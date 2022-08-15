ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Star Press

Muncie mother who crashed stolen car with baby on board sentenced

By Douglas Walker, Muncie Star Press
The Star Press
The Star Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tg2Qk_0hHubxvL00

LEBANON, Ind. — A Muncie woman who crashed into other vehicles while fleeing from Boone County sheriff's deputies in a stolen car has been sentenced to six years in prison.

Jamiah N. Brown, 19, had pleaded guilty to failure to remain at the scene of an accident, resisting law enforcement and auto theft.

Police reports indicated Brown's 3-month-old infant and two other juveniles were in a Honda Civic the Muncie woman had stolen from the parking lot of IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital on June 8, 2021.

Later that day, Boone County deputies tried to pull the vehicle over on Ind. 32 near Lebanon, about 70 miles west of Muncie.

In an ensuing chase, the speeds reached 100 mph. Once in the Lebanon city limits, the Civic became involved in a four-vehicle crash at the intersection with Ind. 39.

Deputies said Brown then removed her infant from the vehicle and fled on foot with the baby, but was quickly apprehended by Lebanon police.

A driver of one of the other vehicles involved in the crash reportedly suffered a lacerated kidney and a broken pelvis.

The Muncie woman reportedly admitted to officers she had stolen the Civic from outside the Muncie hospital after noticing keys had been left in the vehicle, and also said she had smoked marijuana earlier in the day.

A plea agreement signed on June 27 called for Brown to plead guilty to the three charges. The most serious count, failure to remain at the scene of an accident, was a Level 3 felony carrying up to 16 years in prison.

The sentence imposed last week By Boone Superior Court 2 Judge Bruce Petit — 12 years with six years suspended —was the maximum allowed under the terms of the plea deal.

The agreement also called for Brown's driving privileges to be suspended for five years. She also agreed to pay $21,293.88 in restitution, to one of the crash victims, an insurance company and Boone County commissioners.

Four other charges — causing serious bodily injury when driving while intoxicated, criminal recklessness, neglect of a dependent, driving while intoxicated and reckless driving — were dismissed.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gannett#Stolen Car#Baby On Board#Lebanon#City Limits#Muncie#Honda
WTHI

Former Clay County cop arrested, charged with identity deception

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A former Clay County deputy faces an identity deception charge. Police arrested Andrew Longyear on Wednesday. According to police, the investigation started in February. A Georgia resident told police someone else was using his identity on social media. Indiana State Police says Longyear was using...
CLAY COUNTY, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Vehicle Break-In Suspects Facing Charges in Two SEI Counties

The Columbus, Indiana pair are currently lodged in Dearborn County Jail. Dustin Hurley and Amanda Zeigler. (Brookville, Ind.) – A Columbus, Indiana pair has been charged for their alleged involvement in series of vehicle break-ins in Franklin County. According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Department, Dustin A. Hurley and...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

2 people arrested in Rockville after search of home

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two people were arrested by the Rockville Police Department on Tuesday after the search of a Rockville residence. According to a news release, RPD received information that Marcus Thomas-Armstrong had an outstanding felony warrant out of Illinois for failure to appear for sexual assault on a child. Police were also informed […]
ROCKVILLE, IN
WTHR

53-year-old man found dead in Connersville cemetery

CONNERSVILLE, Ind. — Indiana State Police detectives are investigating after a man was found dead in a cemetery Wednesday morning. Police with the Pendleton District responded to a report of a deceased man at Dale Cemetery, located at 807 N. Gregg Road in Connersville, around 8 a.m. Police arrived...
CONNERSVILLE, IN
The Star Press

The Star Press

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
416K+
Views
ABOUT

We're the home page of Muncie Indiana news and sports with in depth and updated Muncie local news.

 http://thestarpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy