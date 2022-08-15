Here Are The Most Delicious Loaded Fries In Arizona

Photo: Getty Images

Loaded fries are definitely the perfect side dish, main course, or afternoon snack. Not only are they delicious, but they come in many forms: crinkle-cut, waffle, shoestring, steak, curly. Not to mention, they're smothered in mouth-watering toppings.

LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best loaded fries. The website states, "It seems the only limit is the chef’s imagination when it comes to loaded fries , with creations across the US ranging from good old chili and cheese and the classic Canadian indulgence, poutine, to chipped potatoes piled high with pulled pork, lobster, kimchi or even chocolate."

According to the list, the best loaded fries in Arizona are the 5th Street Burger Fries from 5th Street Burger & Fries in Tempe. The website explains:

"The house loaded fries at this hamburger restaurant are described like “a Big Mac on steroids” – waffle fries with crumbled beefburger, lettuce, pickles, tomatoes, red onion and melted American-style cheese. Tempe’s 5th Street Burger & Fries serves several varieties of topped fries, including maple chicken – with breaded chicken tenders and maple aioli – and others smothered in cheese sauce and Flamin’ Hot Cheetos."

A full list of each state's best loaded fries can be found on LoveFOOD's website .