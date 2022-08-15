Read full article on original website
advantagenews.com
Out-of-stater sentenced for Metro-East bank & ID fraud
A second member of a so-called “Felony Lane Gang” that took part in a 2021 bank fraud scam in the region is headed to federal prison for 34 months. Prosecutors say 36-year-old Mary Thornhill of Knoxville, Tennessee appeared before a judge Wednesday in East Saint Louis. Thornhill must...
timesnewspapers.com
Family Remembers Woman Killed In Kirkwood; Ex-Boyfriend Charged In Shooting Death
Family and friends of a Kirkwood woman are mourning her loss after an ex-boyfriend and business partner was charged with breaking into her home and killing her last weekend. Todd Wilbert, 54, of the 4500 block of Sutherland Avenue in St. Louis, has been charged with first-degree murder and three other felonies in connection with the fatal shooting of Elizabeth Gill, 59, at her home in the 1100 block of Ascot Lane in Kirkwood, according to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. The shooting happened on Aug. 13.
St. Louis man admits to Jennings robbery, crashing into funeral procession
ST. LOUIS — A man from St. Louis admitted to committing a robbery in 2020 and crashing into a funeral procession while fleeing police. Diven Steed, 27, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to a robbery charge and charge of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a violent crime, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Missouri.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Weapons, drugs and alcohol charges filed in Madison County
EDWARDSVILLE — Several weapons, drug and alcohol related sets of charges were filed Tuesday by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. Duane A Reams, 35, of the 4400 block of E. Golike Lane, Bethalto, was charged Aug. 16 with unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, a Class 2 felony; and unlawful possession of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony.
myleaderpaper.com
Imperial man arrested in Arnold for alleged possession of drugs
A 26-year-old Imperial man was arrested for alleged possession of a controlled substance after he reportedly ran into a pump at a Mobil On the Run in Arnold. The pump was not damaged, but police allegedly found a white crystal-like substance in a 2016 Jeep he was driving at the gas station, 3611 W. Outer Road.
Boyfriend kidnaps St. Louis woman in murder-suicide attempt
ST. LOUIS – A 19-year-old St. Louis man is accused of kidnapping his girlfriend at gunpoint and threatening to kill her in an attempted murder-suicide. According to a probable cause statement obtained from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident took place on August 10 in the 6800 block of Manchester Avenue, located in the Franz Park neighborhood.
kttn.com
Former assistant manager at Missouri bank sentenced to one year in prison for stealing $284,000
The former assistant manager of a bank in Wellston, Missouri on Tuesday was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Ronnie L. White to a year and a day in prison for stealing $284,000 in cash. Capri Duvall, 35, of St. Louis, was also ordered to pay back the money. Duvall pretended...
2 found shot to death in car in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Two men were shot and killed Wednesday evening in north St. Louis. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded at 6:46 p.m. to the shooting on Garfield and North Newstead Avenues. Two men were found inside a car with multiple gunshot wounds. They were...
Investigators determine shooting of baby in Gasconade County as accidental
ROSEBUD, Mo. (KMIZ) Investigators have determined the shooting of a 10-month-old baby in Rosebud as accidental. The shooting happened Tuesday morning in the 400 block of Crystal Lane, according to the Gasconade County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said the baby was shot in the stomach by a 3-year-old toddler. The toddler was able to get the The post Investigators determine shooting of baby in Gasconade County as accidental appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Suspects Fleeing Police Claim Too Many Lives in St. Louis
On the night of May 5, Aaron Piggee had a normal phone call with his mother. They talked briefly about what she planned to cook for Mother's Day. His mother, Anngelique Simmons, loved to cook, Piggee says, and she loved her grandkids. She asked how his 15-year-old daughter, Anniyasha Wallace, was doing in school.
Police: St. Louis man beats woman with gun, later threatens family
The St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office charged a 23-year-old man for allegedly attacking a woman and later threatening that woman's family.
KMOV
Man accused of killing ex-girlfriend at Kirkwood home
KIRKWOOD, Mo. (KMOV) – A man is accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend over the weekend in Kirkwood. Elizabeth Gill died after being shot late Saturday night at her home. Todd M. Wilbert, 54, was later charged by the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office with first-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon-while inebriated, first-degree burglary and armed criminal action.
Two elderly women accused of embezzling more than $500,000 from the city
The two elderly women were roommates and worked for the city clerk’s office. They forged the Mayor’s and Treasurer’s signatures on checks and pocketed hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Security guard shoots man at Schnucks in St. Louis, police say
ST. LOUIS — A security guard shot a man at a Schnucks Thursday afternoon in St. Louis. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded shortly after 2:40 p.m. to a report of a man shot at the grocery store on 3431 Union Blvd. The man's condition has not been released.
Video: Thieves attempt break-in at a St. Louis County cannabis dispensary
St. Louis County police are investigating an attempting burglary at a medical marijuana dispensary on Tuesday near Florissant.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Missouri Toddler Accidentally Shoots 10-Month Old Baby
A Missouri toddler found a gun left unattended in a purse and ended up shooting a 10-month-old in the abdomen on Tuesday. The incident happened in Gasconade County near Hermann and Washington, Missouri, in the 400 block of Crystal Lane. Deputies from the Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control and the Gasconade County Sheriff's Office investigated the incident. The 3-year-old who fired the gun was unharmed.
Two killed in two St. Louis shootings Monday
An investigation is underway after two men were killed in a pair of separate St. Louis shootings Monday afternoon.
Major Case Squad seeks assistance in Belleville murder
After 33-year-old Deante White was killed in Belleville over the weekend, detectives are asking for help identifying the killer. Photos are posted on their Twitter.
tncontentexchange.com
Wellston bank manager sentenced for stealing $284,000 in cash
ST. LOUIS — A former assistant bank manager in Wellston received a 366-day prison term Tuesday for stealing $284,000 in cash from the bank last year. Capri Duvall reached a plea agreement in April to embezzling money from the Regions Bank where she worked at 1512 Kienlen Avenue. U.S. District Judge Ronnie White sentenced her Tuesday.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
St. Louisan Who Stole Man's Identity for 30 Years Faces Jail Time
A 59-year-old man from St. Louis admitted to one count of passport fraud after State Department agents discovered him living in Germany for the past three decades under a false identity — a name he stole from another St. Louisian. DeLeo Barner entered a plea agreement in May in...
