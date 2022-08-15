ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KWCH.com

Police pursuit ends when suspect crashes into pole

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A brief police chase early Friday ended when the suspect attempted to avoid spikes and crashed into a telephone pole and parked cars. The chase began at around 3:20 a.m. after deputies observed suspicious activity from suspects near a vehicle with a trailer near Kellogg and West Street. The suspects dropped the trailer at a local business, and deputies discovered that the vehicle and the trailer were both stolen. They followed the vehicle and attempted to make a stop, but the vehicle got onto Kellogg and then drove the wrong way on I-235 for a few minutes.
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Chase ends with crash in west Wichita

An overnight police chase ended with a crash in a west Wichita neighborhood. Sheriff’s deputies reportedly tried to stop a stolen car after seeing suspicious activity near Kellogg and West. The driver fled, reportedly getting onto Kellogg, then going the wrong way on I-235. The driver got off the highway, and the chase resumed on West street.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Toddler drowns in pool at east Wichita home

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A child drowned at a home in east Wichita on Friday. Emergency crews were called to the home in the 1900 block of Siefkin, near 21st and Woodlawn, shortly before 2 p.m. Lt. Dale Mattern, with the Wichita Police Department, said the 2-3-year-old child had made...
WICHITA, KS
classiccountry1070.com

Driver injured in crash following chase in south Wichita

A driver was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after crashing into a concrete barrier during a chase with law enforcement officers in south Wichita. The chase was reported around 11:50 p.m. Monday. A vehicle was being chased westbound on 47th Street South when it hit a barrier near West Street. The car then caught fire after the crash.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

44 animals seized from home in SE Sedgwick County

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Animal Control rescued several dozen animals from a home in southeast Sedgwick County on Thursday. The county confirmed that a warrant was served after the animals were found living in hoarding conditions. Forty-four (44) animals, including multiple dogs, birds and cats, were removed from the residence.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

Evergy, City of Wichita hold meeting to discuss installing huge steel power poles in Wichita neighborhood

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Evergy is upgrading a transmission line in north Wichita, and to do so, the company will have to install some steel power poles. Westar Energy, which merged with another company to form Evergy, installed those poles near 9th and Green a few years ago in Wichita, leaving some neighbors furious. The City of Wichita and Evergy hosted a meeting Thursday to discuss this new project with neighbors in hopes of preventing future problems.
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Arrest made in southeast Wichita shooting

A 21-year-old man has been arrested for Monday’s fatal shooting in southeast Wichita. 49-year-old Dennis Haynes was shot at a home in the 5200 block of E. Gilbert, near Lincoln and Oliver. Police say two men came into the home, shot Haynes, then left the area. The 21-year-old suspect...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Storms possible through early Saturday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says storm chances return to the forecast this afternoon through the overnight hours. Storms will be scattered to widespread at times. The best chance of seeing storms will be over southern and eastern Kansas after 2 p.m. into the evening hours. While some storms may be strong to severe with heavy rain, small hail, and gusty winds, widespread severe weather is not expected.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

2 men charged in deadly Old Town shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The two suspects in last weekend’s Old Town shooting made their first court appearance Wednesday afternoon. Investigators determined that 22-year-old Deandre Greenley was shot multiple times from a black Ford Edge occupied by Christopher Dyas and Seqorea Sweeney. Dyas is charged with first-degree murder in...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

$230M project to improve commute on E. Kellogg set to start next June

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A recent pause in Kellogg construction didn’t last. In December, the heavily traveled east-west thoroughfare was briefly construction-free in Wichita for the first time many could remember. The work to improve the highway turned freeway kicks into high gear with an anticipated expansion project set to start next year.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Arrest made in Monday’s deadly shooting on E Gilbert

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Authorities arrested Caviontay Ramone Conway on Thursday in connection to a deadly shooting on Monday in southeast Wichita. Conway faces charges of first-degree murder in the commission of a felony, aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping and a drug charge. He is alleged to have killed a 40-year-old man in a shooting in the 5200 block of E. Gilbert. The shooting happened just before 8 a.m. Monday.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Man arrested in Club Rodeo incident

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita man accused of hitting several people and vehicles with an SUV in the parking lot of a south Wichita club has been arrested. The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said 42-year-old Jason Beard was arrested and booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on Monday on four counts of aggravated assault, criminal damage to property and failing to stop at the scene of an injury accident.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

El Dorado Lake added to ‘watch status’ for blue-green algae

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) issued several public health advisories for Kansas lakes due to toxic blue-green algae. El Dorado Lake is among the Kansas lakes under a watch status for blue-green algae. “A...
EL DORADO, KS
KSN News

Buckling concrete blocks off street NE of Wichita

BEL AIRE, Kan. (KSNW) — According to the City of Bel Aire, due to concrete buckling on East 53rd St N, it has been blocked off from N Pebblecreek St to N Cypress Dr. According to the City, “The concrete has buckled about 12 inches.” The City is asking residents to avoid the area. The […]
BEL AIRE, KS

