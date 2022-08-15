Read full article on original website
Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge
In a rather shocking and sad twist in the murder charge involving Aqib Talib’s brother Yaqub Talib, a new report claims that the former NFL star instigated the brawl that led to the fatal shooting. For those unaware of the incident, Yaqub was declared as a wanted man in Texas over the murder charge of […] The post Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steelers Have Reportedly Already Decided On Starting Quarterback
Mike Tomlin may have not officially announced it yet, but it sounds like the Pittsburgh Steelers know who their starting quarterback is. According to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, there's no quarterback battle going on in Pittsburgh. He says Mitch Trubisky is going to be the starter this season even though the team really likes Kenny Pickett.
Jerry Jones Announces Cowboys' Decision On Antonio Brown
When speaking to TMZ Sports last week, retired NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown was asked about a potential return to the gridiron. "Tell Jerry Jones to call me!" On Thursday, TMZ Sports followed up with Jones. The longtime Dallas Cowboys owner quickly brushed off the idea, saying he wants to give some younger wideouts a chance to show their stuff.
WATCH: Adrian Peterson Delivers Vicious Knockout Punch to Opponent During Training Session
Adrian Peterson used to pack quite a punch out of the backfield when he was a running back in the NFL. Now, he’s quite literally packing a punch when stepping inside the boxing ring. Peterson’s boxing training appears to be going quite well. Recently, a video of the former...
Christian McCaffrey sparks another Panthers-Patriots melee by throwing ball at Deatrich Wise after big hit
The New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers’ joint practices have gotten off to a fiery start. A large brawl broke out yesterday afternoon that resulted in Kendrick Bourne, Kristian Wilkerson, and Kenny Robinson getting ejected. Day two of joint practices has been more of the same, with Christian McCaffrey igniting another full-team brawl between both […] The post Christian McCaffrey sparks another Panthers-Patriots melee by throwing ball at Deatrich Wise after big hit appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL Fans React To Racy Christian McCaffrey Girlfriend Photos
Christian McCaffrey appeared to have a good summer... The Carolina Panthers star running back is hoping to stay healthy this season after a frustrating past couple of years. Off the field, McCaffrey has still been living right. Olivia Culpo, the girlfriend of the NFL star, shared some racy boat photos...
Cowboys working Tony Pollard hard at new position
The Dallas Cowboys are working Tony Pollard hard at a new position. Pollard was a fourth-round pick by the Cowboys in 2019 and has played running back for his entire career. But he is a big playmaker, so the team wants to see if they can increase his touches. For that reason, they have tried using Pollard as a receiver somewhat during training camp.
Jake Paul catches NFL player sliding into his girlfriend's DMs and calls him out for having 'no game'
Jake Paul appeared to catch an NFL player sliding into his girlfriend's DMs and he didn't look too pleased about it. In a video posted online by his recently-launched app betr, Paul can be seen going through his partner's phone. We're not entirely sure why, but it seems his girlfriend...
FOX Sports
The Tom Brady story everyone's missing
The early part of Tom Brady's offseason consisted of retirement and unretirement. Right now? With just over three weeks left until Week 1, it's all about a non-story – and what should be a real story. Brady, back for season three in Tampa Bay and No. 23 overall, is...
FOX Sports
Panthers' coaches threatened to cancel practice due to fights with Patriots
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — There is no doubt that the New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers' joint practices got out of hand at multiple points. Since Bill Belichick began conducting these two-team practices in 2000, the Patriots have never brawled this many times with an opponent. There were three separate fights, countless different scrums and 10 players ejected over two days.
Jets rookie might be the most intimidating player in the NFL
New York Jets rookie Micheal Clemons might be the most intimidating player in the NFL. Clemons was a fourth-round pick by the Jets in April out of Texas A&M. The rookie pass-rusher had seven quarterback pressures last week in his preseason debut. Clemson spoke with the media on Thursday and...
FOX Sports
NFL odds: Bettors fade Chicago Bears to be worst team in the NFL
Now that preseason has begun, the NFL’s gambling season is officially open for business. While many fans are wondering if their team has what it takes to contend for a playoff berth or title, bettors keep a much wider view, looking not only for contenders and winners, but also at which teams are expected to be champions of defeat.
Stephen A. Smith Has Honest Prediction For Dallas Cowboys
Regular viewers of ESPN's "First Take" know how Stephen A. Smith feels about the Dallas Cowboys. So when co-host and moderator Molly Qerim posed the question "Will the Cowboys win the NFC East again?" Stephen A. kept it on-brand:. Hell no. Dallas Cowboys ain't winning no NFC East! Let me...
Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky heap huge praise on WR – and it’s not George Pickens
The Pittsburgh Steelers have had several young wide receivers turning heads. First, it was rookie George Pickens. Now Gunner Olszewski has begun to make an impact. Gunner Olszewski spent the first three seasons of his career with the New England Patriots. During these first three years, he was used both heavily on kick and punt returns, and at wide receiver.
FOX Sports
Will Daniel Jones be unseated as the Giants' QB1?
Daniel Jones' job security is in an incredibly precarious place as he heads into his fourth year as an NFL quarterback. The New York Giants QB has become known more for turnovers than anything else during his first few seasons, and unless he strings together a showing that deviates from his normative output, his time as a starter may be approaching its limit.
FOX Sports
Patriots send Kendrick Bourne message amid poor camp showing
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England Patriots receiver Kendrick Bourne had one of his most productive days of training camp Wednesday in a joint practice against the Carolina Panthers. But it was not a resurgence for the wideout, who has been extremely quiet throughout the first few weeks of camp.
Raiders sign DE Jordan Jenkins following workout
Jenkins was a five-year starter for the Jets after being selected in the third-round of the 2016 NFL Draft. It took some time for Jenkins to find his footing, but he exploded onto the scene over the 2018 & 2019 seasons. After only recording 5.5 sacks, 7.0 tackles for loss, and 12 quarterback hits in his first two seasons, Jenkins broke out with 15.0 sacks, 15.0 tackles for loss, and 28 quarterback hits over the next two years. Jenkins also has a tendency for causing turnovers over his career with seven forced fumbles and five recoveries to date.
NFL Analysis Network
NFL Scout Reveals Major X-Factor For Raiders In 2022
After all of the hurdles that the Las Vegas Raiders had to overcome during the 2021 season, they are looking to take that positive momentum and build on it in 2022. The team battled injuries, a head coaching change and off-the-field issues yet still qualified for the postseason. While their...
Ex-first rounder gets real on turbulent Steelers tenure ahead of critical season
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush has been dealt with a fair share of criticism after the team’s first preseason game. Bush recorded zero tackles against the Seattle Seahawks. He was also faulted for a big play by running back Travis Homer as he failed to make a tackle. This recent performance, paired alongside what Bush […] The post Ex-first rounder gets real on turbulent Steelers tenure ahead of critical season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
FOX Sports
Should Steelers start rookie QB Kenny Pickett in Week 1?
Rookie Kenny Pickett might be making a move in the Pittsburgh Steelers' quarterback derby. The 2022 first-round pick took snaps with the first team at practice on Tuesday, perhaps suggesting that Pickett could be their starter right away. Colin Cowherd is hoping that the Steelers make Pickett the opening-week starter...
