Livingston have announced goalkeeper Max Stryjek has joined English League One side Wycombe Wanderers. The 26-year-old Pole signed for the Scottish Premiership club in 2020 from non-league Eastleigh and went on to make 71 appearances. Livingston confirmed "no initial fee is involved" in the transfer, which is "performance related". "The...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO