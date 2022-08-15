One victim in Wyatt, Missouri, house explosion has died, sheriff's captain says, 9 seriously injured

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Thousands of dollars are being offered for information in the case of a missing Sikeston woman. According to the Sikeston Department of Public Safety (DPS), The Friends of Shyann Morrison have raised a $5,000 reward for information which leads police to the whereabouts of Morrison or verifiable information as to exactly what has happened to her.

SIKESTON, MO ・ 8 HOURS AGO