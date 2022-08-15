ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

strose.edu

Saint Rose political science professor’s anti-racism efforts earn YWCA honor

The YWCA-Greater Capital Region recently named Dr. Angela Ledford, professor of political science at Saint Rose, the 2022 Resourceful Woman of the Year. The organization praised her strong support for its anti-racism efforts and participation in various panel discussions. The group also cited her advocacy for reproductive justice and abolishing prisons.
96.1 The Breeze

New Tax Deductions For Teachers In New York State

The 2022-2023 school year is just about to begin across New York State and parents everywhere are getting ready! Not only is it an exciting time for the students, the parents are also looking forward to the regular routine to begin. Among the anticipation, and excitement of back-to-school shopping, teachers...
INCOME TAX
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Ballston Spa Board Of Education Meeting Rescheduled

BALLSTON SPA — Turbulent times have struck the Ballston Spa City School District. This comes off the back of the unanimous approval of “Policy 7552 Student Gender Identity” – which has sparked debate both online on sites like Facebook and in person at school board meetings this summer. While recent board meetings haven’t been filmed (another cause for criticism from Ballston Spa parents), the upcoming meeting, originally scheduled for August 17, will be live streamed on the district YouTube channel and published online at a later time.
Albany, NY
Education
beckersasc.com

2 New York physicians building eye center

Two independent physician practice owners are building a new center in Bethlehem, N.Y., the Albany Business Review reported Aug. 15. Ophthalmologists Michael Pokabla, DO, owner of Glaucoma Consultants of The Capital Region, and Edward Wladis, MD, owner of Lions Eye Institute, both based in Slingerlands, will share ownership of the new center, the report said. It will be a one-story, 9,000-square-foot office building with 76 parking spaces.
BETHLEHEM, NY
streetfoodblog.com

From financial professor to deli operator: Native of Pakistan pleased to make a residing in Gloversville

GLOVERSVILLE – A couple of minutes after he had made his twelfth and thirteenth sub sandwiches of the day, for 2 younger males who regarded like that they had spent the final eight hours working exterior, Khalid Saleem watched a red-faced man in shorts and a blue t-shirt stagger into his comfort retailer late on a latest afternoon.
GLOVERSVILLE, NY
WNYT

Ronald Riggi, Saratoga businessman and philanthropist, dies at 80

Ronald Riggi, who was a philanthropist and businessman based out of Saratoga Springs, has died at the age of 80 today. In a Facebook post, New York state Senator Daphne Jordan said that Ronald Riggi was a great philanthropist and promoter for Saratoga Springs. He was on the board of SPAC and was the secretary of the Board of Trustees of the Saratoga Regional YMCA.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
KISS 104.1

A Tomato Disaster Headed For New York State?

Putting in a garden is something that most homeowners always say that they want to do. Very few actually can pull off a successful garden each summer. If you have every tried, you know how hard it can be and how much work is involved. The other issue is that when harvest time comes around, everything is ready at once and you have more than you can handle! But this summer, that is very good news.
CALIFORNIA STATE
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Ballston Spa Family Fun Day

Ballston Spa — The Village of Ballston Spa is bringing back Family Fun Day on Sunday, August 21. This block party like event will be held from 1-6 p.m. on Front Street in the center of the Village of Ballston Spa. The event is is free to attend. Family...
BALLSTON SPA, NY
Syracuse.com

NY tells Upstate New Yorkers to cut back on lawn watering amid drought watch

Albany, N.Y. — New York is urging much of upstate New York to conserve water as weeks without soaking rains have put many areas into a drought watch. The watch now includes most New York counties except for those in the Adirondacks, those bordering Lake Ontario to the east, and New York City’s five boroughs and Westchester County. The state is encouraging residents in affected counties, particularly those dependent on private wells, to conserve water whenever possible during the coming weeks.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WRGB

Amtrak to hold one day hiring event to recruit local talent

Albany, NY (WRGB) — While many companies continue to make cuts across the board, Amtrak is saying “all aboard.”. They’re looking to hire thousands across the country, including right here in the Capital Region. From 1:15PM to 2:45 PM Wednesday at the Albany Hilton, Amtrak will be...
ALBANY, NY
WCAX

COVID outbreak closes Vermont summer camp early

NORTH HERO, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont summer camp is bidding farewell to campers a little earlier than planned. Camp Abnaki in North Hero was scheduled to go full throttle this year despite COVID. All kids enrolled in the program were required to be fully vaccinated along with camp counselors.
NORTH HERO, VT
NEWS10 ABC

Will we see the Northern Lights in Albany this week?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In what could be the first of multiple hits in the next several days, a minor coronal mass ejection hit Earth’s Magnetic Field on Wednesday, August 17. NOAA forecasters say that this could lead to strong G3 class geomagnetic storms, particularly from August 18-19.
ALBANY, NY

