WTGS
Car found in search for missing Charleston woman; man arrested on obstruction charge
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — As Charleston Police continue to search for a woman missing since Friday, Aug. 12, new developments emerged in the case on Thursday, resulting in the arrest of a man. Police announced Thursday afternoon that the vehicle of 41-year-old Megan Rich had been located in West...
WTGS
Beaufort County deputies arrest previously detained man for armed robbery
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) arrested a man, who was already detained, for an armed robbery in February at a landscaping nursery in Beaufort. According to officials, police arrested Andrew Brown, 37, of Beaufort, in connection to the robbery. BCSO deputies responded to...
WTGS
Man involved in shooting at hookah lounge turns himself in to Hinesville Police
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTGS) — The Hinesville Police Department apprehended a suspect involved in the shooting outside a hookah lounge on Aug. 14. Marco Rahjae Williams, 27, turned himself in to HPD for shooting a 30-year-old man outside of Roe's Room Hookah Lounge. The victim of the shooting sustained a...
WTGS
Identity of man killed in West 38th St., Savannah shooting revealed: Police
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah police were in the 800 block of West 38th Street investigating a shooting that left one man dead Thursday morning. Shortly after midnight, officers responded to reports of shots fired and found Phoenix Odom, 22, dead as a result of the shooting. The department...
WTGS
North Charleston Police officer involved in single-vehicle accident
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A North Charleston Police officer is being checked by medical personnel after a single-vehicle accident on Spruill Avenue on Wednesday. According to NCPD, the crash happened just before 5 p.m. near the intersection of Stromboli Avenue. The officer's condition has not been released. South...
WTGS
Car crash in Beaufort County leads to vehicle fire, leaves three injured
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — The Burton Fire Department responded to a car crash that left three injured at the intersection of Trask Parkway and Laurel Bay Road Thursday afternoon. According to officials, the crash happened just after 2:30 p.m. on Thursday with potentially critical injuries. When emergency personnel...
WTGS
Police apprehend suspect who crashed car into house during pursuit
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — A car crashed into a house at the intersection of East Anderson Street and Lincoln Street Thursday afternoon. According to Georgia State Patrol Spokeswoman Franka Young, Savannah Police requested GSP assistance to stop a vehicle at around 1:30 p.m. The driver didn't stop and led officials on a pursuit. During the pursuit, the individual lost control of their vehicle, crashing into a house.
WTGS
Man indicted on homicide charges in Wilmington River boating crash that left 5 dead
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — A jury at the Chatham County Courthouse indicted a man on homicide charges following a deadly boat crash on Wilmington River in May that left five people dead. Mark Stegall was charged with 10 counts of homicide by vessel in the first degree, six charges...
WTGS
Colleton triple murder suspect's fate in jury's hands after emotional testimony ends
WALTERBORO (WCIV) — A Colleton County jury will decide Friday if a man is guilty or innocent of murder charges in a 2017 triple homicide case. Suspect Kenneth Mar'Keith Chisolm did not take the witness stand to testify in his own defense after testimony wrapped and the state rested its case against him Thursday.
WTGS
Man arrested in off-campus apartment shooting near Georgia Southern University: Police
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTGS) — Statesboro Police Dept. detectives made an arrest in a shooting that left one injured at 111 South Apartments near Georgia Southern University on Saturday night. According to officials, detectives arrested Robert Arthur George, 22, of Statesboro, and recovered a firearm they believe he used in...
WTGS
Statesboro man arrested in stabbing incident
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTGS) — The Statesboro Police Department arrested a man following a stabbing at the 300 block of Johnson Street on Thursday. Police responded at 6:50 a.m. on Thursday to a man at Johnson Street with multiple stab wounds. He directed officials to another empty residence on Johnson Street where he said the stabbing occurred.
WTGS
1 dead after motorcycle crash on Highway 278 in Beaufort County: SCHP
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — One person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle on Highway 278 and Pinckney Colony Road Tuesday at 3:55 p.m, according to Trooper Nick Pye with South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP). The driver of a 2019 Toyota pick-up attempted to turn onto Highway...
WTGS
Savannah man arrested in Project Safe Neighborhood convicted on gun charges
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTGS) — A Chatham County man could face significant prison time after a jury convicted him of charges surrounding illegal gun possession. Raheem DaSheen Jackson, 30, who was arrested as a part of Project Safe Neighborhood, now awaits sentencing after being found guilty. A U.S. District Court...
WTGS
Hilton Head jellyfish sting has experts looking at local waters
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — “It’s not something you really expect when you’re on vacation in South Carolina." Karen Buzzi was with her family relaxing at the beach on Hilton Head Island on Sunday when her son came out of the water screaming. “I was...
WTGS
Carolina Shark Conservancy tags three sharks off Folly Beach
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Carolina Shark Conservancy recently tagged three blacktip sharks off Folly Beach this summer. The three female sharks were named Nala, Cleopatra, and Emily. "We absolutely love blacktips. They are one of our most numerous summer residents in Charleston," the conservancy posted to Facebook Tuesday. The...
WTGS
Rep. Carl Gilliard offers home-buying event to potential first-time homeowners
GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTGS) — A line of hopeful first-time homeowners wrapped around the Savannah Empowerment Center Thursday morning, all hoping to learn more about how to make their homeownership dreams a reality. With the hopes of making homeownership more accessible, State Representative Carl Gilliard hosted the "Come Get...
WTGS
SCCPSS discusses resolving teacher burnout at annual fall retreat
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah-Chatham County Public School Board began its annual fall retreat Thursday. Board members, teachers and district staff gathered to discuss issues the school district is facing and brainstorm solutions on how to address them. Superintendent Ann Levett said one of the biggest problems is...
WTGS
Savannah employment agency hosts job fair
POOLER, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah Signature Contingent Management office started a new series of hiring events on Wednesday. SCM, a staffing agency, is hosting the job fair to fill over 150 full-time industrial, janitorial and clerical positions. Recruitment specialist Tony Sutton said that by partnering with corporations and big...
WTGS
Georgia Southern partners with Bud Light for limited edition cans
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTGS) — Anheuser-Busch announced its sponsorship of Georgia Southern athletics on Friday. With the partnership, Anheuser-Busch will become the domestic beer, craft beer and seltzer sponsor of the Georgia Southern Eagles for the next three years. "We are grateful and appreciative of the continued support from Anheuser-Busch,"...
WTGS
Savannah Logistics Innovation Center starts accelerator program for startup companies
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah Logistics Innovation Center has partnered with several organizations to provide an accelerator program for startups in the Hostess City. Executive director Bart Gobeil said the program is intended to stir development in logistics to strengthen supply chains, especially around Georgia's ports. He said...
