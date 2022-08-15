Doris Miller, age 93, of Winthrop, Minnesota, passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Bayside Manor in Gaylord. Funeral service will be Saturday, August 20, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at Peace Lutheran Church in Winthrop with interment at the Winthrop Cemetery. Visitation will be at the church on Friday, August 19, 2022, from 4:00 – 7:00 P.M. and on Saturday, August 19, 2022, one hour prior to the service. Arrangements are with the Dalin-Hantge Funeral Chapel of Winthrop.

WINTHROP, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO