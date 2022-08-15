Allan Domb resigns from Philadelphia City Council ahead of expected mayoral run

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Philadelphia City Councilmember Allan Domb has resigned his seat and is expected to run for mayor.

Domb had signaled his intention to resign at the last council meeting in June. Monday’s announcement is expected to be a prelude for the next announcement: his campaign for mayor.

In a statement, Domb said the city is at a “crossroads” — fraught with challenges like poverty and violent crime. However, he said, “while the challenges we face are great, so too is the opportunity we have to be the city our people deserve. Now more than ever, we need to enact common sense and practical solutions to improve the lives of all Philadelphians, prioritizing public safety in a meaningful way.”

Domb was elected in 2015 and is in his second term as an at-large council member. A successful real estate broker, he donated his council salary to public schools.

This is the first of what could be a flurry of council resignations, as four other council members are also considering a run for mayor.

Under the city charter, elected officials must resign their office if they run for another.

