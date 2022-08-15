Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Max Stryjek: Goalkeeper leaves Livingston for Wycombe Wanderers
Livingston have announced goalkeeper Max Stryjek has joined English League One side Wycombe Wanderers. The 26-year-old Pole signed for the Scottish Premiership club in 2020 from non-league Eastleigh and went on to make 71 appearances. Livingston confirmed "no initial fee is involved" in the transfer, which is "performance related". "The...
BBC
Ryan Giggs: Trial hears 'final goodbye' letter from ex-girlfriend
Kate Greville wrote a "final goodbye" letter to ex-football star Ryan Giggs three days before he allegedly assaulted her, a jury has heard. The letter details his alleged infidelities with at least eight women. Mr Giggs' defence team read out the letter, which began: "I know pretty much everything you...
Comments / 0