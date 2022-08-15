Air fryers have taken kitchens across the world by storm in recent years. They're safe, affordable and relatively healthy ways to get crispy fried food without hot stoves or greasy oil. Many kitchens now have air fryers as a staple small appliance, just like toasters or coffee makers. There are lots of different kinds of air fryers out there, but if you're looking for a great deal on a good air fryer, check out this 3.4-quart Insignia digital air fryer, now just $30 at Best Buy, which owns the Insignia brand.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO