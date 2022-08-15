Can Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero top Dragon Ball Super: Broly at the box office? According to Deadline, box office pundits are betting on the Crunchyroll #Anime flick, #DragonBallSuper, predicting it’ll likely earn anywhere between $12 - $15 million at the box office. Previously in the Dragon Ball Super world: the Broly movie back in 2019 debuted to $22.3 million over a 6-day holiday weekend, racking up $115.7 million worldwide. Dragon Ball Super: Broly is currently the 4th highest grossing anime film in the US. Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero definitely has big combat boots to fill to match and/or surpass its predecessor in DBS Broly, but as far as winning the box office weekend, with limited competition, it’s looking rather good for the Z Fighters. In other news, Netflix just brought us a dream with a surprise episode of The Sandman. And a crash course on time travel courtesy of the cast of Prime Video’s Paper Girls! It’s all presented by Paper Girls, a new series on Prime Video.

MOVIES ・ 2 HOURS AGO