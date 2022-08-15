Read full article on original website
Related
This week in HS Sports: Thompson vs. Buford is No. 1 in Alabama vs. No. 1 in Georgia
A weekly look at high school sports in the state of Alabama for the past week, a look ahead to what is on the horizon and a little 80s motivation. This is an opinion piece. It would be hard to open the season with a higher profile matchup than Thompson faces this afternoon in the Freedom Bowl.
Whack a Moll? New UW Linebacker Doesn't Mind a Little Contact At All
The Huskies have brought in someone who's played in 51 college games so far.
New Ladd-Peebles GM: High School games will return to historic Mobile Stadium this season
High school football will return to Mobile’s Ladd-Peebles Stadium for the 2022 season. New Stadium general manager C.J. Drinkard told AL.com’s The Lede this week that the first game would be Thursday, Aug. 25. The teams haven’t been announced. “We will have that contract solidified within the...
Urban Meyer back on Fox's "Big Noon Saturday" post-NFL
LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Urban Meyer is returning to Fox's “Big Noon Saturday” college football pregame show after his NFL coaching career lasted less than one full season. Fox announced Friday that Meyer would rejoin the show that he was part of in its first...
NFL・
IN THIS ARTICLE
A-List No. 1: Thompson 5-star DL Peter Woods is a no-risk commit for Clemson
The A-List is AL.com’s ranking of the top 15 senior prospects in the state of Alabama. We will count down one each day until No. 1 is revealed Aug. 17. The first football jersey Peter Woods ever wore as a 5-year-old had Warriors printed across the front. But despite...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
189K+
Followers
55K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0