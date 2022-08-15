ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Three shootings in Syracuse Thursday night

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department shared details on three different shootings that happened on the night of Thursday, August 18. Police responded to the first shooting around 7:38 p.m. at 207 Catawba Street after receiving a shooting report, they say. When they arrived, officers say they found a 21-year-old man who was shot just above his right knee. Police say he was sent to Upstate Hospital by ambulance and is in stable condition.
Utica police asking for help identifying suspect in laundromat theft

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica Police Department is investigating a theft at Julian’s Laundromat on Oneida Street and is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect. Police say the theft happened on Aug 12. UPD released a photo from security footage showing the man in question, who...
UTICA, NY
Former employee accused of breaking into Metro by T-Mobile in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police have arrested a former Metro by T-Mobile employee accused of breaking into the Genesee Street business on Thursday. Joseph Nolan, 33, allegedly broke into Metro by T-Mobile and stole cash from the register as well as several cell phones. Nolan was charged with third-degree...
UTICA, NY
Auburn man stabbed 57-year-old man to death, police say

Auburn, N.Y. — An Auburn man was arrested Wednesday and charged with stabbing an acquaintance to death, police said. Michael Dennison, 57, of Auburn, was found dead with multiple stab wounds at 10:17 a.m. on Aug. 7 at 49 Grant Ave., according to a news release Thursday from the Auburn Police Department.
AUBURN, NY
Public Safety
Missing teen from Fulton now with a warrant out for her arrest

FULTON — A Fulton teen that has been missing since the beginning of August now has a warrant for her arrest through the Oswego County Court. Natalie Steele, 16, was reported missing on Aug. 1 around 3:30 a.m. She has not yet been located by law enforcement.
FULTON, NY
Utica woman accused of bringing drugs into state prison

DANNEMORA, N.Y. – A Utica woman was arrested after allegedly bringing drugs into the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora earlier this week. Prison workers called New York State Police to report a visitor with suspected contraband. Following the investigation, 39-year-old Gina Chamoun was arrested and charged with introducing contraband into a prison.
UTICA, NY
Police searching for suspects after 2 victims, including a 12-year-old, shot in West Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police are looking for suspects after two people were shot near a candlelight vigil on Columbia Street Tuesday night. Officers were called to the 1400 block of Whitesboro Street around 8:15 p.m. for a report of a 12-year-old gunshot victim. The boy’s mother told police they were at the vigil on Columbia Street when shots were fired and the 12-year-old was shot in the jaw.
UTICA, NY
City Police: Man punches officer in face following incident

A Cortland man punched a police officer in the face after he waved a knife at bystanders and business patrons on Main Street, according to a city police report. According to the report, when city police confronted John M. Rawson, 42, on Union Street, he “refused to put down the knife” and “ignored orders to cease his actions.”
CORTLAND, NY
Police: Man hospitalized after entering Ithaca gas station with gunshot wounds

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Police say a man is recovering after getting shot in Ithaca. Around 6:30 AM today, officers responded to Chuck’s Gas Station on West State Street. They say a man was inside with gunshot wounds. An investigation is underway, but police say the shooting happened...

