Kittens Ain’t Biscuits, Randy and Daria Jones will be performing at the West Virginia Botanic Garden on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. The duo plays originals and covers with Randy on electric and acoustic guitar, while Daria sings and plays percussion, harmonica and kazoo. All ages are welcome to join on the Event Lawn with blankets or camping chairs. Admission is $5 for botanical garden members and $10 for non-members. Guests can register in advance here.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO