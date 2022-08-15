ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yorktown, NY

Take a stroll through the Forbidden Forest of Harry Potter, coming to Yorktown Oct. 22

By Heather Clark, Rockland/Westchester Journal News
 3 days ago

If you've ever wanted to step into the Wizarding World of Harry Potter without leaving the Hudson Valley, your chance is coming soon.

Beginning Oct. 22, a portion of Franklin D. Roosevelt State Park in Yorktown will transform into the franchise's Forbidden Forest.

"Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience" will welcome all ages of witches, wizards and muggles alike to a walking trail where they'll cast spells and experience creatures from both the "Harry Potter" and "Fantastic Beasts" franchises. Some creatures include centaurs, unicorns, hippogriffs and nifflers.

The experience, put together by Warner Brothers Themed Entertainment, Thinkwell and Unify, also has locations in Cheshire, United Kingdom and Leesburg, Virginia. This is the only New York-metro area location for the attraction.

Food and drinks as well as souvenirs will be available for purchase in a village at the trail's end.

"We are so excited to welcome Harry Potter’s Forbidden Forest to Yorktown," said Matthew Slater, Yorktown's town supervisor. "From Trader Joe’s to Harry Potter, we are once again proving that Yorktown is a destination for shoppers, witches and wizards of all ages. We look forward to welcoming new guests to our community and to show them all of the great attractions we have to offer."

If you go

Tickets start at $36 per adult and $25 for kids. Price is dependent on the day and time of the session chosen. Tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. on Aug. 18.

"Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience" will be open from 5 to 11 p.m., according to Yorktown officials. The full experience should take guests anywhere form 60 to 90 minutes to enjoy.

Go: Taconic State Parkway entrance to Franklin D. Roosevelt State Park, 2957 Crompond Road, Yorktown Heights; begins Oct. 22; a closing date for the attraction has not yet been announced. For more info, go to hpforbiddenforestexperience.com/westchester .

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News

