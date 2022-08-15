Ben Folds joins Tallahassee Symphony Orchestra to headline 2023 Word of South

Leon County Government, in partnership with Word of South, announces Ben Folds will perform with the Tallahassee Symphony Orchestra at Cascades Park Capital City Amphitheater next spring.

As part of the County Concert Series, Folds will headline the annual literature and music festival, on Friday, April 21, 2023. Tickets go on sale at noon Friday, Aug. 19, 2022.

Widely regarded as one of the major music influencers of our generation, Folds created an enormous body of genre-bending music that includes pop albums, multiple solo albums and numerous collaborative records.

His last album was a blend of pop songs and his Concerto for Piano and Orchestra that soared to #1 on both the Billboard classical and classical crossover charts. For over a decade, he’s performed with some of the world’s greatest symphony orchestras and serves as the first-ever Artistic Advisor to the National Symphony Orchestra at the Kennedy Center.

Folds joins the talented Tallahassee Symphony Orchestra for a night to remember. Doors open at 6 p.m. Prices are $27 for General Admission, $35 for P2 Reserved and $50 for P1 Reserved.

For more information on the Capital City Amphitheater at Cascades Park, seating details and other concerts, visit CapitalCityAmphitheater.com or call 850-878-6900. For destination information, please go to VisitTallahassee.com.

