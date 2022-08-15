Read full article on original website
The historic 100-year-old Newbern Building on Armour Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri is an apartment buildingCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Chiefs Offensive Line is the Best in the NFLChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Why are the Kansas City Chiefs in a phenomenal position due to Alex SmithChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Dick Vermeil a coach for CantonChiefs Focus News And More.Canton, OH
Major discount retail store chain opens new location in KansasKristen WaltersOverland Park, KS
Steelers Have Reportedly Already Decided On Starting Quarterback
Mike Tomlin may have not officially announced it yet, but it sounds like the Pittsburgh Steelers know who their starting quarterback is. According to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, there's no quarterback battle going on in Pittsburgh. He says Mitch Trubisky is going to be the starter this season even though the team really likes Kenny Pickett.
Jerry Jones Announces Cowboys' Decision On Antonio Brown
When speaking to TMZ Sports last week, retired NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown was asked about a potential return to the gridiron. "Tell Jerry Jones to call me!" On Thursday, TMZ Sports followed up with Jones. The longtime Dallas Cowboys owner quickly brushed off the idea, saying he wants to give some younger wideouts a chance to show their stuff.
Chiefs Reportedly Get Great News On Wide Receiver Injury
During Wednesday's practice, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman left early with an injury. Hardman landed awkwardly while trying to make a leaping grab in the red zone. He walked off the field before taking a cart to the locker room. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that Hardman...
Look: Erin Andrews Has 4-Word Message For NFL Fans
We're still a few weeks away from the start of the 2022 regular season, but FOX will host a preseason game this upcoming Sunday. FOX will televise a matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Arizona Cardinals. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. This will a dress rehearsal for FOX's...
Steelers QB implies team misled him about his status
Mason Rudolph implies the Pittsburgh Steelers misled him about his status with the team. Mason Rudolph’s fourth season with the Pittsburgh Steelers is looking like it will be his last. Selected in the third round out of Oklahoma State to be Ben Roethlisberger’s heir apparent in 2018, Rudolph is...
Tom Brady, Gisele Rumor Not True: NFL World Reacts
With Tom Brady taking an extended leave from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, many in the NFL world were naturally left to wonder if his absence had something to do with his marriage. Is everything OK with Brady and his family? Is something going on in Brady's marriage to supermodel Gisele?...
saturdaytradition.com
Green Bay Packers cut former Iowa TE
The Green Bay Packers also released a former Iowa TE on Tuesday. Dominque Dafney was 1 of the players that got cut by the team in order to get down to the 85-player roster minimum per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. Dafney spent the majority of his college career with...
Chris Jones, Mecole Hardman join list of Chiefs injured players
The Kansas City Chiefs saw a few key players out with injuries in practice on Wednesday, including Chris Jones and Mecole Hardman. The Kansas City Chiefs have been relatively healthy through the first half of the preseason but on Wednesday, they lost a few key players from practice with various injuries that will raise some significant concerns. The list of injuries now includes defensive tackle Chris Jones and wide receiver Mecole Hardman.
Jimmy Johnson Makes Decision On The 2022 NFL Season
Jimmy Johnson has been a big part of FOX's NFL coverage over the years. However, due to the pandemic, Johnson did most of his 2020-21 work from home. It sounds like that will continue this upcoming season. Johnson told the Miami Herald that he will only be in studio on...
Las Vegas Raiders Release Two Veteran Players
This Tuesday, the Las Vegas Raiders made several important roster decisions. Among those decisions was the release of two veterans players. The Raiders announced this Tuesday that they have released defensive tackle Vernon Butler and wide receiver Demarcus Robinson. "The Las Vegas Raiders have made the following roster moves, the...
Browns make surprising Deshaun Watson preseason decision after suspension
The NFL and Deshaun Watson agreed to a settlement Thursday, bringing that saga to a close. It was announced that Watson has been suspended for 11 games and fined $5 million. However, the suspension does not begin until Aug. 30, leaving a couple weeks for Watson to continue getting some work with the team. After […] The post Browns make surprising Deshaun Watson preseason decision after suspension appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Raiders move on from 2021 draft pick in surprise trade with Titans
The Las Vegas Raiders have not had much success in the NFL Draft over the past few years, and their latest move won’t please the fan base. On Tuesday, the Raiders traded 2021 fourth-round draft pick, Tyree Gillespie, to the Tennessee Titans. The return heading to Las Vegas remains unclear, but Ari Meirov reports that […] The post Raiders move on from 2021 draft pick in surprise trade with Titans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Injuries make tight end position unsettled for Kansas City Chiefs
The 2022 Kansas City Chiefs tight end room is likely identical to last year’s iteration, a year in which the team surprised fans by carrying four tight ends with their own skills and story. Franchise legend Travis Kelce was the offensive glue for head coach Andy Reid. Blake Bell was the wily, blocking vet with some interesting option plays. Noah Gray was the rookie, looking for a sophomore jump. Then Jody Fortson, the preseason fan favorite, finally made the team.
NBC Sports
Patriots sign undrafted free-agent tight end
The New England Patriots added another tight end to the mix on Thursday. The team announced the signing of rookie free agent Jalen Wydermyer. Terms of the contract were not revealed. Wydermyer, 21, went undrafted out of Texas A&M. The 6-foot-4, 255-pounder ended his three-year college career as the Aggies'...
Yardbarker
Travis Kelce Enters 2022 On Brink Of Tight End History
For nearly the last decade, Travis Kelce has been on a consistent tear at the tight end position. He may not have always been the undisputed top man at his position during that time. However, Kelce has continued to get better, more rounded as a player and has continued to ride a tremendous stretch of momentum.
Yardbarker
Chiefs 2022 53-Man Roster Prediction: Tight Ends
Making an NFL team’s 53-man roster for the start of the season is incredibly challenging. Some spots are filled more for niche roles and experience, rather than just simply draft status or ability. Meanwhile, special teams can make certain position battles more intense, especially for the final depth pieces looking to make it. The Kansas City Chiefs are no different than other teams.
FOX Sports
Chiefs' Jones, Hardman leave practice early with injuries
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — Pro Bowl defensive tackle Chris Jones, starting wide receiver Mecole Hardman and backup running back Jerick McKinnon left training camp early Wednesday as nagging injuries continued to mount for the Kansas City Chiefs. Jones left after about 10 minutes with a sore back while...
Yardbarker
Colts Training Camp Journal, Day 13: Defense Stands Its Ground
The Indianapolis Colts hosted the Detroit Lions once again on Thursday for the second of two joint practices before the teams square off at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday in their preseason matchup. After watching the Colts' offense on Wednesday, I spent Thursday watching the Colts' defense and special teams.
Why Buccaneers don’t need to COMPLETELY panic about Tom Brady, yet
Tom Brady is still absent from Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp with no set return date, causing many to hit the panic button. However, the Buccaneers don’t need to do this just yet. In case you haven’t heard, Tom Brady has taken a leave of absence from the Tampa...
FanSided
