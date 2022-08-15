Read full article on original website
New veterans lounge opens in Tuscola
TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — Transitioning from military service into the civilian life can be hard for many veterans. A gym owner in Tuscola saw the need for a safe space for vets and he filled it. He started a group designed to help veterans deal with the changes of life after the military called 217 […]
Traffic signal replacement closing parts of Springfield intersection
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Parts of an intersection in Springfield will be closing on Thursday in order to accommodate the replacement of an overhead traffic signal. The replacement is being done at the intersection of Dirksen Parkway and Northfield Avenue. Starting at 6 a.m. the number of lanes on northbound Dirksen will be reduced and […]
WAND TV
Man shot on N. Van Dyke in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Police are investigating after a man was shot in the 900 block of N. Van Dyke in Decatur Wednesday. WAND crews responded to a report of a heavy police presence on the corner of N. Van Dyke and King St. We learned a 25-year-old man had been...
WAND TV
1 injured after vehicle flips in Decatur crash
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — One person was taken to a local hospital Thursday after a two-vehicle crash, according to the Decatur Fire Department. First responders were called to the 2800 block of North Main Street at about 12:43 p.m. One of the vehicles involved was a truck, the fire department said, and the other was described as a compact SUV.
Herald & Review
Huddle House planned for Decatur
DECATUR — If you love diner breakfasts any time of day, the news that Huddle House is coming to Decatur will be welcome. Chazaray Carson and Jessica Michael, friends who met in 2014 while working for the same company, have obtained a franchise that will be built at 3904 E. Hospitality Lane, next to Route 48 Self-Storage, which they also own. They expect to open in late November or early December.
City of Decatur chooses ambulance service
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Decatur chose a new ambulance service. “The transition to a new EMS provider for Decatur and Macon County is underway,” said officials in a news release. They chose to issue a license to Abbott EMS/GMR. “This was a tough decision but we believe we made the right one […]
Central Illinois towns receive grants from Rebuild Illinois
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Several towns in central Illinois were among those that were announced to be recipients of money from the Rebuild Illinois capital program to help revamp their downtown areas. Governor J.B. Pritzker and the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity awarded 50 grants totaling $106 million on Monday. The state had originally […]
wmay.com
Despite Ordinance, Panhandlers Still In Busy Intersection Medians
Despite a new city ordinance prohibiting pedestrians from standing in the medians of busy Springfield intersections, many panhandlers are still there and still asking for money from motorists at those spots. Springfield Police Chief Ken Scarlette says homeless outreach staffers have gone out to talk to those panhandlers about the...
fox32chicago.com
New Illinois solar farm opens downstate in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Ill. - The state's newest solar farm opened Thursday in Lincoln, Illinois. Governor JB Pritzker was on hand for the dedication of the project. The Mulligan Solar Farm led to 300 construction jobs and is contributing $7 million in tax revenue for that community. The solar farm is being...
Air show coming to Coles County Airport
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Coles County Airport Authority will be hosting an airshow this weekend at Coles County Memorial Airport. The air show will take place on Saturday starting at 11 a.m., with aerial performances lasting from noon to 3 p.m. The show will be free, but attendees may provide a donation at the […]
Springfield Fire responds to house fire
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters in Springfield responded to and extinguished a house fire Wednesday morning. The fire happened at 419 North 16th Street at 6:37 a.m. Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire on the house’s side porch, which subsequently spread to a bathroom. They were able to extinguish the fire, the cause of which […]
Decatur Police: Man in surgery after shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A 25-year-old man is fighting for his life after he was shot in Decatur Wednesday evening. Decatur Police Sergeant Matt Daniels said officers were dispatched to the area of North Van Dyke Street and West King Streets around 7:15 p.m. and found the victim there with a gunshot wound. He was […]
Decatur man wanted in connection to murder
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)– The Decatur Police Department is searching for a man in connection to a murder. Dionte A. Robinson, a 24-year-old man from Decatur is wanted in connection to a murder that occurred on August 14, 2022, at the intersection of West Wood Street and Oakland Avenue. He is wanted on a $2 million […]
Applications open for energy bill assistance program
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — People in Champaign County can now apply for assistance in paying their energy bills through the Champaign County Regional Planning Commission’s Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). Starting Wednesday, people can sign up for an appointment to meet with program representatives. Those meetings begin Sept. 1 and will take place […]
Herald & Review
2 people injured in Decatur shootings Wednesday
DECATUR — Police are investigating the latest instances of gunfire in Decatur that left two victims wounded, one of them a 16-year-old boy hit multiple times as he was walking home from his girlfriend’s house. Detective Sgt. Steve Carroll with the Decatur Police Department said that shooting happened...
WAND TV
Three individuals displaced after house fire in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Three residents have been displaced as the result of an early morning house fire. According to Springfield Fire, crews responded to the 400 block of N 16th street at approximately 6:34 a.m. Wednesday morning. Crews arrived on scene to heavy fire on the outside of house on...
wmay.com
City Grant Request For North Mansion Y Block Rejected
It’s a setback for Springfield’s efforts to redevelop the North Mansion Y Block. A new round of Rebuild Illinois and Main Street grants announced this week did not include funding to turn the block into a downtown gathering space. The city had sought a $3 million grant to...
wjbc.com
2022 Sale of Champions at the Illinois State Fair
SPRINGFIELD – Gov. JB and First Lady MK Pritzker reprised their routine as the two final bidders for the grand champion steer at the Sale of Champions at the Illinois State Fair. The first lady again prevailed, tying her own 2021 record with a $105,000 bid. It’s a prize...
Coroner identifies man killed by train
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has identified the man who was hit and killed by a train in Springfield on Friday. Allmon identified the deceased individual as Darrell Hall, 51 of Springfield. Allmon said that Hall was walking in the 1500 block of Percy Avenue when he was hit. Hall was […]
