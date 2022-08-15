ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WHAS11

FBI announces 3 arrested in relation to Louisville car jackings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The FBI announced three arrests in connection to two car-jackings that happened earlier this year in Louisville. They said the arrests come after a joint investigation with the FBI, homeland security, ATF and LMPD. According to the justice department, a federal grand jury returned two indictments...
wvih.com

State Drops Charges In Big Four Bridge Shooting

The Jefferson County Grand Jury has decided not to indict a Louisville man taken into custody in connection to a shooting on the Big Four Bridge on June 11. William Devon Thompson, 31, was initially charged with six counts of first-degree assault and one count of disorderly conduct after five teenagers were shot on the Big Four Bridge and Thompson’s 9-year-old child was grazed by a bullet.
wdrb.com

Federal grand jury indicts three men in two separate carjackings in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A federal grand jury in Louisville handed down two indictments Wednesday. Law enforcement officials announced the charges in a news release. The grand jury indicted 21-year-old Corey Buford of Louisville with carjacking and brandishing a firearm at Kearney Motorsports on April 14, 2022. According to court documents, that's when Buford allegedly called the dealership and said he was interested in buying a BMW, but didn't have a way to get there. So the staff offered to meet him and give him a ride, but the employee did not arrive in the agreed upon location in the BMW, and there was no sign of Buford.
WLKY.com

Man wanted by FBI flees police carrying little boy, gets arrested in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department says they have a man wanted by the FBI in custody after a pursuit on Thursday. LMPD said they were assisting the FBI with a wanted subject and when they boxed the man's vehicle in, he struck three officers' cars and several civilian cars. They also said he scraped the safety arm on a Jefferson County Public Schools bus.
WLKY.com

Man sentenced to 25 years after guilty plea in deadly home invasion in Russell

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man will spend the next 25 years behind bars after pleading guilty for his role in a deadly robbery attempt that happened in 2017. Marlon Carpenter negotiated a plea deal, which resulted in him receiving a 20-year sentence on two counts of manslaughter, robbery and burglary, and five years for an assault charge.
WHAS11

Two postal workers robbed in two weeks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LMPD officers arrested a man Monday in relation to the robbery of two postal workers in a two week period. Clarence Still is facing multiple charges including receiving stolen property. According to an arrest citation, he had several items of mail from southwest Louisville, including checks...
wvih.com

Grand Jury Indicts Woman After Deadly Crash

A Jefferson County Grand Jury has indicted a Louisville woman on multiple charges, including murder, in connection with a deadly crash on Eastern Parkway late last Fall. Melissa Lauren Ybarra, 48, was indicted August 10. In addition to murder, she is charged with one count of assault, four counts of wanton endangerment, two counts of criminal mischief, one count of operating a vehicle under the influence and one count of speeding.
PennLive.com

Two men plead guilty in thefts of $90K worth of catalytic converters

WILLIAMSPORT – Two Cuban citizens have admitted transporting 30 stolen catalytic converters worth approximately $90,000 across state lines with the intent to sell them. Jose William Perez-Felipe, 26, and Wilber Sori San-Miguel, 31, both of Louisville, Kentucky, pleaded guilty Thursday in U.S. Middle District Court to a charge of conspiracy to transport stolen goods in interstate commerce.
wdrb.com

Louisville police arrest man found with stolen mail, including checks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police arrested a man for having stolen mail, including checks, that didn't belong to him. Clarence Still, 40, was arrested for the crime on Monday. He's charged with receiving stolen property, having a gun as a convicted felon and for possession of crystal meth.
spectrumnews1.com

Proposed Oldham County gun range gets denied

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — Dozens of people filled the Oldham County Fiscal Court room on Thursday as residents awaited a decision that they say would negatively affect Westport, Ky., and surrounding homes. Those in opposition of the gun range wore red and held signs reading “no outdoor gun range”,...
wdrb.com

Update: authorities release ID of 70-year-old who died in motorcycle crash in east Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified a man who died after a motorcycle crash Thursday afternoon. Officers with the department's Eighth Division were called to the crash around 2:30 p.m. on South Beckley Station Road, off Shelbyville Road near the Parklands of Floyds Fork, in east Louisville, according to a news release.
