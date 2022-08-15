Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dorms at USF are Filled to Capacity This FallAloha MelaniTampa, FL
US Teenagers Break Into Cars With USB CablesAbdul GhaniSaint Petersburg, FL
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
EDGE District Spot In St. Petersburg Expects New Boutique HotelBryan DijkhuizenSaint Petersburg, FL
LGBTQ-Owned Punky’s Bar and Grill ClosesBryan DijkhuizenSaint Petersburg, FL
snntv.com
Bicyclist hospitalized in Sarasota crash
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN) - The bicyclist was hospitalized due to the injuries sustained in this crash. The northbound lanes of U.S. 41 at Bee Ridge Road should reopen shortly, if they are not already. The crash still under investigation by the Sarasota Police Department. *Original Story*. SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN) -...
snntv.com
Bradenton man arrested for shooting fiancée
MANATEE COUNTY (SNN) - A Bradenton man has been arrested for shooting his fiancée. 44-year-old Jason Whitehill Smith is charged with aggravated battery with a firearm. Officers say he shot his 38-year-old fiancée in the legs Wednesday morning. She is still in the hospital recovering. Bradenton Police detectives...
Sarasota officer involved in shooting; details to come
SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting involving an officer Thursday morning. It reportedly happened in the area of Richardson Way and Meldon Circle. No other information was immediately provided, but the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is expected to hold a news conference shortly.
Dad, 2 children struck by SUV crossing Sarasota crosswalk
A man and two children suffered serious injuries after they were struck by an SUV Thursday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
5 stole over $200K in jewelry, bags from Sarasota home, police say
Sarasota police arrested five people who they said were involved in a burglary that took over $200,000 in jewelry, handbags, and other items from a local home.
Longboat Observer
Five arrested in Sarasota burglary, jewel heist
Five men have been arrested in connection with a home burglary in South Sarasota that police said resulted in the theft from a safe of more than $200,000 in designer handbags and jewelry, along with such documents as vehicle titles and passports. Safety tips. Police recommend residents to to always:
Bradenton police: Man arrested, charged after shooting fiancé in both legs
BRADENTON, Fla. — A Bradenton man was arrested for shooting his 38-year-old fiancé in both legs Wednesday morning, according to police. Jason Smith, 44, was charged with aggravated battery with a firearm and is currently in custody at the Sarasota County jail, Bradenton police wrote in a statement.
Sarasota deputy sliced with ‘massive’ 19-inch machete, officials say
A Sarasota County deputy was rushed to the hospital after he was sliced with a machete during an officer-involved shooting incident Thursday morning.
snntv.com
Two killed in fiery I-75 crash in Charlotte County
CHARLOTTE COUNTY (SNN) - Two people died when a car crashed and caught fire on Interstate 75 Wednesday night. The wreck happened just after 9 p.m. near mile marker 155. The Florida Highway Patrol says a 39-year-old Port Charlotte man was speeding northbound when he lost control of the vehicle.
snntv.com
Man arrested for shooting fiance in leg
BRADENTON (WSNN) - Bradenton Police Department is looking for a man they believe shot his fiance today. According to police, a woman was shot in both legs this morning in the 4100 block of 37th Ct. West in Bradenton. Police believe her fiance, Jason Smith shot her. Smith is described...
Pinellas man secretly filmed women in Target changing room, police say
"The images/video were taken without their knowledge or consent and were of them in the process of trying on clothing."
Mysuncoast.com
UPDATE: Missing endangered Manatee County man found
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A silver alert has been issued for Robert McGinley, 81 of Bradenton who went missing on August 17. McGinley, was last seen on Wednesday morning when he left his residence at the listed address and has not returned since. Robert suffers from multiple conditions, and has gone missing in the past. He left in his car, a 2018 blue Ford Escape (FL plate: Y96-YZY), and was last seen wearing blue shorts and a blue shirt.
Burned body found in St. Petersburg alleyway, police say
Police have opened a death investigation after a burned body was found in an alleyway in St. Petersburg Thursday morning.
Couple 'lucky to be alive' following serious hit-and-run crash in St. Pete
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A terrifying crash left a Tampa Bay-area couple seriously injured and out of work for months. The crash was caught on video, but the people inside the car that hit them just walked away. "I remember having my eyes closed, and I was just trying...
Man standing outside truck killed after multiple vehicles collide on I-75
A deadly crash is affecting traffic along Interstate 75 in Tampa Thursday morning.
snntv.com
Osprey man facing charges after a hit and run crash critically injures 13-year-old biker
OSPREY- Osprey man facing charges after hitting and critically injuring a 13-year-old biking home from school, and leaving her in the middle of the roadway. 66-year-old David Chang in custody after Troopers say he left a 13-year-old critically injured in the street. “As soon as the troopers knocked on the...
Mysuncoast.com
Shooting reported in Sarasota, one hospitalized
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Department is investigating a shooting that has put one person in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The shooting, according to police, happened Sunday near 24th Street and Gillespie Avenue. As the investigation continues, police note they believe this is an isolated incident and the public is not in danger.
Bradenton couple dies in fiery food truck crash
Carlos Mendoza, 47, and his partner Alondra Lopez, 31, were the victims of a fiery I-75 food truck crash that happened Tuesday morning.
13 people charged with retail theft in Sarasota
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office charged 13 people during a retail theft operation in Sarasota Thursday.
Warren calls sentencing in deadly Bayshore crash ‘excessively harsh’
He was sent to prison for killing a mother and her baby during a street racing crash on Bayshore Boulevard in 2018. Today, we learned what the former Hillsborough State attorney thought about the sentence for Cameron Herrin.
