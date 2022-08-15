ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

natureworldnews.com

Severe Weather, Floods, Heavy Rainfall Roll In for Oklahoma, Texas After Weeks of Drought and 100-Degree Temps

In Texas and much of Oklahoma, it has been a summer of extreme 100-degree heat and protracted drought, but this week's forecast indicates that a much-needed weather pattern deviation is on the way. Although rain is predicted for parts of the region, AccuWeather meteorologists warn that severe weather and heavy rainfall are likely to trigger floods in some areas.
OKLAHOMA STATE
natureworldnews.com

5th Set of Human Remains Found as Water Levels in Lake Mead Continues to Drop

The fifth set of human remains was discovered in Lake Mead due to historically low water levels. The reservoir's beach region has located yet another set of skeleton remains, adding to the growing list of ghastly finds made due to the Colorado River and lake's deteriorating drought. Grim Finding. Officials...
SCIENCE

