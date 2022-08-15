Idris Elba is an action star, there’s no denying that. And when pit against a giant lion in his latest thriller, Beast, he doesn’t disappoint. Both the film’s director, Baltasar Kormákur, and the actor are no strangers to making survival thrillers. The filmmaker is behind movies like Adrift, Everest, and The Deep, while Elba starred alongside Kate Winslet in 2017’s The Mountain Between Us. This time around, the challenge is to see if the character Elba plays, Dr. Nate Samuels, can save his two daughters from a rogue lion lurking in the shadows during what was supposed to be a life-altering experience in South Africa where he met his late wife.

MOVIES ・ 6 HOURS AGO