Report says this North Texas hosts one of the best Oktoberfest celebrations in the country
Oktoberfest. It's one of those things where everyone can gather together and set aside all differences to enjoy some beer drinking, great music and German foods-galore.
Joseph Alberto Salas, age 29, formerly of Brady
Joseph Alberto Salas, age 29, of Dallas, and formerly of Brady, passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022 in San Angelo, Texas. Joseph was born April 20, 1993 in Brownwood, Texas to Mario Salas, Jr. and Amy Jo Torres. He grew up in Brady and was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Brady. He worked in construction. Joseph was very artistic and inventive. He enjoyed working with his hands, working on cars, fishing, being in the wilderness and cooking. He had a big heart and was very compassionate. He adored his kids and spending time with them.
Irving, El Paso among top 50 hottest zip codes in US for buyer demand & fast-selling homes
DALLAS (KDAF) — When checking out areas for new homes, everyone looks at cities, counties and states to see what the move is for their next move, but what about zip codes?. Two Texas zip codes have found themselves among the top 50 hottest zip codes for high buyer demand and fast-selling homes according to realtor.com. “The hottest areas are those that have high demand from buyers, in other words, lots of unique viewers per each property listed for sale, and fast-selling homes, an indicator of limited supply.”
This Plano home that’s close to Legacy West, has a backyard space that you just have to see
A home for sale in Plano not only has a backyard that could only be described as an oasis dream come true, but it’s also just a few miles from some of the best shopping and dining in the metroplex. The home, located on the northside of Legacy in...
10 Restaurants To Try Before The Summer Ends
Kids are back to school, fall is only a month away and we are as close to Halloween as we are to the last Memorial day, time is of the essence! Check our bucket list and plan your last days of summer. Let’s begin with our favorite restaurants. After two...
The District at Celina breaks ground
Work has begun on another piece of the puzzle that will form Celina’s future. On Tuesday, Dallas-based company Alpine Start Development broke ground on The District at Celina, a 303-unit four-story garden-style multifamily development located at 1055 South Oklahoma Drive.
'Deprived of our rights as Texans': H-E-B, Texas, wants an H-E-B
HURST, Texas — H-E-B wants an H-E-B. It's only fair, right?. For the uninitiated, the three suburbs southwest of the DFW Airport are colloquially known as "H-E-B": Hurst, Euless, Bedford. Which doesn't make complete sense, given that Bedford comes after Hurst, if you're driving west to east along Texas 183.
Recent Arrests in Keller
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. FLORES, DAVID; W/M HISPANIC; POB: DALLAS TX; AGE: 17; ADDRESS: KELLER TX; OCCUPATION: STUDENT;...
Frisco approaching build-out increases demand for local housing
While Frisco still has acreage available, the city is developing rapidly. (Miranda Jaimes/Community Impact Newspaper) Drivers regularly sit in stop-and-go traffic at the Frisco intersection of Preston Road and Main Street, while a few blocks away cattle graze in an open field. Both scenes represent the rapidly developing city for the time being, officials said.
2 North Texas cities ranked amongst the top cities in South for remote work
Working from home may not be as robust as it was during the heat of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it is still here to stay.
Woman who lived on street where Grand Prairie cobra escaped moved next door to where 'Oak Cliff Tiger' was found
DALLAS, Texas — You won't believe Lisa Fonseca's story. It's a coincidence so amazing I uttered 'no *expletive* way' when she told me. Oak Cliff and social media are losing their collective minds after a tiger cub was seized by law enforcement on Wednesday near 2700 Meadow Gate Lane.
DFW weather: Much-needed rain fell across North Texas; Will we see more?
Storms moved through the DFW area on Wednesday, and more is on the way soon. Here's the latest.
This one-story modern farmhouse in Celina that's on the market recently received more than $500,000 in renovations
A one-story modern farmhouse in Celina is on the market for $2.2 million. The home, according to the listing, has been completely renovated to the tune of more than $500,000. The home, located in the Hills of Lonestar Community, sits on a four-acre lot and features hardwood floors and huge new sliding doors that open to the backyard.
These Texas cities had some of the worst traffic last year
Which Texas cities had the worst traffic last year?
Check out the indoor pool at this Arlington home on the market for $2.5 million
The owner of this home in Arlington, Texas gets a very unique indoor pool. The Mediterranean-style home, on the market for $2.5 million, offers backyard views of meadows and creeks. The house has impressive ceiling treatments and what the listing calls "stunning architecture." You'll find crown molding, custom millwork and...
Report: 2 North Texas-based airlines among top 10 in the country
DALLAS (KDAF) — When choosing an airline to fly with so many factors can come under consideration, but getting to your destination with the smallest headache possible is among the top. That’s why The Points Guy put together an extensive report of the best U.S. airlines for 2022. First,...
DFW weather: How much rain could we see over the next 10 days?
There's several good chances of rain over the next 10 days in North Texas. Here's the latest.
Frisco City Council tables highway zoning request for land off Dallas North Tollway
A 75.8-acre plot of land on the east side of the Dallas North Tollway is zoned for agricultural uses. (Courtesy city of Frisco) Frisco City Council members tabled an ordinance that would rezone a 75.8-acre plot of land from agriculture to highway during an Aug. 16 meeting. The item was...
Sherman improving the city's infrastructure
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — In order to prepare for big expansion projects by Texas Instruments and GlobalWafers, the city of Sherman is working to provide the high tech firms with upgraded water and sewer services. Over the next two years, the city is undertaking almost $200 million of utility...
3 Dallas-Fort Worth businesses in top 20 of Inc. 5000’s most successful companies in America
DALLAS (KDAF) — Having strong businesses within your state and section of that state is paramount; the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex is a perfect example of how strong businesses can help an area become so prominent. Inc. 5000 2022 has released its list of the most successful companies in America...
