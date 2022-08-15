Read full article on original website
uwm.edu
Some students spend summer doing something unusual
Summertime and the living is easy. But not the for the many UWM students who spend their summers earning money for school and acquiring new skills. Sometimes those summer jobs turn out to be both fun and interesting. Here’s a look at how students spent their summer “vacation.”
uwm.edu
UWM Research Foundation awards new Catalyst Grants for health projects
The UWM Research Foundation has recently awarded Catalyst Grant funding totaling $150,000 for UWM research projects that focus on new treatments for human health. Now in its 15th year, the Catalyst Grant Program collectively has awarded more than $5.58 million dollars in seed funding for 105 projects. These projects have led to nearly $29 million in follow-on investments in UWM technologies, 59 issued patents and 28 license/option agreements.
