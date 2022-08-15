Read full article on original website
New faces, old rivalries: WVU football has a challenging season ahead
There are a lot of fresh faces in WVU football this season, with the team seeing 11 transfers and one of the largest recruiting classes since before the pandemic. At the same time, the Mountaineers will face some of the most challenging matchups in recent years. The "Backyard Brawl," a...
WVU women's soccer opens regular season on scoreless draw against Indiana
The West Virginia women's soccer team finished in a scoreless draw in its first match against the Indiana Hoosiers on Thursday, as the Mountaineers opened up the 2022 regular season at home. The Mountaineers (0-0-1) and Hoosiers (0-0-1) played to a draw in the first 45 minutes, with a lot...
WVU volleyball returns, building on first ever NCAA tournament appearance
The West Virginia volleyball team will return for the 2022 season with a lot of hope, finishing its last season with a 19-10 record. Last year, the team appeared in its first NCAA Tournament in program history. WVU finished tied-for-third in the Big 12 with an 8-8 conference record, a...
More than half of WVU's blue lights out of service
Haley Jones is one of many prospective students who were told about WVU’s blue light emergency call system last year while touring campus. During her tour, Jones and her family noticed a number of the blue lights were broken. She said her tour guide assured the lights would be fixed and operational by the time she returned as a freshman.
‘It’s ridiculous’: Students grapple with new parking fee at WVU Coliseum
For the first time ever, students and employees are paying to park at the WVU Coliseum. The fee was implemented just as classes began for the semester. The Coliseum has longed served students as one of the only free parking options available on campus. Now, it’s just one of many rising costs facing students.
Back in style: Vintage Fest returns to Morgantown for its third year
Vintage Fest is coming back to Morgantown this weekend with 35 vendors and a variety of food trucks. Gallery 304, a vintage clothing store located in downtown Morgantown, will host the event at Edith Barrel Riverfront Park in Star City on Sunday. Vendors will be set up from noon to 8 p.m. with free admission.
Three things to do in Morgantown this weekend
Kittens Ain’t Biscuits, Randy and Daria Jones will be performing at the West Virginia Botanic Garden on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. The duo plays originals and covers with Randy on electric and acoustic guitar, while Daria sings and plays percussion, harmonica and kazoo. All ages are welcome to join on the Event Lawn with blankets or camping chairs. Admission is $5 for botanical garden members and $10 for non-members. Guests can register in advance here.
Morgantown, University police face ongoing officer shortages
Life in Morgantown is picking up again as students flood the city for another semester at West Virginia University. Meanwhile, local law enforcement is coming up short-handed. Danielle Trumble, deputy mayor and fifth ward city councilor, brought attention to Morgantown Police Department’s lull in police applicants during a city council meeting last month. Local police departments are currently working towards bringing their numbers back up without having to limit their coverage of the city.
Big Daddy fundraising campaign cut short
Over the summer, Protect Morgantown has battled with firearms retailer Big Daddy Guns over the opening of the company’s new storefront downtown. The group of residents has continually expressed safety concerns with the location of the business. Earlier this month, the gun company challenged Protect Morgantown to a fundraising...
