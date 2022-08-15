Read full article on original website
W.W. LittlejohnII
3d ago
of course we are, DeSantis is too busy looking at himself in the mirror with pretty dresses on to worry about people dying. Don't wanna trample their "rights".
Reply
2
Related
fox13news.com
'They're peddling poison to your kids': Sheriff Judd on massive drug bust
The investigation was focused on a drug trafficking ring that smuggled cocaine and meth from Mexico, according to a Polk County Sheriff's Office news release. The operation went through California, Tennessee, and Orlando.
foodsafetynews.com
Florida officials report death of vibrio patient
The Florida Department of Health in Escambia County is investigating a death related to a Vibrio vulnificus infection. Public health officials did not release any other information about the death. They did not say where the patient lived or the patient’s age. The officials are urging residents to take...
fox13news.com
'These are real people': Traffic deaths hit 20-year high in first quarter of 2022
TAMPA, Fla. - In just the first three months of the year, there were more than 9,500 traffic deaths nationwide. That's the highest first quarter in two decades. While the causes are nothing new, speed being a major factor, road safety advocates are calling for dramatic changes to get numbers down.
thewestsidegazette.com
Slavery in Florida Lost Black History
The sad truth of the origin of slavery in the US dates back to 1539 in Florida. This was decades before the common denotation of 1619 as the beginning of slavery in the US colonies. In 1539, slavery arrived in present-day Florida when the slave trader, Spanish explorer Hernando DeSoto, attempted to establish a permanent settlement here. His mission was to claim more territory for Spain. The African slaves were brought here as mining and agricultural laborers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox13news.com
Prosecutor's group text accidentally included judge, causes 2nd mistrial in Florida murder case
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A prosecutor in a Florida murder case complained about a judge's ruling in a group text message that included the judge, resulting in a second mistrial for a man charged with killing his girlfriend's young son. Now the defense wants the case dismissed altogether. Broward County...
850wftl.com
Martin County Health Officials: First child under four contracts monkey pox in Florida
(MARTIN COUNTY, FLA) — Martin County health officials are reporting that the first child in Florida under the age of four has contracted monkey pox. In all 1,266 infections have been reported statewide with nine juveniles cases. On Monday, the Florida Department of Health’s Reportable Disease Frequency Report listed...
fox13news.com
Video shows Brightline train slamming into SUV stuck on Florida tracks, moments after occupants escape
NORTH MIAMI, Fla. - Terrifying video captured the harrowing moment when a Brightline train crashed into an unoccupied SUV that was stuck on the railroad tracks in South Florida on Thursday. North Miami police said the vehicle was on the tracks between the lowered barrier arms as the train approached.
Florida State Attorney Suspended By DeSantis Allegedly Used Taxpayer Dollars For ‘Woke Justice’ Agenda
Andrew Warren, the former state attorney for Hillsborough County, allegedly used taxpayers’ funding to promote progressive activism, including making at least a half-dozen trips across the nation to learn more about woke justice, according to a new report. Florida’s Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended
wogx.com
WATCH: Transformer explodes over house during Florida thunderstorm
Video from a Ring video camera show power lines appear to pop, sending fiery sparks into the air, as thunderstorms moved through parts of Florida on Wednesday. Video courtesy: Jaclyn T./Orange City.
Who is Vanessa Brito? - Meet the woman helping thousands of Floridians get their unemployment benefits
MIAMI — Citizen activist Vanessa Brito has helped thousands of Floridians get the unemployment benefits they are owed. You may recognize her from First Coast News Facebook group Navigating Florida's Unemployment Maze where she is our official unemployment expert and an irreplaceable resource for people trapped in the system.
Minimum teacher’s salary raised by $8K in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks in Escambia Co.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference to recruit teachers at Cordova Park Elementary School in Escambia County. According to DeSantis, Florida has 1.3 million students in the Expanded Choice Program, which allows families to apply to attend schools outside of their zoned schools. DeSantis said the government has […]
WINKNEWS.com
Developer withdraws 100,000-acre Florida panther habitat conservation plan
A developer promised to set aside more than 100,000 acres for a panther preserve to give the endangered animals room to roam, but delays in the review process are why eastern Collier County property owners said they withdrew the habitat conservation plan. Ultimately, it means there will be less government...
Which Florida Counties Have the Most People Born and Raised in Florida Living There?
It's no secret that many families choose to move during the pandemic and that this gave way to a movement called the Great Pandemic Migration. An IBD/TIPP Poll during the pandemic found that 29% of Americans surveyed either moved during the coronavirus outbreak or planned to move.
Alligator hunting season starts in Florida with expanded time, weapons
ORLANDO, Fla. — (AP) — Florida’s alligator hunting season started Monday with new rules expanding the time and weapons that can be used. The new rules expanded alligator hunting to 24 hours a day, instead of the previous 17 hours a day, primarily at night and early morning, that had been allowed.
Four Florida First Responders Transported To Hospital After Fentanyl Exposure On Overdose Call
Four first responders in Florida required medical attention after responding to a call for overdose and being exposed to deadly Fentanyl while trying to save a life. Two Levy County Deputies along with two Levy County Department of Public Safety members, a Firefighter Paramedic, and
Study: Dangerous heat will impact Florida and much of US over next 50 years
A new "extreme heat belt" may end up reaching as far north as Chicago and will impact at least 107 million people by 2023, according to a new study released Monday.
click orlando
Central Florida boy, 10, loses leg in shark attack
ORLANDO, Fla. – An 10-year-old Central Florida boy was attacked by a shark in the Florida Keys on Saturday, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission. According to FWC, Jameson Reeder Jr. was snorkeling at Looe Key Reef around 4:30 p.m. when he was bitten on the leg by the shark.
Four Florida cities rank as most humid cities in the US
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — * The above video is from a previous unrelated story. This time of the year can be a steam bath. Step outside and bam, you're drenched in sweat. The swampy, thick heat and moisture can be a challenge in Florida cities. Hydration is key. A research...
WPTV
Florida surpasses 1,500 cases of monkeypox
STUART, Fla. — Florida has now surpassed 1,500 cases of monkeypox. While the majority are in Miami-Dade (553) and Broward counties (465), the first positive monkeypox case in a child under the age of 4 was confirmed in Martin County. Dr. Genon Wicina, a pediatrician with Cleveland Clinic on...
fox13news.com
Ousted Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren sues Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over suspension
TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough's suspended state attorney filed a federal lawsuit Wednesday, describing the Florida governor's order to suspend him as "blatant abuse." From Tallahassee, Andrew Warren accused Gov. Ron DeSantis of trying to "overturn a fair election." "I’m a twice elected prosecutor," Warren said Wednesday morning. "He can disagree...
Comments / 3