ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Here Are The Most Delicious Loaded Fries In Arizona

By Ginny Reese
KNIX 102.5 KNIX
KNIX 102.5 KNIX
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FFeab_0hHukcNr00
Photo: Getty Images

Loaded fries are definitely the perfect side dish, main course, or afternoon snack. Not only are they delicious, but they come in many forms: crinkle-cut, waffle, shoestring, steak, curly. Not to mention, they're smothered in mouth-watering toppings.

LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best loaded fries. The website states, "It seems the only limit is the chef’s imagination when it comes to loaded fries , with creations across the US ranging from good old chili and cheese and the classic Canadian indulgence, poutine, to chipped potatoes piled high with pulled pork, lobster, kimchi or even chocolate."

According to the list, the best loaded fries in Arizona are the 5th Street Burger Fries from 5th Street Burger & Fries in Tempe. The website explains:

"The house loaded fries at this hamburger restaurant are described like “a Big Mac on steroids” – waffle fries with crumbled beefburger, lettuce, pickles, tomatoes, red onion and melted American-style cheese. Tempe’s 5th Street Burger & Fries serves several varieties of topped fries, including maple chicken – with breaded chicken tenders and maple aioli – and others smothered in cheese sauce and Flamin’ Hot Cheetos."

A full list of each state's best loaded fries can be found on LoveFOOD's website .

Comments / 1

Related
Ahwatukee Foothills News

The Vine re-opens here with lots of wings, screens

Everyone who had a connection with the Vine Tavern & Eatery on Apache Boulevard said their farewells to the popular watering hole near Arizona State University’s Tempe campus that poured its last drinks on July 23. But now, Ahwatukee Foothills is welcoming a new, more grown-up version of the...
TEMPE, AZ
ABC 15 News

Priced Out: In most of Arizona, renting a home is cheaper than buying

There are areas in the U.S where it is cheaper to buy a house than it is to rent. Phoenix is not one of them. A report by the real estate company Roofstock crunched numbers together from the US Census, HUD, and Zillow to find where in the US it was cheaper to get a mortgage on a median priced home than it was to rent. Unsurprisingly, the large metros where renters should think about buying are mostly found in the South, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest. In Pittsburgh, a mortgage on a median priced home assuming 20% down and an interest rate of 5.33%, costs around $933. Renting in the same area would cost $1,063. The other top listed metros where a mortgage can be cheaper than renting were Rochester, Detroit, Oklahoma City, and Memphis.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Food & Drinks
Tempe, AZ
Food & Drinks
Tempe, AZ
Lifestyle
State
Arizona State
City
Tempe, AZ
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
AZFamily

U.S. Marshals shoot Washington state fugitive near Tempe Marketplace

Peoria police said there are multiple power lines down on 83rd Avenue between Cactus Road and Peoria Avenue and also along 91st Avenue in the same area. Family remembering pregnant woman killed in head-on crash in Glendale. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Brigitte Armijo was seven months pregnant and heading...
TEMPE, AZ
Greyson F

New BBQ Joint Now Open

A new BBQ restaurant has opened.Luis Santoyo/Unsplash. There’s truly nothing like a well-made barbecue. Whether it’s a rack of ribs or pulled pork when meat is seasoned and cooked just right it’s hard to top. In metro Phoenix, there are already a number of BBQ joints slinging all kinds of styles, ranging from Kansas City to southern BBQ. And now, one of the most recognized and award-winning BBQ restaurants in the region has launched a second location, which should make it easier for lovers of the food to grab some barbecue plus all the fixings.
CHANDLER, AZ
fabulousarizona.com

The Uncommon Opens in Chandler

The Uncommon Chandler is designed to bring out the kiddo in all of us; think a Zoltar machine, shuffleboard, Skee-Ball, pinball, ping pong tables, a photo booth, bubble hockey and endless video games. Retro toys and trinkets also fill the quirky space. “The amount of detail that has been packed...
CHANDLER, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Lou Malnati's and Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers to Open In Surprise This Fall

The West Valley is getting a little bit tastier. Lou Malnati's Pizza and Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers will join the Village at Prasada, a 700,000-square-foot indoor-outdoor mall set to open this fall in Surprise. Commercial real estate developer SimonCRE announced the new culinary additions in a press release. They will...
SURPRISE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Cheese Fries#Mac Cheese#Steroids#Mac And Cheese#Food Drink#Canadian#5th Street Burger Fries#American#Flamin#Lovefood
Greyson F

New Cheeseburger Restaurant Opening Soon

Grab yourself a burger and a beer at a new restaurant.Aleisha Kalina/Unsplash. Few things go as well together as cold beer and cheeseburgers. There’s something simple and yet delicious about the combo. It harkens back to the feeling of being out at a cookout, enjoying burgers someone just pulled from the grill and a frosty cold beer. It is why restaurants around the world continue to offer the combo together. And now, a new restaurant coming to the Valley will specialize in both cheeseburgers and beers.
SURPRISE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
azmarijuana.com

Former Arizona Governor’s Son Hired as Cannabis CEO

Fife Symington IV has been named Chief Executive Officer of Copperstate Farms, a vertically integrated Arizona cannabis operator. As co-founder and managing director of Copperstate Farms, Symington was identified as the ideal candidate to assume the vacant executive position. “I’m honored to take on this leadership role as Copperstate Farms...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Rain floods north Phoenix intersection

Peoria police said there are multiple power lines down on 83rd Avenue between Cactus Road and Peoria Avenue and also along 91st Avenue in the same area. Scottsdale firefighters warning people to be careful of rising floodwaters. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Captain Dave Folio from Scottsdale fire says get...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Women’s activewear brand Athleta opens store at Gilbert mall

PHOENIX — A women’s activewear store has opened in Gilbert’s SanTan Village, offering a range of multi-generational clothing to the East Valley community. Athleta on Tuesday opened its fourth metro Phoenix location near Williams Field Road and Santan Village Parkway. The more than 2,700-square-foot retail store is...
GILBERT, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Mesa Jazz and Blues Theater to Open This Fall in the East Valley

East Valley concertgoers and music fans will be getting more blues and jazz in the coming months, thanks to a new venue set to debut this fall. Mesa Jazz and Blues Theater, a local nonprofit organization “created for the education and preservation of America’s music,” will begin putting on concerts by local and touring artists in October. Shows will take place at Connect Church, a 350-person capacity venue and house of worship at 5255 East Brown Road in Mesa.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Customer favorite at Fry’s Starbucks in Gilbert wins Pay It Forward award

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- We Paid It Forward to Diane Schweikardt, a customer favorite at a Fry’s Starbucks in Gilbert. Jack Laniero nominated Diane for her hard work and friendliness to customers. “With the staff shortages, she sometimes works a week straight. She’s trained all the new people and she’s happy to see everybody every day. Not just me, I hear other customers tell Diane that we don’t go through the drive thru; we come to see you. She is very well-liked in this community,” he explained.
GILBERT, AZ
phoenixmag.com

11 Things To Do in the Valley This Week

This is a curated list of weekly events around the Phoenix area for the week of August 15 through August 21, 2022. Calendar listings include public events and attractions from around the Valley and state. Confirm information before making plans by calling the listed phone number, or check each website for last minute confirmation or cancellations.
PHOENIX, AZ
KNIX 102.5 KNIX

KNIX 102.5 KNIX

Phoenix, AZ
10K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Today's Best Country and All Time Favorites

 https://knixcountry.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy