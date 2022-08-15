ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort County, SC

North Charleston Police officer involved in single-vehicle accident

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A North Charleston Police officer is being checked by medical personnel after a single-vehicle accident on Spruill Avenue on Wednesday. According to NCPD, the crash happened just before 5 p.m. near the intersection of Stromboli Avenue. The officer's condition has not been released. South...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WTGS

Police apprehend suspect who crashed car into house during pursuit

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — A car crashed into a house at the intersection of East Anderson Street and Lincoln Street Thursday afternoon. According to Georgia State Patrol Spokeswoman Franka Young, Savannah Police requested GSP assistance to stop a vehicle at around 1:30 p.m. The driver didn't stop and led officials on a pursuit. During the pursuit, the individual lost control of their vehicle, crashing into a house.
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Statesboro man arrested in stabbing incident

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTGS) — The Statesboro Police Department arrested a man following a stabbing at the 300 block of Johnson Street on Thursday. Police responded at 6:50 a.m. on Thursday to a man at Johnson Street with multiple stab wounds. He directed officials to another empty residence on Johnson Street where he said the stabbing occurred.
STATESBORO, GA
WTGS

Carolina Shark Conservancy tags three sharks off Folly Beach

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Carolina Shark Conservancy recently tagged three blacktip sharks off Folly Beach this summer. The three female sharks were named Nala, Cleopatra, and Emily. "We absolutely love blacktips. They are one of our most numerous summer residents in Charleston," the conservancy posted to Facebook Tuesday. The...
FOLLY BEACH, SC
WTGS

Rep. Carl Gilliard offers home-buying event to potential first-time homeowners

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTGS) — A line of hopeful first-time homeowners wrapped around the Savannah Empowerment Center Thursday morning, all hoping to learn more about how to make their homeownership dreams a reality. With the hopes of making homeownership more accessible, State Representative Carl Gilliard hosted the "Come Get...
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

SCCPSS discusses resolving teacher burnout at annual fall retreat

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah-Chatham County Public School Board began its annual fall retreat Thursday. Board members, teachers and district staff gathered to discuss issues the school district is facing and brainstorm solutions on how to address them. Superintendent Ann Levett said one of the biggest problems is...
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Savannah employment agency hosts job fair

POOLER, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah Signature Contingent Management office started a new series of hiring events on Wednesday. SCM, a staffing agency, is hosting the job fair to fill over 150 full-time industrial, janitorial and clerical positions. Recruitment specialist Tony Sutton said that by partnering with corporations and big...
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Georgia Southern partners with Bud Light for limited edition cans

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTGS) — Anheuser-Busch announced its sponsorship of Georgia Southern athletics on Friday. With the partnership, Anheuser-Busch will become the domestic beer, craft beer and seltzer sponsor of the Georgia Southern Eagles for the next three years. "We are grateful and appreciative of the continued support from Anheuser-Busch,"...
STATESBORO, GA

