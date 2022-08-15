Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
strose.edu
Saint Rose political science professor’s anti-racism efforts earn YWCA honor
The YWCA-Greater Capital Region recently named Dr. Angela Ledford, professor of political science at Saint Rose, the 2022 Resourceful Woman of the Year. The organization praised her strong support for its anti-racism efforts and participation in various panel discussions. The group also cited her advocacy for reproductive justice and abolishing prisons.
strose.edu
New preferred partnership with Hannaford provides tuition discount for chain’s employees
Hannaford, a supermarket chain with more than 180 stores and 26,000 employees throughout Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Vermont, and New York, has become a preferred partner of The College of Saint Rose, providing Hannaford associates a 20% discount on tuition for undergraduate and graduate degree and certificate programs. Saint Rose...
New Tax Deductions For Teachers In New York State
The 2022-2023 school year is just about to begin across New York State and parents everywhere are getting ready! Not only is it an exciting time for the students, the parents are also looking forward to the regular routine to begin. Among the anticipation, and excitement of back-to-school shopping, teachers...
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Ballston Spa Board Of Education Meeting Rescheduled
BALLSTON SPA — Turbulent times have struck the Ballston Spa City School District. This comes off the back of the unanimous approval of “Policy 7552 Student Gender Identity” – which has sparked debate both online on sites like Facebook and in person at school board meetings this summer. While recent board meetings haven’t been filmed (another cause for criticism from Ballston Spa parents), the upcoming meeting, originally scheduled for August 17, will be live streamed on the district YouTube channel and published online at a later time.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
strose.edu
Two more members of security complete Campus Public Safety Officer (CPSO) course
College security personnel Corporal Justin Rivera and Security Officer Devon Tucker graduated from the Campus Public Safety Officer course at the Zone 5 Police Academy in Schenectady on August 16. The course ran from May 31 through August 16 and shared programs with police recruits and peace officers. The training...
beckersasc.com
2 New York physicians building eye center
Two independent physician practice owners are building a new center in Bethlehem, N.Y., the Albany Business Review reported Aug. 15. Ophthalmologists Michael Pokabla, DO, owner of Glaucoma Consultants of The Capital Region, and Edward Wladis, MD, owner of Lions Eye Institute, both based in Slingerlands, will share ownership of the new center, the report said. It will be a one-story, 9,000-square-foot office building with 76 parking spaces.
streetfoodblog.com
From financial professor to deli operator: Native of Pakistan pleased to make a residing in Gloversville
GLOVERSVILLE – A couple of minutes after he had made his twelfth and thirteenth sub sandwiches of the day, for 2 younger males who regarded like that they had spent the final eight hours working exterior, Khalid Saleem watched a red-faced man in shorts and a blue t-shirt stagger into his comfort retailer late on a latest afternoon.
Nothing Bundt Cakes giving away free cakes for 25th birthday
Nothing Bundt Cakes, a bakery specializing in bundt cakes, is giving away 250 free cakes at each location to celebrate its 25th birthday. The bakery has locations in Albany and Clifton Park.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WNYT
Ronald Riggi, Saratoga businessman and philanthropist, dies at 80
Ronald Riggi, who was a philanthropist and businessman based out of Saratoga Springs, has died at the age of 80 today. In a Facebook post, New York state Senator Daphne Jordan said that Ronald Riggi was a great philanthropist and promoter for Saratoga Springs. He was on the board of SPAC and was the secretary of the Board of Trustees of the Saratoga Regional YMCA.
Train now running between Saratoga, Burlington
An Amtrak train service that travels daily between New York City and Rutland, Vermont, is about to make some new stops. The Ethan Allen Express is coming to Saratoga Springs, as well as Burlington in northern Vermont.
A Tomato Disaster Headed For New York State?
Putting in a garden is something that most homeowners always say that they want to do. Very few actually can pull off a successful garden each summer. If you have every tried, you know how hard it can be and how much work is involved. The other issue is that when harvest time comes around, everything is ready at once and you have more than you can handle! But this summer, that is very good news.
Chad Brown arrested for domestic incident
Chad Brown has 112 wins at Saratoga Race Course this season, 10 more than Todd Pletcher (92). Over his career, Brown has 2,260 firsts in 8,882 starts.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
DEC: First EHD case of 2022 found in Dutchess County
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) said Wednesday that a white-tailed deer in the town of Dover Plains died recently after contracting Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD).
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Ballston Spa Family Fun Day
Ballston Spa — The Village of Ballston Spa is bringing back Family Fun Day on Sunday, August 21. This block party like event will be held from 1-6 p.m. on Front Street in the center of the Village of Ballston Spa. The event is is free to attend. Family...
NY tells Upstate New Yorkers to cut back on lawn watering amid drought watch
Albany, N.Y. — New York is urging much of upstate New York to conserve water as weeks without soaking rains have put many areas into a drought watch. The watch now includes most New York counties except for those in the Adirondacks, those bordering Lake Ontario to the east, and New York City’s five boroughs and Westchester County. The state is encouraging residents in affected counties, particularly those dependent on private wells, to conserve water whenever possible during the coming weeks.
13 WHAM
IG report shines light on NYSP reaction to Trooper, Cuomo daughter relationship
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A recently released report from the New York State Inspector General details a relationship between former governor Andrew Cuomo’s daughter and a State Trooper, as well as how the State Police handled the situation. In May 2020, trooper Dane Pfeiffer revealed in an interview...
WRGB
Amtrak to hold one day hiring event to recruit local talent
Albany, NY (WRGB) — While many companies continue to make cuts across the board, Amtrak is saying “all aboard.”. They’re looking to hire thousands across the country, including right here in the Capital Region. From 1:15PM to 2:45 PM Wednesday at the Albany Hilton, Amtrak will be...
WCAX
COVID outbreak closes Vermont summer camp early
NORTH HERO, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont summer camp is bidding farewell to campers a little earlier than planned. Camp Abnaki in North Hero was scheduled to go full throttle this year despite COVID. All kids enrolled in the program were required to be fully vaccinated along with camp counselors.
NEWS10 ABC
Will we see the Northern Lights in Albany this week?
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In what could be the first of multiple hits in the next several days, a minor coronal mass ejection hit Earth’s Magnetic Field on Wednesday, August 17. NOAA forecasters say that this could lead to strong G3 class geomagnetic storms, particularly from August 18-19.
Glens Falls history poking out of the Hudson River
Take a walk along the bridge connecting Glens Falls and South Glens Falls, and you may notice some things have changed on the Hudson River running beneath the Route 9 passage. For one thing, a lack of water. For another, some remnants of the past.
Comments / 0