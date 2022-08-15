Read full article on original website
Cape Gazette
Virginia W. Sammons, Del Tech retiree
Virginia W. Sammons, 93, of Georgetown, passed away peacefully at her home Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Virginia was born Jan. 20, 1929, in Chester, Pa., to the late Harper T. and Clara B. Wolfe. Virginia was a longtime resident of Georgetown. She moved to Delaware from Linwood, Pa. She worked...
Cape Gazette
Herman Thomas Rogers, Shell Oil retiree
Herman Thomas Rogers, 78, of Millsboro, passed away peacefully Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. He graduated from Millsboro High School with the Class of 1961, and then from Goldey-Beacom College. He retired from Shell Oil Company after 42 years of service which allowed him to live in multiple parts of the country. Following his retirement from Shell, he moved back to Millsboro and went to work at Eagle Transport as operations manager. He liked to travel, enjoyed all sports and was an avid reader.
Cape Gazette
Gosnear sees bright future for Grotto Pizza
Jeff Gosnear, vice president of Grotto Pizza, is no stranger to the beach. He grew up in southern New Jersey, the youngest of five children, and loved spending his summers at the shore. His father died when he was only 12 years old, and his strong work ethic was influenced by his mother. A single mom, she was also a beauty shop operator, and eventually owned several beauty shops located inside nursing homes. “I learned early on there was an expectation in the family that everyone was expected not just to work, but to work hard,” said Jeff.
Cape Gazette
Real Estate Agents Unite to Send Kids Back to School
Rehoboth Beach, DE – Agents from Coldwell Banker Premier banded together to donate 264 fully-stocked book bags for children in need. The fundraiser was proposed by Shenandoah County, VA, agent, Brooke Hulver and was advanced by the company’s Philanthropy Committee Chair, Kimberly Teska from the Shepherdstown, WV, office.
Cape Gazette
RARE NV Homes Armistead Model in Canary Creek
RARE NV Homes Armistead Model Single Family Home that offers you 3 bedrooms, dining room, kitchen and great room combo as well as the laundry room all on the first floor. There are only 30 Single Family Homes in Canary Creek and this one is unique because it is the only home that will ever have it's own PRIVATE POOL. In addition, the home backs to woods and one side of the home also borders Open Space so your neighbor on that side is further away from that side of the home. The Backyard is Fenced. Do not miss this opportunity to live East of Route 1 in a Community that is within biking and walking distance to downtown Lewes. The private Dog Park and the Lewes Community Garden is less than a 1/4 mile from this home. Park Road offers walking and biking trails on paved roads. The public boat launch is also nearby. The pictures of this unique home should be enough for you to schedule an appointment today to see for yourself why you want to be sitting in this backyard and waking up with your cup of coffee or ending your evening with your favorite beverage and friends and family poolside. 4 foot high heated and air conditioned crawl space below the floors keep your toes toasty in the winter and cool in the summer months. Some have added a trap door to access this space for storage because it is heated and air conditioned. Your valuables will not be affected by the attic space that does not offer a climate controlled atmosphere. Space to add an outdoor shower or trash enclosures. Get out the reservation book out because once your friends realize that you are less than 2 miles from the Beach or they can enjoy the day and evening poolside you may have to start charging them. Wake up to the wonderful sound of birds starting their day in the tree line behind this home. The tranquil nature preserve 66 Acre Great Marsh Park begins at the corner of Samantha and Park.
Cape Gazette
Just Listed in Wolfe Pointe, Lewes Delaware!
Being offered, a beautiful 4-bedroom, 4-full bath home in the sought-after community of Wolfe Pointe located east of Route One and close to historic downtown Lewes, Lewes Canalfront Park, and Cape Henlopen State Park. Additionally, walking, and biking enthusiasts will enjoy easy access to the popular Junction & Breakwater Trail, which is located just outside the community! This beautiful home offers a striking two story family room with a stone wood burning fireplace, with plenty of natural light, a first floor master suite, office/study, vaulted dining area, custom built-in bookcases and cabinets, 2-attics, dual zone HVAC system, tankless water heater, spectacular landscaping, large patio, koi pond with water fall, outdoor shower, lawn irrigation with well, and much more.
Cape Gazette
James Richard Burks, enjoyed the outdoors
James Richard Burks, 90, of Millsboro, passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. Richard was born April 23, 1932, in West Virginia, the son of the late Robert Lee Burks and the late Laura Burks. Richard spent his working career as a poultry farmer and after retiring he spent his time doing odd jobs to keep himself busy.
Cape Gazette
Carolyn Timmons, Stockley Center retiree
Carolyn Timmons, 85, of Millsboro, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at Atlantic Shores Rehabilitation and Health Center in Millsboro. She was born Nov. 2, 1936, in Millsboro, to the late Will and Marie Ellingsworth Layton. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by three sisters, Margaret Revel, Jeanette Hall and Virginia Mitchell; as well as three brothers, Wallace Layton, Vernon Layton and Louis A. Layton.
Cape Gazette
Allen George Keller, teacher, NASCAR fan
Allen “George” George Keller, 76, of Dover, passed away Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at Kent General Hospital after an extended illness. George was born Aug. 10, 1946, in Kane, Pa., to the late John Keller and Ruth McAllister Keller. He grew up in Smethport, Pa., and graduated from Smethport High School. After high school, he followed in his mother’s footsteps and became a teacher. He attended Mansfield State College, where he received his bachelor’s degree in secondary education. He later obtained his master’s degree in administration at Washington College.
Cape Gazette
New wheelchair gets Kenny Simpler Sr. back on the beach
This past weekend might have been the nicest multi-day stretch of the entire summer. A weeks-long oppressive heat wave broke, humidity was low and there was a nice breeze. It’s the type of weekend that brings the masses to the Cape Region. Taking full advantage, my family headed to...
Cape Gazette
Fenced Backyard 248’x140’, NO HOA, 5 Beds/3 Baths, 1.26 ac
If you are looking for lots of room for children or adults to play and / or room for potential conditional use for a business this could be what you are looking for!. This home has been remodeled and brought up to date with many upgrades, see them below!. Nothing...
Cape Gazette
Leave the Confederate tribute alone
After reading the three letters criticizing the Georgetown Historical Society board of directors' Aug. 9 letter defending their Confederate memorial, I am amazed at the writers’ historical amnesia. If the Confederate flag is considered anathema to them because of slavery, how do these experts reconcile the fact that slavery...
Cape Gazette
Sydney’s Restaurant collecting school supplies through Aug. 22
For the second time, Sydney’s Restaurant and Lounge in Milton will serve as a drop-off location for school supplies for the Cape Henlopen Educational Foundation’s Caravan of Caring. Supplies will be accepted through Monday, Aug. 22. CHEF officials want to ensure that students from low-income homes or those...
Cape Gazette
Lewes in Bloom awards Beauty Spot for August
Barry and Mary Founds are the winners of the Lewes in Bloom Beauty Spot award for August. Their gardens have changed several times over the last 25 years. Mary’s love of gardening is in her genes. With a pond as a backdrop and the addition of a delightful English garden shed, Barry and Mary have made a paradise right outside their back door.
Cape Gazette
Bucchioni checks off all the boxes
I met John (Jack) Bucchioni in 2018 when he was the Democratic candidate for state representative in RD 20. I was so impressed by his character and sense of duty to the district, as well as his position on important issues, that I joined the campaign. This was something I had never done in the past. When I learned earlier this year that he was running for the open seat in coastal Senate District 6, I immediately signed up to help get him elected. We need a strong Democratic voice here in Sussex County, and I believe his is the voice we need.
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth’s Gallo Realty sold to Virginia-based real estate firm
After 43 years of business, Rehoboth Beach’s Gallo Realty has been sold to a real estate company based out of Alexandria, Va. According to an Aug. 9 press release, starting Sept. 1, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Gallo Realty will be rebranded as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty. The company will continue to operate its five offices in Lewes, Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach and Bethany Beach.
Cape Gazette
Bryan Russo, A Night of Blues, Wine, and Food at The Room at Cedar Grove 9/21
NPR & Delmarva Public Media presents an intimate night with Bryan Russo. Known for his strong lyrical prowess, his soulful voice, and a genre fluid approach to his songs, Russo is a true “songwriter’s songwriter” grinding hard in the minor leagues of the music world like Kevin Costner’s character in “Bull Durham” yearning for a shot in the big leagues that probably isn’t coming.
Cape Gazette
Unknown Jack Lewis art among Dover-area artist’s collection
For as long as Amanda Sullivan can remember, her grandmother Jacqueline Johnson was a woman of the arts. She was always doing something, said Sullivan. “Sketching, painting, silversmithing, pottery, beadwork,” said Sullivan. “She would learn a medium, master it and then do something else. She was so exceptional.”
Cape Gazette
Sussex should rescind Marvel Museum money
The recent awarding of $2,000 by Sussex County Council to the Marvel Museum is something that needs to be rescinded and, in fact, returned, with all further contributions stopped. The councilman from District 5 who introduced the request for this grant and those who support the disbursement of county funds see the contribution to this so-called museum as preserving the history of the state, which during the Confederate insurrection properly named the Civil War is a horrible chapter in our history that continues to linger in the present.
Cape Gazette
Sussex Pride joins call for action on monkeypox
Sussex Pride recently joined Centerlink and over 150 LGBTQ community centers around the country calling on the CDC to take additional action to address the recent spread of the hMPXV virus. The hMPXV virus, or monkeypox, was declared a national public health emergency Aug. 4, by U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra.
