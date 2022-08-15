ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, IL

foxillinois.com

One injured in Van Dyke Street shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Decatur police are investigating a shooting that took place Wednesday night. We're told it happened around 7:30 p.m. on Van Dyke Street in Decatur. Police say the victim was shot in the lower torso. No arrests have been made.
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Police arrest man wanted for Decatur homicide

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police have arrested a man in connection with a homicide that happened in Decatur Sunday. Dionte A. Robinson was located at a residence in the 1300 block of E. Sedgwick Street Thursday afternoon and taken into custody. A warrant was issued for Robinson and his connection...
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Police: 16-year-old shot while walking in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- A 16-year-old was shot walking on the sidewalk of E. Garfield in Decatur. According to police at approximately 11:25 p.m., Wednesday evening, a 16-year-old boy was walking in the 300 block of E. Garfield when he reported hearing gun shots before being struck in the extremities. Police...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Decatur man wanted for murder arrested

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police officials confirmed Thursday afternoon that a man wanted in connection to a murder has been arrested. Dionte Robinson, 24, is accused of shooting another 24-year-old man in the head near Wood Street and Oakland Avenue on Sunday. The victim, Arrion McClelland, died from his injuries. Officers said Robinson was […]
DECATUR, IL
City
Decatur, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Decatur, IL
Crime & Safety
WAND TV

Man shot on N. Van Dyke in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Police are investigating after a man was shot in the 900 block of N. Van Dyke in Decatur Wednesday. WAND crews responded to a report of a heavy police presence on the corner of N. Van Dyke and King St. We learned a 25-year-old man had been...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Man arrested after attacking police officer

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police arrested a man on Thursday after that man attacked a police officer and tried to grab the officer’s gun during a traffic stop. The incident happened in the 700 block of South Durkin Drive around 2 p.m. Officers pulled over 32-year-old Deandre Townes, who then attempted to run away […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Decatur man wanted in connection to murder

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)– The Decatur Police Department is searching for a man in connection to a murder. Dionte A. Robinson, a 24-year-old man from Decatur is wanted in connection to a murder that occurred on August 14, 2022, at the intersection of West Wood Street and Oakland Avenue. He is wanted on a $2 million […]
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Grass fire causes back up on Interstate 57

TUSCOLA, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police said all lanes on Interstate 57 near Tuscola are back open after a grass fire caused delays. According to Illinois State Police, a grass fire along Interstate 57 near milepost 216, 4 miles north of Tuscola, closed the right lane. As of 5:50 p.m. Friday, all lanes were opened back up, but traffic is moving slowly.
TUSCOLA, IL
WAND TV

1 injured after vehicle flips in Decatur crash

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — One person was taken to a local hospital Thursday after a two-vehicle crash, according to the Decatur Fire Department. First responders were called to the 2800 block of North Main Street at about 12:43 p.m. One of the vehicles involved was a truck, the fire department said, and the other was described as a compact SUV.
DECATUR, IL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WAND TV

Information sought in 2015 Petersburg cold case homicide

PETERSBURG, Ill. (WAND) - Crime Stoppers of Sangamon and Menard Counties are searching for information on a cold case homicide from 2015. The focus is on a homicide from October 15, 2015 where Olen Randall was found dead at a home in the 300 block of W. Adams St. in Petersburg.
PETERSBURG, IL
newschannel20.com

Police ask for help in Petersburg cold case murder

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — This week Crime Stoppers is seeking information to assist the Illinois State Police with a cold case Homicide Investigation that occurred On October 15th, 2015 where Olen Randall was found deceased at a residence located at 303 W. Adams Street in Petersburg, Illinois. Olen Randall’s...
PETERSBURG, IL
WCIA

Man arrested in connection to deadly shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police released further details about a Sunday shooting that resulted in a man’s death. In a news release, officers said it happened around 9 p.m. near North 8th and East Division streets. When police got to the scene, they found a man who had been shot multiple times. Officers started […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wgel.com

Fayette County Home Invasion, Drug Charges

David D.M. Hicks, age 24, of Vandalia, has been charged in Fayette County Circuit Court with the Class X offense of committing a home invasion which resulted in injury to a person. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of battery and another felony charge of allegedly possessing 15 to 100...
FAYETTE COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Teen charged in connection to car burglaries, thefts

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — An 18-year-old has been charged with burglary in connection to a series of car burglaries and thefts that happened in Taylorville last month. Drearion Neal of Springfield was arrested in Sangamon County on July 21 along with a juvenile suspect as part of an investigation into the burglary series. Two cars […]
TAYLORVILLE, IL

