One victim in Wyatt, Missouri, house explosion has died, sheriff's captain says, 9 seriously injured

wpsdlocal6.com
Third victim dies after Wyatt, Missouri, house explosion
WYATT, MO — A third victim in a house explosion that happened Monday in Wyatt, Missouri, has died, the Mississippi County Sheriff's Office says. The 22-year-old woman, Myranda Gale Golden, died of her injuries around 3:30 p.m. Friday at Regional One Health Medical Center in Memphis, Tennessee, the sheriff's office says.
KFVS12
wpsdlocal6.com
Sheriff's office confirms name of victim killed in Wyatt, Missouri, house explosion
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, KY — Authorities have released the name of the man killed in a Monday morning propane gas explosion in Wyatt, Missouri. Mississippi County Sheriff’s Capt. Barry Morgan says 23-year-old Corey Coleman Sr. died because of his injuries Monday. Morgan says Coleman had burns on 100% of his body.
KFVS12
Woman accused of hitting boyfriend with car
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Cape Girardeau woman faces domestic assault charges, after authorities say she hit her boyfriend with her car. Alice Marie Holland, 32, faces two felony counts in connection with an incident at a Cape Girardeau gas station on Thursday, August 18. According to court documents,...
wpsdlocal6.com
3-year-old girl succumbs to injuries in Wyatt house explosion
Nashville, TN — A 3-year-old girl has succumbed to her injuries after Monday's tragic house-explosion in Wyatt, Missouri. According to a release from the Mississippi County Sheriff's Office, the girl was hospitalized at Vanderbilt Hospital since the day of the explosion. She reportedly died Thursday around noon. The toddler's...
KFVS12
Reward offered in missing Sikeston woman investigation
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Thousands of dollars are being offered for information in the case of a missing Sikeston woman. According to the Sikeston Department of Public Safety (DPS), The Friends of Shyann Morrison have raised a $5,000 reward for information which leads police to the whereabouts of Morrison or verifiable information as to exactly what has happened to her.
wpsdlocal6.com
Police searching for teen reported missing in Murray
MURRAY, KY — Police are searching for a 15-year-old girl reported missing in Murray, Kentucky. The Murray Police Department says 15-year-old Jayda Williams, who is African American, was last seen wearing a light gray long-sleeved shirt and light gray pajama shorts, but she may be wearing a black T-shirt and jeans. Williams has a nose piercing as well.
KFVS12
Overturned semi closes road in Jackson, Mo.
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) – An overturned semitruck, with a fully-loaded trailer, closed Lee Avenue in Jackson on Friday morning between Jackson Boulevard and Rubbermaid. Officials with the Jackson Fire Department asked drivers to find an alternate route and to avoid the area. The fire department says cleanup should last...
KFVS12
Discovery of extension cord leads to investigation in Caruthersville
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Caruthersville Police are investigating a theft not often reported. Caruthersville officers were called to the 700 block of West Third Street in reference to a theft of electricity on Wednesday, August 17. Police said a caller told them he found an extension cord connected to an...
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah man arrested on drug charges
A traffic stop Thursday evening on Hardmoney Road, near McNeil Road, led to the arrest of a Paducah man. The McCracken County Sheriff's Department reports that a deputy stopped 33-year-old Scott D. Shirley for a traffic violation. Shirley was allegedly found to be in possession of hydrocodone, marijuana, and several...
Dresden Enterprise
SHOOTING INCIDENT IN GLEASON
The following is from a press release from August 18, 2022, by Capt. Marty Plunk with the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office and reads:. “On August 14, 2022, there was a shooting incident that took place just outside of the Gleason City Limits. Deputies responded and located a Shane K. Westphal, 28, that was suffering a gunshot wound. Emergency Services responded and Westphal was flown to Skyline Medical in Nashville.
KFVS12
McCracken County student charged after threatening to bring weapons to school
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A student at McCracken County High School has been charged after allegedly threatening to bring a knife and gun to school. According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), the male student was in an argument with another student on the bus when he threatened to bring the weapons.
KFVS12
Man arrested after chase in Ballard County, Ky.
BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A LaCenter man accused of driving at a high-rate of speed and endangering others on a Kevil road was arrested Wednesday night, August 18. According to the Ballard County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy attempted to stop Joe Ed Scott around 8:45 p.m. after observing him allegedly driving at a high-rate of speed.
wpsdlocal6.com
Police name suspect arrested in Paducah shooting that injured 2
PADUCAH — Two people were injured in a shooting Tuesday night at the Five Star gas station across from Noble Park in Paducah. Wednesday afternoon, police released the name of the suspect arrested in connection to the incident. The shooting happened at the Five Star on H.C. Mathis Drive...
westkentuckystar.com
Industrial incident leaves one dead in Calvert City
An industrial incident in Calvert City that claimed one man's life is under investigation. The incident happened at CC Metals & Alloys on Tuesday morning. Calvert City Police and Fire Department were called to a report of a man down at the facility. They arrived to find 53-year-old Eric Osborne...
KFVS12
Carbondale Police investigating porch theft
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Carbondale Police Department wants your help identifying a suspect in a theft captured on a surveillance camera. Two suspects were recorded Friday, Aug. 12 on a property on the 300 block of South Glenview Drive. One suspect stole property from the porch as the other...
wpsdlocal6.com
westkentuckystar.com
Incidents at McCracken County schools being investigated
Two incidents at schools in McCracken County are under investigation by the McCracken County Sheriff's Office. On Wednesday morning a man described as behaving suspiciously tried to get in the main doors at Lone Oak Intermediate School. Staff recognized the man as a former student. The man allegedly claimed to be seeking employment and wanted to meet with former teachers. The school staff called 911 and the man left before police arrived.
westkentuckystar.com
Benton man wanted for questioning arrested after pursuit
A Benton man wanted for questioning was arrested after authorities said he led them on a pursuit through two counties. Marshall County dispatch requested authorities be on the lookout for 37-year-old Kevin Ray Rushing, who was wanted for questioning in connection to a felony. Rushing had last been seen heading...
westkentuckystar.com
Grand Rivers woman arrested on Livingston County drug charge
A Grand Rivers woman was arrested on a drug charge following a traffic stop. A Livingston County Sheriff's deputy stopped 38-year-old Elizabeth Holder of Grand Rivers on Cutoff Road near Smithland. During the stop, police reportedly uncovered 3.4 grams of methamphetamine. Holder was arrested and charged with possession of meth,...
