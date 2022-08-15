DART increasing sign-on bonus in search for drivers

It's not just school districts looking for bus drivers. DART is hiring and is increasing its sign-on bonus to get more experienced drivers behind the wheels.

DART redesigned its bus network at the beginning of the year offering more rides and more frequent service. But it still needs more drivers to cover all those routes.

DART is now offering a $3,500 sign-on bonus for experienced drivers with a current commercial license but bonuses are also offered for people DART will train.

Drivers with a Commercial Learners Permit can get up to a $1,800 bonus after their training is completed and they have been on the job for 6 to 18 months.

Student bus drivers can apply online.

The enhanced bonuses are only being offered through September the 30th. In addition to the bonuses, DART also offers paid training, health insurance, and retirement benefits.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram