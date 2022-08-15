ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
visitkc.com

The Strawberry Swing at Kansas City's Great Balloon Glow

2 Memorial Drive, Kansas City, MO, United States, Missouri. Spend a firelit summer evening with us at Kansas City’s second-ever Great Balloon Glow!. Balloons were primarily used in WWI to collect reconnaissance. Miles above the front lines, balloon observers could watch their enemies’ movements on the battlefield out of range of ground fire.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kansascitymag.com

6 Things To Do This Weekend in KC: August 19–21

One of the largest festivals of its kind anywhere in the U.S., this annual celebration takes over the large field on the west side of Swope Park, with booths representing sixty nations and ethnic groups. Most booths offer food for sale, and some sell handmade goods. The large picnic shelter at the park houses a dance floor where group performances run back-to-back for most of the three-day event.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CJ Coombs

Kansas City's first airport was not downtown

Kaw Point in Kansas City, looking slightly north of due east.The original uploader was Americasroof at English Wikipedia., CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia Commons. The above image is an aerial view of the airport to the left. Allegedly, consideration of the city's name for the airport was "Peninsula Field" due to the bend in the Missouri River that flows around the airport. Now named the Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport, the city-owned airport has had a few name changes since it first opened.
KANSAS CITY, MO
inkansascity.com

This Weekend IN Kansas City: August 19-21

This weekend marks the last summer weekend for many of us as the kids go back to school. Thankfully, there are lots of goings on around town to make this weekend a memorable one. Here’s what to do:. Travel the world without leaving Kansas City. One of the largest...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
momcollective.com

Kansas City Gymnastics Classes

A great way to help your kids get their wiggles out is to enroll them in a Kansas City gymnastics class. In the metro, we have many great options for both recreational and competitive gymnastics. Use this comprehensive guide to local gymnastics classes, organized by city, to help you find a place near you.
KANSAS CITY, MO
momcollective.com

Adaptive Parenting: Life as a Disabled Mom in Kansas City

“Don’t tell me what I can’t do.” – John Locke (“LOST”) It doesn’t really matter if you were ever a fan of the TV show “LOST,” but this will forever be one of my favorite mantras. It’s been influential in how I view my experience as a disabled person and mom.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Slow Living#Slow Food#Design#Powell Gardens
greenabilitymagazine.com

Recycle electronics at these free events

Give your unused and older electronics a second life or recycle them responsibly at six electronic recycling events in the Kansas City metro area and at nationwide locations. Most recycling events will take computers, laptops, keyboards, speakers, routers, modems, webcams, network hubs, cell phones, charging cables, phone systems, shredders, fax machines, scanners, VCR and DVD players, video game consoles, printers, copiers and more. Some will also take home appliances, exercise equipment, kitchen appliances and lawn equipment. Many items are recycled for free, but some require a fee.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CJ Coombs

Wheatley-Provident Hospital was the first facility in Kansas City to provide care for the African American community

Wheatley-Provident Hospital southeast side and front door.Smuckola, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1902, the Wheatley-Provident Hospital was founded at 1826 Forest Avenue that's in the 18th & Vine District of Kansas City, Missouri. It's a historic site and is significant because it was the first hospital in the city for African-Americans.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Instagram
iPower 92.1/104.1 FM

Kansas City Pastor Reads His Own Congregation for FILTH!

Picture this… You’re at Church. Sitting in your seat on a nice Sunday Morning, taking in the Good Word. And all of sudden your Pastor calls you “Poor, Broke, Busted. and Disgusted”. Hard to imagine, right? Welp! That was the experience of quite a few Kansas City Church Goer’s this past Sunday. When their Pastor […]
fox4kc.com

The Eagles Hotel California Tour 2022 Ticket Giveaway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — “You can check-out any time you like” … But you’ll never WANT to leave when The Eagles come to Kansas City! These rock legends will be playing their 1976 hit album “Hotel California” from beginning to end plus some of their greatest hits!
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy