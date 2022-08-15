ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Travelers walk to N.O. airport after crash closed I-10W for hours

By Kenny Kuhn
WWL-AMFM
 4 days ago

A four-vehicle crash involving a school bus that turned sideways on I-10 near the New Orleans International Airport, had drivers stuck in traffic for a couple of hours.

The traffic delay was too much for some travelers heading to MSY airport on Monday.

As WWLTV captured on video, some travelers afraid of missing their flight, gathered their luggage and proceeded to walk along the interstate to the airport terminal.

It is unclear if the people walking were in a ride share or taxi heading to the airport when they got trapped in the traffic jam or if they simply abandoned their own vehicles on the interstate.

Troy Brown
3d ago

A great example of why regional mass transit should be offered from the downtown area to the airport, train, and bus stations.

Kait 8

Human umbilical cords found in luggage at New Orleans airport, CBP says

NEW ORLEANS (Gray News) – A human umbilical cord was found in a passenger’s baggage at the Louis Armstrong International Airport in New Orleans earlier this month. According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), on Aug. 2, agents found the umbilical cord with a passenger on a Spirit flight from Honduras. The passenger was then referred for a secondary inspection.
WDSU

Flock of birds fly into New Orleans area woman's car on Causeway Bridge

NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans area woman was terrified when a flock of birds flew into her car on the Causeway Bridge over the weekend. Michelle Poche' said she was driving on the Causeway Saturday night around 8 p.m. when a flock of birds flew from under the bridge.
wgno.com

Smash & grab TV dinner heist caught on video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is trying to find the person responsible for a smash and grab business burglary. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice. It happened a little after 1:00 in the morning on Tuesday, August 16,...
WWL

NOPD investigating fatal overnight car crash

NEW ORLEANS — One person is dead after an overnight car crash on I-10 East at Bullard Avenue. The New Orleans Police Department said two vehicles collided just before 10:30 p.m. The investigation is ongoing. This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information...
WDSU

New Orleans car thieves are hacking key fobs to quickly and quietly steal vehicles

NEW ORLEANS — High-tech thieves are now targeting push-start cars hacking into key fobs leaving many car owners in New Orleans without a vehicle. This is how the crime works: first the thief waves a relay box at the victim's house, and boosts the car key signal in the house to another device, which is held by the second thief standing by the car. Then, the car detects the key and unlocks the door. The thief can jump into the car, press the starter button, and is able to drive away.
WDSU

Kenner police investigate crash involving school bus

KENNER, La. — Kenner Police are investigating a four vehicle crash on Interstate 10 involving a school bus Monday morning. Interstate 10 westbound was closed during peak commute hours while officials responded to the crash. There were no passengers on the school bus, and only one minor injury reported...
NOLA.com

Man stabbed while defending wife at Kenner convenience store; suspect arrested

A McComb, Mississippi, man was jailed after stabbing the husband of a woman he'd insulted at a Kenner convenience store, authorities say. Kenneth Royal, 59, was arrested by a Louisiana State Police trooper who intervened in the altercation, which happened Monday evening in the 2100 block of Airline Drive. Police booked him with attempted second-degree murder.
