LMPD chief upholds termination for officer federally charged in Breonna Taylor case
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police Chief Erika Shields on Friday fired one of the officers recently charged with falsifying parts of the search warrant used to raid Breonna Taylor's home and obstructing the federal investigation into her death. Shields had already notified Kyle Meany last week of her...
State Drops Charges In Big Four Bridge Shooting
The Jefferson County Grand Jury has decided not to indict a Louisville man taken into custody in connection to a shooting on the Big Four Bridge on June 11. William Devon Thompson, 31, was initially charged with six counts of first-degree assault and one count of disorderly conduct after five teenagers were shot on the Big Four Bridge and Thompson’s 9-year-old child was grazed by a bullet.
Federal grand jury indicts three men in two separate carjackings in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A federal grand jury in Louisville handed down two indictments Wednesday. Law enforcement officials announced the charges in a news release. The grand jury indicted 21-year-old Corey Buford of Louisville with carjacking and brandishing a firearm at Kearney Motorsports on April 14, 2022. According to court documents, that's when Buford allegedly called the dealership and said he was interested in buying a BMW, but didn't have a way to get there. So the staff offered to meet him and give him a ride, but the employee did not arrive in the agreed upon location in the BMW, and there was no sign of Buford.
WLKY.com
Man wanted by FBI flees police carrying little boy, gets arrested in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department says they have a man wanted by the FBI in custody after a pursuit on Thursday. LMPD said they were assisting the FBI with a wanted subject and when they boxed the man's vehicle in, he struck three officers' cars and several civilian cars. They also said he scraped the safety arm on a Jefferson County Public Schools bus.
Man sentenced to 25 years after guilty plea in deadly home invasion in Russell
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man will spend the next 25 years behind bars after pleading guilty for his role in a deadly robbery attempt that happened in 2017. Marlon Carpenter negotiated a plea deal, which resulted in him receiving a 20-year sentence on two counts of manslaughter, robbery and burglary, and five years for an assault charge.
Teenage gun violence advocate killed in crash memorialized on 17th birthday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Family and friends gathered on Thursday to honor the memory of Ki’Anthony Tyus, a young gun violence advocate killed in a car crash, on what would have been his 17th birthday. Ki’Anthony is being memorialized with a bench in his name, located at Waterfront Park...
Big Four Bridge shooting: Grand jury not indicting father, says he acted in self-defense
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Jefferson County grand jury has decided that a Louisville father involved in a shooting at the Big 4 Bridge, which left multiple people injured, was justified when he fired a gun that night. The shooting happened around 9 p.m. on June 11. Police said multiple...
Surveillance video from Clark County Jail released by sheriff following lawsuits
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel is refuting claims made by women in multiple lawsuits alleging they were sexually assaulted by incarcerated men after an officer gave them keys to the women's dorms. The lawsuits, including one at the federal level, allege the women were assaulted over...
Lawsuit claims Thorntons, security company were negligent in fatal gas station shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The family of a man who was killed at a Thorntons in downtown Louisville is suing the gas station chain and company that provides security at that location. David K. Dickson, 36, died in a shooting at the gas station on South 1st Street and West...
Mail carrier robberies under investigation after two robbed within two weeks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two mail carriers being robbed within a two-week time frame around Louisville. No one has been arrested so far. Mail carrier robberies are becoming a growing problem across the country. During the pandemic, mail theft surged. Online marketplaces now routinely sell stolen checks and stolen postal...
Grand Jury Indicts Woman After Deadly Crash
A Jefferson County Grand Jury has indicted a Louisville woman on multiple charges, including murder, in connection with a deadly crash on Eastern Parkway late last Fall. Melissa Lauren Ybarra, 48, was indicted August 10. In addition to murder, she is charged with one count of assault, four counts of wanton endangerment, two counts of criminal mischief, one count of operating a vehicle under the influence and one count of speeding.
Two men plead guilty in thefts of $90K worth of catalytic converters
WILLIAMSPORT – Two Cuban citizens have admitted transporting 30 stolen catalytic converters worth approximately $90,000 across state lines with the intent to sell them. Jose William Perez-Felipe, 26, and Wilber Sori San-Miguel, 31, both of Louisville, Kentucky, pleaded guilty Thursday in U.S. Middle District Court to a charge of conspiracy to transport stolen goods in interstate commerce.
Mother of slain woman attends arraignment of man in Smoketown double homicide case
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The mother of a murdered woman was in court Tuesday morning for the accused killer’s arraignment. A grand jury indicted Mahlon Harris for the murders of Antonia Lucas and Daniel Key, Jr. Police say Harris shot them in December 2020 while they were inside a...
Louisville police arrest man found with stolen mail, including checks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police arrested a man for having stolen mail, including checks, that didn't belong to him. Clarence Still, 40, was arrested for the crime on Monday. He's charged with receiving stolen property, having a gun as a convicted felon and for possession of crystal meth.
Trial set for Breonna Taylor protesters charged with shutting down Clark Memorial Bridge
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Twenty-six protesters charged with shutting down the 2nd Street Bridge as part of a Black Lives Matter Protest in June, 2020 will be tried together in early November. Jury selection is expected to begin Nov. 3 with the trial starting on Nov. 7. The protesters are...
Proposed Oldham County gun range gets denied
OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — Dozens of people filled the Oldham County Fiscal Court room on Thursday as residents awaited a decision that they say would negatively affect Westport, Ky., and surrounding homes. Those in opposition of the gun range wore red and held signs reading “no outdoor gun range”,...
Update: authorities release ID of 70-year-old who died in motorcycle crash in east Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified a man who died after a motorcycle crash Thursday afternoon. Officers with the department's Eighth Division were called to the crash around 2:30 p.m. on South Beckley Station Road, off Shelbyville Road near the Parklands of Floyds Fork, in east Louisville, according to a news release.
