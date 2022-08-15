Read full article on original website
Syracuse woman sentenced to 9 years for robbing convenience store with assault rifle
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A 20-year-old woman was sentenced Thursday to just over 9 years in federal prison for robbing a Syracuse convenience store with an assault rifle, federal prosecutors said. Chantal Jaquez, of Syracuse, previously pleaded guilty to robbing the Lucky 7 Market, at 106 Oak St., with another person...
Utica Police Searching foR Wanted Porch Pirate
UTICA, NY – Utica police have reported a package theft larceny investigation after a man...
Man shot in the back on Midland Ave in Syracuse, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man was shot in the back Thursday night on Midland Avenue in Syracuse, police said. The shooting was reported at about 11:18 p.m. in the 2600 block of Midland Avenue, according to the Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches. Shortly after, police received reports that a...
Three shootings in Syracuse Thursday night
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department shared details on three different shootings that happened on the night of Thursday, August 18. Police responded to the first shooting around 7:38 p.m. at 207 Catawba Street after receiving a shooting report, they say. When they arrived, officers say they found a 21-year-old man who was shot just above his right knee. Police say he was sent to Upstate Hospital by ambulance and is in stable condition.
Newly hired police deputy arrested after planting camera in woman’s home
(WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office has shared that a newly hired police deputy was arrested on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, after a domestic incident at a home in Brewerton. The deputy, 29-year-old Brandon Coogan of Syracuse, is accused of secretly placing a camera recording device in...
Onondaga County Deputy charged with unlawful surveillance after secretly recording woman
ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. — According to the Onondaga County Sheriff's Office, a newly hired Onondaga County Police deputy was arrested Wednesday after a domestic incident on Tuesday, August 16 at a home in Brewerton. 29-year-old deputy Brandon Coogan of Syracuse was charged with unlawful surveillance. According to the Sheriff’s...
Newly Hired Onondaga County Sheriff Deputy Arrested For Spying On A Woman
Brewerton, N.Y. - A newly hired Onondaga County Sheriffs Deputy has been arrested following a domestic incident. 29 year old Brandon Coogan of Syracuse, was charged yesterday after a former female companion said he secretly placed a camera recording device in the her Brewerton home. She discovered the device and...
Cortland woman arrested for leaving infant alone in car
On August 14th, Officers from the Cortland County Sheriff's Office responded to the Price Chopper on Route 13 in Cortlandville for a welfare check.
Utica police asking for help identifying suspect in laundromat theft
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica Police Department is investigating a theft at Julian’s Laundromat on Oneida Street and is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect. Police say the theft happened on Aug 12. UPD released a photo from security footage showing the man in question, who...
40-year-old man stabbed in Cicero, taken with serious injuries to Syracuse hospital
Update Thursday: Cicero man in critical condition after being stabbed by woman, police say. Cicero, N.Y. — A 40-year-old man was taken to a Syracuse hospital Wednesday with serious injuries after he was stabbed, police said. The man was reported stabbed at about 8:28 p.m. at 6210 Pebble St....
Former employee accused of breaking into Metro by T-Mobile in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police have arrested a former Metro by T-Mobile employee accused of breaking into the Genesee Street business on Thursday. Joseph Nolan, 33, allegedly broke into Metro by T-Mobile and stole cash from the register as well as several cell phones. Nolan was charged with third-degree...
Auburn man stabbed 57-year-old man to death, police say
Auburn, N.Y. — An Auburn man was arrested Wednesday and charged with stabbing an acquaintance to death, police said. Michael Dennison, 57, of Auburn, was found dead with multiple stab wounds at 10:17 a.m. on Aug. 7 at 49 Grant Ave., according to a news release Thursday from the Auburn Police Department.
Eight officers injured in attack at Auburn correctional facility, Police association said
Auburn, NY — Eight officers were injured at Auburn Correctional Facility on August 10 after two inmates provoked an attack, the New York State Police Benevolent Association said. In a release, the association said two officers were escorting a disruptive inmate from the facility mess hall when the 31-year-old...
Traffic Stop Leads to Gun Charge in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, NY – The Syracuse Police Department has taken another illegal gun off the streets...
Missing teen from Fulton now with a warrant out for her arrest
FULTON — A Fulton teen that has been missing since the beginning of August now has a warrant for her arrest through the Oswego County Court. Natalie Steele, 16, was reported missing on Aug. 1 around 3:30 a.m. She has not yet been located by law enforcement.
Utica woman accused of bringing drugs into state prison
DANNEMORA, N.Y. – A Utica woman was arrested after allegedly bringing drugs into the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora earlier this week. Prison workers called New York State Police to report a visitor with suspected contraband. Following the investigation, 39-year-old Gina Chamoun was arrested and charged with introducing contraband into a prison.
Police searching for suspects after 2 victims, including a 12-year-old, shot in West Utica
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police are looking for suspects after two people were shot near a candlelight vigil on Columbia Street Tuesday night. Officers were called to the 1400 block of Whitesboro Street around 8:15 p.m. for a report of a 12-year-old gunshot victim. The boy’s mother told police they were at the vigil on Columbia Street when shots were fired and the 12-year-old was shot in the jaw.
City Police: Man punches officer in face following incident
A Cortland man punched a police officer in the face after he waved a knife at bystanders and business patrons on Main Street, according to a city police report. According to the report, when city police confronted John M. Rawson, 42, on Union Street, he “refused to put down the knife” and “ignored orders to cease his actions.”
Woman arraigned on sealed indictment in North Side murder; victim IDed
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 19-year-old woman wanted for a June murder by Syracuse police has been arrested and charged with murder. Arianna Bailey, 19, was arraigned on a sealed indictment Tuesday morning on charges of murder, illegal weapon possession and criminal facilitation, all felonies. She will remain jailed as...
Police: Man hospitalized after entering Ithaca gas station with gunshot wounds
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Police say a man is recovering after getting shot in Ithaca. Around 6:30 AM today, officers responded to Chuck’s Gas Station on West State Street. They say a man was inside with gunshot wounds. An investigation is underway, but police say the shooting happened...
