BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A silver alert has been issued for Robert McGinley, 81 of Bradenton who went missing on August 17. McGinley, was last seen on Wednesday morning when he left his residence at the listed address and has not returned since. Robert suffers from multiple conditions, and has gone missing in the past. He left in his car, a 2018 blue Ford Escape (FL plate: Y96-YZY), and was last seen wearing blue shorts and a blue shirt.

MANATEE COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO