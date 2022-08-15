Read full article on original website
Ex-Virginia official sues after losing job over Jan. 6 posts
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A former Virginia official has filed a defamation lawsuit against Attorney General Jason Miyares and his staff after she lost her job over social media posts praising the Capitol rioters as “patriots” and falsely claiming Donald Trump won the 2020 election. Monique Miles alleges in her lawsuit that Miyares and members of his staff damaged her professional reputation when a spokesperson told the media she had resigned and that she was not transparent during her initial interviews for the job. Miles said she was forced out of her job and that she was never asked about her political views during her interviews. The lawsuit seeks $1 million in damages.
Grand jury wants school board members removed over massacre
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida grand jury empaneled after a deadly mass shooting at a Parkland high school has recommended that four members of that school board be fired. The grand jury in a report released Friday called on Gov. Ron DeSantis to suspend Broward County school board members Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Ann Murray and Laurie Rich Levinson. It also criticized former Superintendent Robert Runcie and former board member Rosalind Osgood, who is now a state senator. The grand jury has been investigating circumstances surrounding the 2018 shooting at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that left 17 dead. The board members did not immediately respond to requests for comment nor did DeSantis.
Ex-Indiana lawmaker sentenced in casino money scheme
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A former Indiana state senator has been sentenced to 10 months in prison for his role in a scheme that illegally funneled about $40,000 from a casino company to his unsuccessful 2016 congressional campaign. The federal investigation into contributions to Republican Brent Waltz’s campaign tied to a former casino executive led the Indiana Gaming Commission to force the company out of its lucrative ownership of casino projects in Gary and Terre Haute. Waltz said during Wednesday’s court hearing that his “greatest regret” was that his actions tarnished his reputation as a public servant. Former Indiana casino company executive John Keeler will be sentenced later Wednesday in the scheme.
Officials: 3 killed after planes collided in California
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say three people were killed after two small planes collided in Northern California while trying to land at a rural airport. The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Friday that the names of those killed Thursday at the Watsonville Municipal Airport will be released once their families have been notified. NTSB air safety investigator Fabian Salazar said that there were two people aboard a twin-engine Cessna 340 and only the pilot aboard a single-engine Cessna 152 during the crash. The city-owned airport does not have a control tower to direct aircraft landing and taking off. The airport accounts for about 40% of all general aviation activities in the Monterey Bay area, according to the City of Watsonville’s website.
Court opens door to voiding N. Carolina Voter ID amendment
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s Supreme Court opened the door Friday to nullifying a voter ID mandate approved by citizens in 2018. The court's 4-3 majority said lawmakers who put it on the ballot were elected from districts tainted by illegal racial bias. But since nullifying a voter approved amendment is a serious move, it wants a trial judge to gather more evidence first. It's a victory for the state NAACP, which said it shows that “rigging elections by trampling on the rights of Black voters has consequences.” Republican state House Speaker Tim Moore calls it “blatant judicial activism.”
2 shark bites reported at S. Carolina's most popular beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — Two swimmers have survived shark attacks this week at South Carolina’s most popular beach. Police say both were bitten in Myrtle Beach on the same day and a half-mile apart. One woman from Pittsburgh needed hundreds of stitches after she was bitten in the forearm in waist-deep water on Monday. The other suffered a more glancing bite to the leg. Shark attacks on humans are extremely rare. The International Shark Attack File says just 47 shark bites were reported at beaches in the U.S. last year, after many millions of people enjoyed the water.
Spielberg among donors in $22M Kansas campaign on abortion
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Abortion opponents and abortion rights advocates together spent more than $22 million on a ballot question this month in Kansas, and famed film director and producer Steven Spielberg contributed to the successful effort to affirm abortion rights. The campaign was over a proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution that would have allowed the Republican-controlled Legislature to further restrict or ban abortion. Finance reports filed by 40 groups and individuals with the state showed that abortion rights supporters spent $11.3 million on their campaign to defeat the measure. Abortion opponents who pushed the measure spent nearly $11.1 million. Spielberg and his actress wife Kate Capshaw each contributed $25,000 to the no campaign.
Authors and friends rally and read for Salman Rushdie
NEW YORK (AP) — Friends and fellow authors have spoken out on Salman Rushdie's behalf during a rally on the steps of the main branch of the New York Public Library. Friday's rally came a week after Rushdie was attacked onstage in western New York and hospitalized with stab wounds. His literary agent says he has been removed from a ventilator. Jeffrey Eugenides, Tina Brown and Kiran Desai were among those who shared wishes for a full recovery and read passages from his books, essays and speeches. Other readers included Gay Talese, Andrew Solomon and Reginald Dwayne Betts.
