has died. On Thursday, APD said they responded to the 1600 block of Springer St. NW for a call about a person down. When they arrived, they said they found Sheats inside of her car. Police said she was taken to the hospital and has since been pronounced dead.
fox5atlanta.com
Deputies share sketch of man wanted for raping person in church parking lot
TROUP COUNTY,Ga. - Law enforcement in Troup County are working to identify a suspect in an alleged rape based on a sketch. The sketch artist spoke to the victim to imitate the suspect's likeness. The Troup County Sheriff's Office described the suspect as a man in his 50s. Investigators said...
Man shot to death over dispute about woman, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A 38-year-old man is dead after he was shot to death, DeKalb County police say. On Aug. 11, officers responded to Hatton Drive, finding Darius Arnold dead in Scottsdale, Ga. near Interstate 285, with multiple gunshot wounds, police say. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
WXIA 11 Alive
16 students charged in connection to 3 fights at school, police say
Three days, three fights and at least 16 students facing charges at Rome High School. More arrests are possible as Rome Police investigate.
