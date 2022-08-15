ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

snntv.com

Bicyclist hospitalized in Sarasota crash

SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN) - The bicyclist was hospitalized due to the injuries sustained in this crash. The northbound lanes of U.S. 41 at Bee Ridge Road should reopen shortly, if they are not already. The crash still under investigation by the Sarasota Police Department. *Original Story*. SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN) -...
SARASOTA, FL
snntv.com

Bradenton man arrested for shooting fiancée

MANATEE COUNTY (SNN) - A Bradenton man has been arrested for shooting his fiancée. 44-year-old Jason Whitehill Smith is charged with aggravated battery with a firearm. Officers say he shot his 38-year-old fiancée in the legs Wednesday morning. She is still in the hospital recovering. Bradenton Police detectives...
BRADENTON, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Sarasota officer involved in shooting; details to come

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting involving an officer Thursday morning. It reportedly happened in the area of Richardson Way and Meldon Circle. No other information was immediately provided, but the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is expected to hold a news conference shortly.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
North Sarasota, FL
Longboat Observer

Five arrested in Sarasota burglary, jewel heist

Five men have been arrested in connection with a home burglary in South Sarasota that police said resulted in the theft from a safe of more than $200,000 in designer handbags and jewelry, along with such documents as vehicle titles and passports. Safety tips. Police recommend residents to to always:
SARASOTA, FL
snntv.com

Two killed in fiery I-75 crash in Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY (SNN) - Two people died when a car crashed and caught fire on Interstate 75 Wednesday night. The wreck happened just after 9 p.m. near mile marker 155. The Florida Highway Patrol says a 39-year-old Port Charlotte man was speeding northbound when he lost control of the vehicle.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
snntv.com

Mysuncoast.com

UPDATE: Missing endangered Manatee County man found

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A silver alert has been issued for Robert McGinley, 81 of Bradenton who went missing on August 17. McGinley, was last seen on Wednesday morning when he left his residence at the listed address and has not returned since. Robert suffers from multiple conditions, and has gone missing in the past. He left in his car, a 2018 blue Ford Escape (FL plate: Y96-YZY), and was last seen wearing blue shorts and a blue shirt.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Shooting reported in Sarasota, one hospitalized

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Department is investigating a shooting that has put one person in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The shooting, according to police, happened Sunday near 24th Street and Gillespie Avenue. As the investigation continues, police note they believe this is an isolated incident and the public is not in danger.
SARASOTA, FL

