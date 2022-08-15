ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britney Spears Gushes Over 'Honest, Humble & Genuine' Husband Sam Asghari After Feuding With Ex Kevin Federline

By Nikki Schuster
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 4 days ago
Lucky in love! Britney Spears is feeling extra grateful these days after her husband publicly came to her defense amid her feud with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

After Federline — who shares two teenage sons with the Princess of Pop — seemingly dissed the mother of his children, Sam Asghari shot back at his wife's ex for exposing alleged cracks in Spears' relationship with sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15 — and the "Toxic" songstress couldn't happier to have her Prince Charming.

Spears gushed over her hubby, who she wed in June at her Thousand Oaks, Calif., home, on Saturday, August 13, sharing a loved-up message to her Instagram. "WHO DAT ???? I have NO IDEA ???? JUST KIDDING !!!," she began her post. "he's the love of my life … the most Honest, Humble and Genuine man I've ever met !!!"

"I'm so proud that you love what you do … and that I can be apart of your life … Pss MY HUSBAND," she concluded, making it clear that her passionate post was about the 28-year-old handsome hunk.

Asghari reciprocated the love in the comments section, sending the blonde babe several red heart emojis.

Spears' sweet post comes on the heels of her recent public feud with Federline after he indirectly revealed their children haven't seen their mom in months, hinting that her constant racy photos had something to do with the decision.

In response, the personal trainer seemingly warned Federline about mentioning his wife's name in his recent televised interview, declaring in a statement, "It is irresponsible to make that statement publicly. The boys are very smart and will be 18 soon to make their own decisions and may eventually realize the 'tough' part was having a father who hasn’t worked much in over 15 years as a role model."

He added that while he doesn't personally know his wife's ex-husband, he takes issue with him “choosing to vilify my wife,” going on to imply Federline may be running out of money, which "probably explains the timing of these hurtful statements."

Asghari also defended Spears' risqué snaps, clarifying, "my wife has never posted a nude selfie except of her butt [which] is quite modest these days."

Spears and Federline were married from 2004 until 2007. Asghari proposed to the performer in September 2021, two months before her near-14-year-long conservatorship was terminated in November of that year.

Comments / 13

godsmack
4d ago

Brittany deserves a man who will love and protect her...especially since her whole family and ex husband only use her for her money...

Reply(1)
11
Cindy928
3d ago

K Fed is just getting nervous y'all. I mean, think about it. Soon Britney's youngest son will be 18, then how in the world is K Fed going to support his second family? The one that, like him, has relied on Britney's money to provide for them all these years? Clearly, it hasn't been KFed's hard working ethics that have kept them in the lap of luxury....

Reply
9
Cynthia Abhold
4d ago

I am so happy for her. she is a human being. a very good hearted human being. She has been used and abused by everyone for her money. Leave her alone let her live her life and finally be loved for who she is and not because she can provide!

Reply(2)
7
