Related
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Decatur police are investigating a shooting that took place Wednesday night. We're told it happened around 7:30 p.m. on Van Dyke Street in Decatur. Police say the victim was shot in the lower torso. No arrests have been made.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
