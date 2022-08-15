Read full article on original website
First Reactions To 'She-Hulk' Have Started To Appear Online
Sure, some shows are better than others but if you ask me, Marvel is yet to disappoint when it comes to its Disney+ content. Wandavision started the wave off strong as we all collectively tried to unravel exactly what was going on in Westview, and the recent Ms. Marvel refreshed the tone of the MCU and introduced us to a great new character. Now, all eyes are on the upcoming She-Hulk: Attorney At Law and the first reactions are in.
Chris Evans Weighs In on She-Hulk’s ‘Captain America F—ks’ Reveal
Giving the people what they want. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law addressed a controversial plot point from Captain America that fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have long since argued over: has Steve Rogers ever had sex? During the Marvel comedy’s premiere episode, which aired on Thursday, August 18, Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) presents her cousin Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) with a […]
The 'She-Hulk' Series Sees the Return of the Abomination — Here's a Refresher on Who He Is
The new Disney Plus show She-Hulk: Attorney at Law reaches wide across the Marvel Cinematic Universe when it comes to its characters. The series will feature bottom-of-the-barrel comics characters, long-awaited reappearances of heroes from the far reaches of the Marvel shows formerly of Netflix, and the return of villains from the very beginning of the film franchise. Before the likes of Thanos and Agatha Harkness, there was the Abomination.
Loki season 2 to introduce a Marvel villain who will ‘break the internet’
Loki season 2 filming is already underway, and we saw a bunch of exciting images from the set. We’ve also seen the first plot spoilers for season 2, but they’re not very detailed yet. We can’t even tell if those leaks are accurate. What’s clear is that the number of Loki season 2 leaks will increase in frequency, and the next exciting spoiler concerns the show’s villain.
She-Hulk Shines an Even More Comedic Light on MCU Characters
A lot of stories told in the Marvel Cinematic Universe tend to deal with heavy topics like the potential destruction of everything we hold dear from the likes of Thanos and Kang the Conqueror. However, what also makes the MCU so special are the moments of laughter and hope and fun that keep that darkness at bay. WIth She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Marvel is looking to dive deep into that well of happiness and shine an even more comedic light on the MCU and its characters.
Thymesia Wiki Guide
Odur is the boss of the Sea of Trees and the first boss in Thymesia. He is the ringleader of the bizarre circus scattered among these treetops. The first real boss! Odur is a bit of a tricky guy, but once you get used to his patterns he is surprisingly easy. He dashes around you, unleashing 2-3 hit combos with his cane or throwing cards from a distance.
Wolves Of War - Official Trailer
Check out the trailer for Wolves Of War, an upcoming movie starring Ed Westwick, Rupert Graves, Matt Willis, Sam Gittins, Éva Magyar, and Anastasia Martin. At the end of WWII, a tough British officer leads a ragtag band of Allied commandos behind enemy lines on one last impossible mission. Their task is to rescue a scientist in order to stop the Nazi’s work on developing an atomic bomb -- all while evading the Nazi guerrillas who are determined to continue the war at any cost.
The Road to Phase 5: Daredevil's Past and Future in the MCU
Lately, there’s been nothing but good news for fans of Charlie Cox’s Daredevil. Following a surprise appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Cox is poised to become a major part of the MCU over the next several years. We’ll next see him play a supporting role in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law before branching out into his own series in 2024, dubbed Daredevil: Born Again.
John Wick Prequel 'The Continental' Now Releasing On New Platform
The Continental, a prequel to the John Wick series which is slated to release in 2023, is now set to stream through Peacock as Starz has since stated that the show is no longer a fit for its brand. As per the report, Starz is much more focused on encouraging...
Hulk Actor Mark Ruffalo Claims There Won’t Be Another Avengers Film Without Tatiana Maslany’s She-Hulk
August 18 will see the arrival of a new superhero in the MCU in Jennifer Walters with the launch of the She-Hulk Disney+ series. Played by Tatiana Maslany, the cousin of Bruce Banner will be looking to impress the comic book fandom with her new powers and abilities that feel quite similar to the Hulk.
See Catherine Zeta-Jones Slay as Morticia Adams For Netflix’s Wednesday
Watch: "The Addams Family" 28 Years Later: E! News Rewind. As fall quickly approaches, Netflix is gearing up for the release of the spook-filled series Wednesday, which centers on Wednesday Addams, played by Jenna Ortega. And while the spotlight is on the creepy teen, the rest of the Addams family is getting in on the fun, too.
A gargantuanly grim fantasy failure climbs the streaming Top 10
Disney may have cornered the market when it comes to blockbuster live-action fairytales after successfully rebooting its back catalogue of animated classics to yield another multi-billion dollar revenue stream, but there was a brief time when everyone was getting in on the act, although none of them fell quite as hard as Bryan Singer’s Jack the Giant Slayer.
Marvel's Newest God Just Passed Judgment on a Classic Avenger (Exclusive)
Judgment Day has come for a classic member of the Avengers. Marvel has reached the First Act of its latest event series, A.X.E.: Judgment Day, with Earth's Mightiest Heroes both succeeding and failing to stop the war between the X-Men and Eternals. A.X.E.: Judgment Day #2 concluded with Iron Man, Ajak, Makkari, and Mister Sinister reviving the Celestial that serves as Avengers Mountain and influencing it enough to order the Eternals under the command of Druig to cease their attack on Krakoa. However, what they didn't anticipate was the Celestial known as Progenitor deciding to then judge the citizens of Earth.
‘She-Hulk’ showrunner finally addresses Ghost Rider speculation
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is confirmed to play host to a number of popular characters from the greater Marvel Cinematic Universe, but are we set to see a Ghost Rider appearance in the series?. Executive producer and showrunner Jessica Gao spoke at the premiere event of She-Hulk, and was asked...
She-Hulk was inspired by Olympian Misty Copeland
The character of She-Hulk may originally come from the pages of comic books, but for the new Marvel series, the creative team looked to inspirational women from the real world to bring the MCU character to life. Most notably, esteemed Olympian Misty Copeland was part of the influence for the look of the new Marvel hero.
Marvel's Midnight Suns: Wolverine Gameplay Trailer Released
Marvel's Midnight Suns developer Firaxis Games and 2K are continuing to release new character-specific trailers for the upcoming video game despite the title's recent delay. The Marvel-branded video game is now set to release at some point before March 31, 2023 for a number of platforms, but no definitive release date has been announced. For now, however, fans will have to be satisfied with new trailers every so often like the one focusing on Wolverine's gameplay in the upcoming turn-based, tactical video game.
Three Thousand Years of Longing - Official 'The Djinn and the Genius' Featurette
Join director George Miller and stars Tilda Swinton and Idris Elba for a behind-the-scenes look at Three Thousand Years of Longing, including learning about the characters and more from the upcoming movie. Dr. Alithea Binnie (Tilda Swinton) is an academic - content with life and a creature of reason. While...
7 new Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, HBO Max, and Apple TV Plus movies and shows to stream this weekend
Here’s our guide on what to stream this weekend
A polarizing sci-fi blockbuster gains sentience on the streaming Top 10
Isaac Asimov is rightly regarded as a titan of science fiction, with many of the principles he embedded in his work still widely-used in the genre to this day. Given that so much of his output was based around the perils of human folly and the advancement of technology, we’d have loved to know what he would have made of I, Robot.
Amazon tribe go behind the camera in Nat Geo film 'The Territory'
When Covid-19 reached Brazil's Amazon, and an indigenous tribe sealed off its borders, director Alex Pritz found an innovative way to finish his documentary -- he handed the cameras over to the Uru-eu-wau-wau themselves. But in fact, the flying cameras were bought and are operated by the Uru-eu-wau-wau themselves.
