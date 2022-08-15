ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urban Meyer back on Fox's "Big Noon Saturday" post-NFL

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Urban Meyer is returning to Fox's “Big Noon Saturday” college football pregame show after his NFL coaching career lasted less than one full season. Fox announced Friday that Meyer would rejoin the show that he was part of in its first...
