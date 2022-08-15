Family and friends of a Kirkwood woman are mourning her loss after an ex-boyfriend and business partner was charged with breaking into her home and killing her last weekend. Todd Wilbert, 54, of the 4500 block of Sutherland Avenue in St. Louis, has been charged with first-degree murder and three other felonies in connection with the fatal shooting of Elizabeth Gill, 59, at her home in the 1100 block of Ascot Lane in Kirkwood, according to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. The shooting happened on Aug. 13.

