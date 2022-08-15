Read full article on original website
Rural Church Meeting & Potluck
The annual Rural Church meeting of the Bond County Historical and Genealogical Societies will be Thursday, August 25, at the Woburn Baptist Church, north of Greenville. It will be a potluck dinner starting at 6 PM and church members will provide the meat entrée and drinks. The program will follow at 7 PM and will highlight the history of the church and community. The public is invited.
Cavaletto Family Donates To KC
John and Connie Cavaletto of Salem, IL, recently donated $5,000 to the Michele Cavaletto Memorial Scholarship at Kaskaskia College. “I’m an alumna of Kaskaskia College and so is Michele’s daughter Rachel,” said Connie Cavaletto. “We are proud to present this donation to the scholarship on behalf of Michele’s granddaughter Harlann Michele.” Pictured (l-r) KC President George Evans, Harlann Lockwood, and Rachel Lockwood.
Wall & Wade To Receive Aviation Honor
Two Greenville pilots will be honored Saturday, August 20 at the Greenville Airport for their years in aviation. Jerry Wall and Marlin Wade will be presented the Wright Brothers Master Pilots Award by the Federal Aviation Administration for over 50 years of aviation experience. Marlin Wade enlisted in the U.S....
Shining Star Day Care Fundraiser Cookout & Open House
The new daycare in Greenville is holding a fundraiser and open house on Saturday, August 20. Shining Star Day Care Center opened June 22 and is in operation at the Greenville First Presbyterian Church, 501 North Idler Lane. Wes Pourchot and crew will have a fundraising cookout for Shining Star...
MG Unit 1 School Board Acts On Personnel Matters
The Mulberry Grove Unit 1 Board of Education met Monday night and handled several personnel matters. Letters of resignation were accepted from Tricia Stephens as a junior high teacher, Amanda Kuhlman as high school student council sponsor, Michelle Kessler as student advisor, Aristede Ephron as high school boys basketball head coach and Jarrett Barnes as high school boys basketball assistant coach.
Economic Development Director On City Plaza Grant
The City of Greenville received great news this week that it has been awarded a Rebuild Illinois Downtown and Main Streets Capital Program grant. The city is to get the full amount it requested, $1.9 million, for a downtown plaza and visitor’s center. WGEL’s Jeff Leidel asked Greenville Economic...
WNV Confirmed In Clinton County
The Clinton County Health Department has confirmed the first mosquitoes to test positive for West Nile virus. The Health Department collected several positive mosquito batches on August 15, from Rural Trenton, Germantown and Bartelso in Clinton County. West Nile virus is transmitted through the bite of a Culex pipiens mosquito,...
Udell V. Cook
Udell V. Cook, age 91 of Highland, IL, died Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital (BJC) in Saint Louis, MO. He was born on Friday, June 19, 1931, in Highland, IL, the son of Isaac and Stella (nee Frey) Cook. On Saturday, October 17, 1953, he married Kathryn A....
Charlotte Joan Foster
Charlotte Joan Foster, age 80 of Carlyle, passed away at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. Mrs. Foster was born in Breese, IL on March 24, 1942, a daughter of Carl Paul and Mildred Viola (nee Koehler) Meyer. She married Charles “Buddy” Foster in Salem on March 21, 1959, and he preceded her in death on August 24, 2020.
GHS Sports Preview Friday
Greenville High School sports fans will have the chance to see pre-season action by the volleyball, boys’ soccer and football teams Friday evening. The volleyball girls will scrimmage at 5 p.m. in the gymnasium. The soccer Comets also scrimmage at 5 o’clock on Tom Doll Field. About 6:30...
Fayette County Home Invasion, Drug Charges
David D.M. Hicks, age 24, of Vandalia, has been charged in Fayette County Circuit Court with the Class X offense of committing a home invasion which resulted in injury to a person. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of battery and another felony charge of allegedly possessing 15 to 100...
Wesclin Defeats Baseball Blue Jays
The Greenville Blue Jays baseball team was no match for the Wesclin Warriors Tuesday. Playing at Wesclin, the Jays were defeated 14-1 in a four- inning contest. The Warriors batted in just three innings, scoring two in the first, seven in the second and five in the third. Greenville scored...
