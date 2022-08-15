ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro, MO

advantagenews.com

Out-of-stater sentenced for Metro-East bank & ID fraud

A second member of a so-called “Felony Lane Gang” that took part in a 2021 bank fraud scam in the region is headed to federal prison for 34 months. Prosecutors say 36-year-old Mary Thornhill of Knoxville, Tennessee appeared before a judge Wednesday in East Saint Louis. Thornhill must...
KNOXVILLE, TN
timesnewspapers.com

Family Remembers Woman Killed In Kirkwood; Ex-Boyfriend Charged In Shooting Death

Family and friends of a Kirkwood woman are mourning her loss after an ex-boyfriend and business partner was charged with breaking into her home and killing her last weekend. Todd Wilbert, 54, of the 4500 block of Sutherland Avenue in St. Louis, has been charged with first-degree murder and three other felonies in connection with the fatal shooting of Elizabeth Gill, 59, at her home in the 1100 block of Ascot Lane in Kirkwood, according to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. The shooting happened on Aug. 13.
KIRKWOOD, MO
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Weapons, drugs and alcohol charges filed in Madison County

EDWARDSVILLE — Several weapons, drug and alcohol related sets of charges were filed Tuesday by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. Duane A Reams, 35, of the 4400 block of E. Golike Lane, Bethalto, was charged Aug. 16 with unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, a Class 2 felony; and unlawful possession of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
myleaderpaper.com

Imperial man arrested in Arnold for alleged possession of drugs

A 26-year-old Imperial man was arrested for alleged possession of a controlled substance after he reportedly ran into a pump at a Mobil On the Run in Arnold. The pump was not damaged, but police allegedly found a white crystal-like substance in a 2016 Jeep he was driving at the gas station, 3611 W. Outer Road.
IMPERIAL, MO
FOX2Now

Boyfriend kidnaps St. Louis woman in murder-suicide attempt

ST. LOUIS – A 19-year-old St. Louis man is accused of kidnapping his girlfriend at gunpoint and threatening to kill her in an attempted murder-suicide. According to a probable cause statement obtained from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident took place on August 10 in the 6800 block of Manchester Avenue, located in the Franz Park neighborhood.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

2 found shot to death in car in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Two men were shot and killed Wednesday evening in north St. Louis. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded at 6:46 p.m. to the shooting on Garfield and North Newstead Avenues. Two men were found inside a car with multiple gunshot wounds. They were...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Investigators determine shooting of baby in Gasconade County as accidental

ROSEBUD, Mo. (KMIZ) Investigators have determined the shooting of a 10-month-old baby in Rosebud as accidental. The shooting happened Tuesday morning in the 400 block of Crystal Lane, according to the Gasconade County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said the baby was shot in the stomach by a 3-year-old toddler. The toddler was able to get the The post Investigators determine shooting of baby in Gasconade County as accidental appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
GASCONADE COUNTY, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Suspects Fleeing Police Claim Too Many Lives in St. Louis

On the night of May 5, Aaron Piggee had a normal phone call with his mother. They talked briefly about what she planned to cook for Mother's Day. His mother, Anngelique Simmons, loved to cook, Piggee says, and she loved her grandkids. She asked how his 15-year-old daughter, Anniyasha Wallace, was doing in school.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man accused of killing ex-girlfriend at Kirkwood home

KIRKWOOD, Mo. (KMOV) – A man is accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend over the weekend in Kirkwood. Elizabeth Gill died after being shot late Saturday night at her home. Todd M. Wilbert, 54, was later charged by the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office with first-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon-while inebriated, first-degree burglary and armed criminal action.
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Missouri Toddler Accidentally Shoots 10-Month Old Baby

A Missouri toddler found a gun left unattended in a purse and ended up shooting a 10-month-old in the abdomen on Tuesday. The incident happened in Gasconade County near Hermann and Washington, Missouri, in the 400 block of Crystal Lane. Deputies from the Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control and the Gasconade County Sheriff's Office investigated the incident. The 3-year-old who fired the gun was unharmed.
GASCONADE COUNTY, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Wellston bank manager sentenced for stealing $284,000 in cash

ST. LOUIS — A former assistant bank manager in Wellston received a 366-day prison term Tuesday for stealing $284,000 in cash from the bank last year. Capri Duvall reached a plea agreement in April to embezzling money from the Regions Bank where she worked at 1512 Kienlen Avenue. U.S. District Judge Ronnie White sentenced her Tuesday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louisan Who Stole Man's Identity for 30 Years Faces Jail Time

A 59-year-old man from St. Louis admitted to one count of passport fraud after State Department agents discovered him living in Germany for the past three decades under a false identity — a name he stole from another St. Louisian. DeLeo Barner entered a plea agreement in May in...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

