FLO Take Us On A “Summertime” Trip To Greece In New Video
The past 12 months have put rising R&B trio FLO on almost vertical incline. Their debut single, “Cardboard Box”, was an unfathomably huge success and things have only gotten better for them since. In July, they released their debut EP, The Lead, and now they revisit the 5-tracker to give visuals to their latest single “Summertime”.
Lloyd Banks Calls G-Unit’s Beef With The Lox a ‘Beautiful Time,’ Says Today’s Rappers Aren’t ‘Cutthroat’
Lloyd Banks reflected on G-Unit’s past beef with The Lox, fresh off the heels of his brand new album The Course of the Inevitable 2. In an interview with HipHopDX, Banks confirmed that the beef was nothing more than competition between the groups, and it was never that serious. He also explained how rappers today, while still competitive, aren’t quite as “cutthroat” as the older generation.
Queen Elizabeth II Faced a Terrifying Threat to Her Life From a Man With a Crossbow at Windsor Castle
On Christmas Day 2021, a UK man trespassed on Windsor Castle’s grounds armed with a crossbow, telling a police officer “I am here to kill the Queen” before being handcuffed and arrested, per HuffPost. That man, 20-year-old Jaswant Singh Chail, attended a court hearing on Wednesday for charges including intending to “injure the person of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II or alarm Her Majesty” under the Treason Act of 1842, as well as threats to kill and possession of an offensive weapon.
T.I. Responds to The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart Saying Rapper Punched Him in the Face Over Kiss
The Chainsmokers and T.I. had quite the exchange recently, according to a TikTok video in which Drew Taggart recounted what happened during their recent performance together. “T.I. literally punched in the face,” Drew Taggart said in a clip that shows the duo performing at a nightclub alongside T.I. and others. “We’re in a vibe and I, like, gave him a kiss on the cheek. It was totally my fault.” His bandmate Alex Pall can be heard laughing in the background as Taggart breaks down what happened.
Premiere: MOKO Gives His Bleak Assessment Of The World Today On Melody-Rich “Shameless”
Two years ago, South London’s MOKO released his slickly-executed Eighteen EP, a four-track, rap-R&B hybrid that put his versatile songwriting talents on full display. He’s been a little quiet since then, but in June he returned with “Back2Roadz” and now he’s back with two brand new tracks, “Shameless” and “Dancing With The Devil”, along with news of a new EP.
Homecoming Festival & Jameson Link With Patta For Tri-City Cultural Exchange #ALLCONNECT
At the end of this month, Homecoming—the London-via-Lagos festival and cultural hub—will be teaming up with Jameson Whiskey and streetwear giants Patta for a three-date, three-city cultural exchange built around the principle of championing artists and creatives from across Africa and taking the myriad cultures globally on their own terms.
Macklemore Releases New Single and Video for “Maniac”
’s comeback continues with the release of his latest single “Maniac.”. Produced by frequent collaborator Ryan Lewis and Budo, “Maniac” follows the Seattle artist’s previously released single “Chant.” The track, featuring rising artist Windser on the hook, arrives alongside an accompanying music video, which is inspired by Outkast’s iconic video for their 2003 hit single “Hey Ya!”
Hitmaka on His Time With DMX and Being Unaware of Late Rapper’s Drug Addiction: ‘I Never Knew’
Hitmaka says he was initially unaware of DMX’s addiction struggles. The Chicago producer addressed the topic during a recent appearance on Math Hoffa’s My Expert Opinion podcast. Hitmaka, who signed to X’s Bloodline Records in 2021, spoke about his departure from the imprint and one of his last interactions with the label boss.
The Best New Music This Week: Lil Yachty, Offset, Anitta, and More
The summer is quickly winding down, but the new music releases are still coming in hot. This Friday, Internet Money released their new EP, We All We Got, featuring their standout track with Lil Yachty, “Codeine Cowboy.” Migos member Offset is gearing up for another solo album release with his new trap record, “54321.” And Anitta hooked up with Missy Elliott for their fiery collaboration “Lobby.” This week’s list also includes songs from 42 Dugg, Larry June, Chief Keef, and more.
Fat Joe Announces One-Man Stand-Up Show Based on His Life
Fat Joe is getting the full theatrical treatment. On Friday, the Terror Squad rapper announced he will hit the stage for one-man show based on his upcoming memoir The Book of Jose. The stand-up event will include unfiltered, never-before-heard anecdotes about Joe’s life and career, such as his prison stint nearly a decade ago and the time he was kidnapped in Angola, Africa.
Premiere: Baytrees Share Disarmingly Seductive Synth-Soul Jam “Lover”
Brixton four-piece Baytrees have been bubbling away for a few years now and each passing release seems to distill their sound to something even purer. With a keen ear trained to classics from ‘70s and ‘80s funk and soul—with touches of hip-hop and one or two other influences, their music is simultaneously nostalgic and timeless. With their new single “Lover” we’ve got the clearest example of that, pairing delicate synth brush strokes with lead singer Mensah Hart’s impossibly nimble falsetto vocals that charm and seduce without being lurid.
Tokischa Teams Up With Anuel AA and Ñengo Flow for New Song “Delincuente”
Dominican rapper Tokischa has returned with a hard-hitting new single “Delincuente,” which sees her team up with Ñengo Flow and Anuel AA. The track sees the three bringing their distinctive approach to the bouncy Leo RD-produced beat, which starts and stops throughout as it introduces new elements. It’s a perfect blending of the three rapper’s styles, showcasing the chemistry they have when they all hop on a song together. The colorful video directed by Raymi Paulus for the song is filled with surreal imagery, and was shot in Tokischa’s hometown of Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic.
J.I.D Releases “2007” Featuring Appearances From His Dad, J. Cole, and Dreamville President Ibrahim Hamad
J.I.D has blessed fans with “2007,” a deeply personal cut featuring his father as well as J. Cole and Dreamville president Ibrahim “Ib” Hamad. The ATL rapper announced the release on social media Thursday night, confirming it was supposed to be the outro of his fast-approaching album The Forever Story but was ultimately cut because of clearance issues.
Offset Unleashes New Single and Video “5 4 3 2 1”
At midnight Friday, Offset unleashed his Baby Keem-produced single “5 4 3 2 1” along with its video. The Migos member began teasing the track all the way back in January, but didn’t confirm its release until this week, when he shared multiple sneak peeks on Instagram. The visual finds Offset decked out in a full Balenciaga fit while living it up at an amusement park.
Idris Elba Opens Up About the Real Message In His New Thriller ‘Beast’
Idris Elba is an action star, there’s no denying that. And when pit against a giant lion in his latest thriller, Beast, he doesn’t disappoint. Both the film’s director, Baltasar Kormákur, and the actor are no strangers to making survival thrillers. The filmmaker is behind movies like Adrift, Everest, and The Deep, while Elba starred alongside Kate Winslet in 2017’s The Mountain Between Us. This time around, the challenge is to see if the character Elba plays, Dr. Nate Samuels, can save his two daughters from a rogue lion lurking in the shadows during what was supposed to be a life-altering experience in South Africa where he met his late wife.
Demi Lovato Shares New Album ‘Holy Fvck’ f/ Yungblud, Royal & the Serpent, and Dead Sara
Demi Lovato’s Holy Fvck, their eighth full-length studio album, is out now. The 16-track release features guest appearances by Yungblud (on album opener “Freak”), Royal & the Serpent (on “Eat Me”), and Dead Sara (on back-half standout “Help Me”). In a statement released alongside the album, Demi pointed to a desire to dive into the distance between seemingly opposite ideas, ultimately resulting in a “deeply personal” experience reflected in the album’s sequencing.
Raheem Sterling Unveils New Heritage-Inspired Clarks Collaboration
England and Chelsea footballer Raheem Sterling has unveiled his eagerly-anticipated footwear collection with British shoemaker Clarks. The collaboration—which follows Sterling’s newly appointed role as global ambassador—reimagines the label’s signature Wallabee Boot and Desert Trek in a way which pays homage to the player’s upbringing. With...
Lil Baby & AXE Team Up to Create the Ultimate Drip Kit: The Limited Edition ‘WHAXE Pack’
Showing off your drip starts with feeling fresh and smelling irresistible. Everybody has their own look, and whether it’s crispy or vintage-inspired grunge, we use our grooming rituals as the foundation for building a nice fit. For Lil Baby, those grooming rituals start with AXE. He relies on products...
Watch Pusha T Perform “Dreamin of the Past” and “Brambleton” For Vevo’s ‘Ctrl’ Series
For the latest edition of Vevo’s CTRL series of live performance videos, Pusha T pulled up to deliver two fan favorite tracks from It’s Almost Dry. King Push ripped through performances of the Kanye West-produced “Dreamin of the Past” and the Pharrell-produced album opener “Brambleton.” The former is shot in stark black-and-white, while the latter sees the rapper bathed in menacing red lighting. Matching the pin-point accuracy of his delivery on the records, Push once again proves he’s one of the best performers around.
Larry June Drops New Album ‘Spaceships on the Blade’ f/ 2 Chainz, Babyface Ray, Syd, and More
Fresh off teaming up with Jay Worthy for their collaborative project 2 P’z in a Pod, Larry June returns with his latest solo offering Spaceships on the Blade. The 19-track drop includes guest appearances from 2 Chainz (“Still Boomin”), Babyface Ray (“Extra of Um”), Currensy (“5.0 Chronicles”), Syd (“For Tonight”), Wallo267 (“Tools of the Game”), and Duckworth (“Brand New Machinery”), while featuring production from the Alchemist, Jake One, Turbo, Chuck Inglish of the Cool Kids, and more.
