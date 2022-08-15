Read full article on original website
Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Gets October Release Date
Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed, the upcoming four versus one game from Friday the 13th and Predator: Hunting Grounds developer IllFonic, will be released on October 18. Preorders are also now live for all versions of Spirits Unleashed - PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via the Epic Games Store. Illfonic has teased that further information is coming next week at Gamescom. Preordering digitally will grant players advance access to Slimer, a custom Particle Thrower and Proton Pack, and special clothing colourways.
Earth: Revival - Official Teaser Trailer
Earth: Revival is Nuverse's sci-fi open world survival game coming to PC and mobile in 2023. To take a look at the ravaged and destroyed planet Earth, you can pre-register for the Closed Beta Test now with exclusive in-game rewards via https://bit.ly/ignytbb Stay tuned for the latest updates of Earth: Revival on the official site and Facebook.
Slaycation Paradise - Launch Trailer
Slaycation Paradise is available now on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch. Check out the launch trailer for this game featuring twin-stick action mixed with tower defense.
Thymesia - Launch Trailer
Check out the launch trailer for Thymesia for another look at fearsome enemies and more from this action RPG. Thymesia is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. In a kingdom where death spreads, play as a mysterious character known by the code name "Corvus"....
Diver stranded at sea 30 miles off shore records his 'final moments'
A man who became stranded 30 miles out to sea captured what he thought were his final moments. See what happened:. Jacob Childs was out with a group of divers off the coast of south-east Queensland, Australia, back in 2016 when he got into a bit of trouble. As he...
Wolves Of War - Official Trailer
Check out the trailer for Wolves Of War, an upcoming movie starring Ed Westwick, Rupert Graves, Matt Willis, Sam Gittins, Éva Magyar, and Anastasia Martin. At the end of WWII, a tough British officer leads a ragtag band of Allied commandos behind enemy lines on one last impossible mission. Their task is to rescue a scientist in order to stop the Nazi’s work on developing an atomic bomb -- all while evading the Nazi guerrillas who are determined to continue the war at any cost.
Top Gun: Maverick Set To Take Off For A Home Release - IGN The Fix: Entertainment
Top Gun: Maverick will be available to own real soon! August 23rd, you can own it on Top Gun 2 on digital, with physical 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray copies of #TopGunMaverick arriving November 1st. August 24th and November 2nd, respectively, for those in Australia. The newest Rick and Morty trailer, Wormageddon: Journey to Earth, gives us small clues into what Rick, Morty and family could be facing. and also in entertainment news, an inside look at the cast of Amazon Prime Video’s Paper Girls' favorite moments from Episode 1! It’s all presented by Paper Girls, a new series on Amazon Prime Video. Let’s drop it!
Death Stranding Is Coming to Xbox PC Game Pass Next Week
Death Stranding is officially coming to Xbox PC Game Pass on August 23, following recent speculation about the PlayStation console exclusive's appearance on a Microsoft service. Developer Kojima Productions and publisher 505 Games announced that the original version of Death Stranding (so not the upgraded director's cut) will be available...
How to Watch Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero – Showtimes and Streaming Release Status
The second Dragon Ball Super movie takes the characters we've come to know and love and presents them in an all-new aesthetic as the franchise's first-ever 3DCG-animated film. Dragon Ball fans will be happy to hear the stylish new movie "manages to successfully thread the needle between past and present, both showing love for the now codified personalities of its characters and finding a new path for them," according to our Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero review.
Digimon Survive Wiki Guide
Part 9 of Digimon Survive.. This page is a work in progress, check back later for more updates!. From this point forward in the walkthrough, any story details described will be from choosing the Wrathful path. All Karma-based choices and Affinity decisions will still be described as normal, and the variables that come from other paths will be noted where relevant. The game's True Ending is explained here.
Valorant New Agent 21: Mage Rumors and Details
Valorant’s Agent 21 should arrive soon. Here’s all the leaks, rumors, and speculation regarding the next Agent as we look forward into the next Act. Agent 21 should arrive in Act 2 of Episode 5. As a disclaimer, all information here is speculative and subject to change. Agent...
D&D Reviving 'Planescape' Setting in 2023, Expanding on 5e Adventures
Dungeons & Dragons has announced its intended release schedule for 2023. The lineup includes deep dives on classic D&D items and lore, the expansion of one of Fifth Edition's earliest and most famous adventures, as well as the revival of the classic Planescape campaign setting. The schedule includes five releases,...
One-Punch Man Season 3 Announced
One-Punch Man Season 3 is officially happening, almost three years after the second season wrapped its run on the small screen. As reported by Crunchyroll, the official website for the One-Punch Man TV anime confirmed on Thursday that a third season of the hit show will be going into production. A key visual drawn by character designer Chikashi Kubota was posted alongside the announcement. The artwork features Saitama and Garou, but it doesn't offer any teasers of what will actually evolve in the upcoming season.
Iron Giant Best Perks and Tips
One of the few tanks in MultiVersus is Iron Giant. The Iron Giant is from an animated film with the same name that was released on 1999. Which was then based on a novel authored by Ted Hughes back in 1968. The Iron Giant is allegedly the tallest character ever to be included in a platform fighter where size is important.
All Fortnite Dragon Ball Rewards
The Dragon Ball Fortnite cross-over comes with a series of rewards for players to unlock for free. The event introduces a battle pass-like page, with each in-game item being better than the last, and the only way players can obtain these items is by completing the Dragon Ball quest. This...
Rotten Staff
"Ceremonial staff depicting the Erdtree in its historic radiance. It festers with scarlet rot. Wielded by the avatars who protect the Minor Erdtrees." The Rotten Staff Default Weapon Skill is Erdtree Slam: Jump high up into the air and crash down on the ground ahead. The resulting pratfall sends golden shockwaves in all directions. This is the most powerful of all the Ground Slam skills.
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Predicted To Overpower The Box Office - IGN The Fix: Entertainment
Can Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero top Dragon Ball Super: Broly at the box office? According to Deadline, box office pundits are betting on the Crunchyroll #Anime flick, #DragonBallSuper, predicting it’ll likely earn anywhere between $12 - $15 million at the box office. Previously in the Dragon Ball Super world: the Broly movie back in 2019 debuted to $22.3 million over a 6-day holiday weekend, racking up $115.7 million worldwide. Dragon Ball Super: Broly is currently the 4th highest grossing anime film in the US. Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero definitely has big combat boots to fill to match and/or surpass its predecessor in DBS Broly, but as far as winning the box office weekend, with limited competition, it’s looking rather good for the Z Fighters. In other news, Netflix just brought us a dream with a surprise episode of The Sandman. And a crash course on time travel courtesy of the cast of Prime Video’s Paper Girls! It’s all presented by Paper Girls, a new series on Prime Video.
Short Spear
"A exceedingly plain spear of modest weight. Simple to wield compared to many of its peers, strong attack unleashes a series of successive piercing thrusts." The Short Spear Default Weapon Skill is Impaling Thrust: Skill that lets piercing armaments overcome enemy shields. Build power, then lunge forward for a long thrust that pierces an enemy's guard.
Royal Greatsword
"Greatsword decorated in royal Carian Style. Favored weapon of Blaidd the Half-Wolf. In defiance of the fate he was born to, Blaidd swore to serve no master but Ranni. As proof. the sword was imbued with a cold magic at the moment oath was sworn." The Royal Greatsword Default Weapon...
Achievements and Trophies
Welcome to IGN's complete list of Cult of the Lamb achievements and trophies. Many involve collecting blueprints, Follower skins, and upgrading your Cult's village.
