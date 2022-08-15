Watch: Travelers walk to N.O. airport after crash closed I-10W for hours

A four-vehicle crash involving a school bus that turned sideways on I-10 near the New Orleans International Airport, had drivers stuck in traffic for a couple of hours.

The traffic delay was too much for some travelers heading to MSY airport on Monday.

As WWLTV captured on video, some travelers afraid of missing their flight, gathered their luggage and proceeded to walk along the interstate to the airport terminal.

It is unclear if the people walking were in a ride share or taxi heading to the airport when they got trapped in the traffic jam or if they simply abandoned their own vehicles on the interstate.