Muncie mother who crashed stolen car with baby on board sentenced

LEBANON, Ind. — A Muncie woman who crashed into other vehicles while fleeing from Boone County sheriff's deputies in a stolen car has been sentenced to six years in prison.

Jamiah N. Brown, 19, had pleaded guilty to failure to remain at the scene of an accident, resisting law enforcement and auto theft.

Police reports indicated Brown's 3-month-old infant and two other juveniles were in a Honda Civic the Muncie woman had stolen from the parking lot of IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital on June 8, 2021.

Later that day, Boone County deputies tried to pull the vehicle over on Ind. 32 near Lebanon, about 70 miles west of Muncie.

In an ensuing chase, the speeds reached 100 mph. Once in the Lebanon city limits, the Civic became involved in a four-vehicle crash at the intersection with Ind. 39.

Deputies said Brown then removed her infant from the vehicle and fled on foot with the baby, but was quickly apprehended by Lebanon police.

A driver of one of the other vehicles involved in the crash reportedly suffered a lacerated kidney and a broken pelvis.

The Muncie woman reportedly admitted to officers she had stolen the Civic from outside the Muncie hospital after noticing keys had been left in the vehicle, and also said she had smoked marijuana earlier in the day.

A plea agreement signed on June 27 called for Brown to plead guilty to the three charges. The most serious count, failure to remain at the scene of an accident, was a Level 3 felony carrying up to 16 years in prison.

The sentence imposed last week By Boone Superior Court 2 Judge Bruce Petit — 12 years with six years suspended —was the maximum allowed under the terms of the plea deal.

The agreement also called for Brown's driving privileges to be suspended for five years. She also agreed to pay $21,293.88 in restitution, to one of the crash victims, an insurance company and Boone County commissioners.

Four other charges — causing serious bodily injury when driving while intoxicated, criminal recklessness, neglect of a dependent, driving while intoxicated and reckless driving — were dismissed.

